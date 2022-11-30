ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Masked Singer': Harp Says Competing on the Show Was ‘a Bucket List’ Item, But Lying to Her Niece Was ‘So Freaking Hard’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season 8 finale of “The Masked Singer”. After weeks of speculation and guessing, fans were proven absolutely correct on Wednesday night, when Amber Riley was revealed as the Harp and crowned the winner of “The Masked Singer” Season 8. And for her, she tells TheWrap that competing on the show was “a bucket list type of thing” — but she really hated that it meant lying to her young niece.
‘Blue Beetle’: DC Studios Unveils First Poster for the Alien Scarab Superhero (Photo)

The first poster for “Blue Beetle” was unveiled during DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery’s CCXP presentation Saturday in São Paulo, Brazil. The poster is reminiscent of the first teaser for countless comic book superhero films, from “Batman” in 1989 to “X-Men” in 2000 in that it’s entirely comprised of the title character(s)’ iconic logo. It’s all about that alien scarab beetle that gives young Jamie Reyes (Xolo Maridueña from Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”) his otherworldly powers.
‘UnWrapped Podcast': ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Star Jameela Jamil Admits Harnessing Her Character’s Sexuality Was ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’

“I’ve got big tits. So people presume I’m going to be good at seduction, but I’ve only kissed six people ever,” Jamil joked. On this episode of WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” Podcast actress and activist Jameela Jamil takes hosts Emily Vogel and Andi Oritz behind the scenes of her latest project, “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.”
