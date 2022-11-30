Read full article on original website
Why ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Director Decided to End the Film With a ‘Strong Human Dilemma’
TheWrap magazine: "People ask me what happens in the last scene," says Ruben stlund, "but I have not decided. I really dont know"
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer Shares Snapshots of Royal Life Behind Closed Doors (Video)
“Harry & Meghan,” the new, highly anticipated docuseries following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from director Liz Garbus, is coming to Netflix. In its first teaser trailer released Thursday morning, audiences are given dramatic black-and-white snapshots of what wedded royal life was like for the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex behind closed doors.
How ‘Head of the Class’ Creator Richard Eustis Created a Healthy Space for Female Writers Back in the ’80s | PRO Insight
When people excuse behavior toward women on shows from the '80s and '90s, saying, It was a different time, I say, Not for everyone," Lisa Rosenthal writes
‘The Masked Singer': Harp Says Competing on the Show Was ‘a Bucket List’ Item, But Lying to Her Niece Was ‘So Freaking Hard’
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season 8 finale of “The Masked Singer”. After weeks of speculation and guessing, fans were proven absolutely correct on Wednesday night, when Amber Riley was revealed as the Harp and crowned the winner of “The Masked Singer” Season 8. And for her, she tells TheWrap that competing on the show was “a bucket list type of thing” — but she really hated that it meant lying to her young niece.
‘The Masked Singer': The Lambs Joke That Holding a Microphone With Hooves ‘Might as Well Have Been Skydiving’
Colorful, chaotic character masks may be the great equalizer on “The Masked Singer,” but that doesn’t mean they’re all that easy to perform in. In fact, for season 8 runners-up the Lambs, holding their microphones with their hooves was about as easy as jumping out of a plane.
‘Leonor Will Never Die’ Review: Uneven Magical-Realist Fantasy Follows a Dying Writer Into Her Own Screenplay
This Spirit Awardnominated import from the Philippines suggests some bold and visionary ideas before sinking into clichs about the magic of the movies
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: Tilda Swinton Plays Mother and Daughter in Ghostly ‘Souvenir’ Sequel
Venice Film Festival 2022: Swinton takes over the role of stand-in for director Joanna Hogg while still playing the matriarch in this haunting look at parent-child bonds
‘Darby and the Dead’ Star Nicole Maines Tried to Get a Meta ‘Moana’ Reference Into the Movie (Video)
Because really, Auli'i Cravalho's character does have a voice like Moana
Director Laura Poitras Was Intimidated to Work With ‘Incredibly Brave’ Artist Nan Goldin on Doc ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’
TheWrap magazine: "Both in the process of this film and in her own work, she goes to a place that rarely artists go to, in terms of vulnerability and honesty," Poitras told TheWrap
How ‘Tár’ and ‘Women Talking’ Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Surprised Herself With an ‘Optimistic’ Score
TheWrap magazine: Gunadttir composed for two very different films that both took her on "beautiful" creative journeys" and "Women Talking" could get the Oscar-winning composer of "Joker" back on the Oscars red carpet in 2023
Daisy Ridley to Star in, Executive Produce Murder Mystery Limited Series ‘The Christie Affair’
The Miramax project is based on Nina de Gramonts best-selling novel, which reimagines Agatha Christies real-life 11-day disappearance
‘Blue Beetle’: DC Studios Unveils First Poster for the Alien Scarab Superhero (Photo)
The first poster for “Blue Beetle” was unveiled during DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery’s CCXP presentation Saturday in São Paulo, Brazil. The poster is reminiscent of the first teaser for countless comic book superhero films, from “Batman” in 1989 to “X-Men” in 2000 in that it’s entirely comprised of the title character(s)’ iconic logo. It’s all about that alien scarab beetle that gives young Jamie Reyes (Xolo Maridueña from Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”) his otherworldly powers.
New York Film Critics 2022: ‘Tar’ Named Best Film
Acting winners are Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ke Huy Quan and Keke Palmer; S.S. Rajamouli wins directing award for Indian film "RRR"
‘UnWrapped Podcast': ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Star Jameela Jamil Admits Harnessing Her Character’s Sexuality Was ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’
“I’ve got big tits. So people presume I’m going to be good at seduction, but I’ve only kissed six people ever,” Jamil joked. On this episode of WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” Podcast actress and activist Jameela Jamil takes hosts Emily Vogel and Andi Oritz behind the scenes of her latest project, “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.”
‘Andor’ Star Diego Luna on Why His ‘Star Wars’ Character’s Journey Is All About Patience
TheWrap magazine: A revolutionary doesnt get shaped by one event or by the words of a mentor, Luna says. "Things have to happen."
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Don’t Know Who Dance Legend Gene Kelly Is: ‘To Hell With the Lot of You,’ Blasts Movie Twitter
The three trivia hounds couldn't name the "Singin' in the Rain" star on Thursday night's episode
Why ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Director Was ‘Floored’ by the Jazz Legend’s Audio Interviews
TheWrap magazine: "He couldnt have been more opposite of the perception I had of him," director Sacha Jenkins explains
‘The View’ Hosts Torch ‘Incredibly Offensive’ Casey Anthony Documentary: ’11 Years and That’s the Crappy Story You Came Up With?’
A new docuseries surrounding the case of Casey Anthony premiered on Peacock this week, and audiences aren’t too pleased that it was even greenlit. And it seems those audiences include the hosts of “The View.”. During Thursday’s show, the women touched on the new three-part docuseries, which premiered...
FX Orders Animated Monster Hunter Pilot ‘The Trenches’ From Drew Goddard
The series will be centered on a family of monster hunters
