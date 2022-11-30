ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Notre Dame bowl projections: USC's loss to Utah alters Fighting Irish's outlook

It appeared Notre Dame was heading to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, entering Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game considering Ohio State was expected to play in the Orange Bowl during the postseason. That changed with USC's 47-24 loss to Utah, which likely puts the Buckeyes in the playoff and now eliminates the ReliaQuest Bowl from taking an ACC team Sunday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

South Carolina football in the SEC superlatives

There were many memorable moments for the South Carolina football team over the 2022 regular season, and there were some forgettable moments, too. Earlier this week, after each team completed their 12-game schedule, the Southeastern Conference released the superlatives, including things like most touchdowns scored in a game. Here, we’ll...
COLUMBIA, SC
Yardbarker

South Carolina has shocking similarity with CFP hopeful Michigan

The South Carolina Gamecocks finished this season strong, but it's not like they were world-beaters. They certainly weren't on the level of the 12-0 Michigan Wolverines. Still, head coach Shane Beamer deserves credit for what he's been able to accomplish in his second year with the Gamecocks. His team finished 8-4, which is nothing to scoff at, and featured wins over three ranked teams. South Carolina beat No. 13 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks host Memphis Tigers in second annual Give Back Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team will host the University of Memphis at the second annual Give Back game. The game continues the women Gamecocks four-game homestand. Tipoff starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Colonial Life Arena. The Give Back...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend

South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Rattler has faced adversity before

This isn’t the first season that South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has gone through adversity. Second-year head coach Shane Beamer reminded Dan Dakich on the “Don’t @ Me” podcast this week that it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Rattler in his memorable 2020 campaign that saw him eventually vault into Heisman talks the following preseason.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Football Friday games are wrapping up across the Midlands and we have all the scores for you. See the live updating scoreboard by clicking here!. Don’t forget to tune in at 11 p.m. to catch all the action. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington One releases statement on heightened security ‘Hold’ at Carolina Springs Middle School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators in Lexington School District One released a statement Friday after a school was placed into heightened security. The Carolina Springs Middle School was placed on ‘Hold’ as a safety response. Administrators said a student reported a safety tip. Students remained in classes while it was investigated and lunch was delayed for several grades.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

SC runaway teen found safe in Florida

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington-Richland Five to hold teacher recruitment drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington-Richland School District Five is looking to recruit in the new year. On Jan. 7, 2023 the district’s recruitment event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. It will be both online and in-person. Organizers are encouraging candidates to upload a resume prior to the event start.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 2, 2022

The stock of items will also be based on community need. At its grand opening, items for purchase included breads, cheeses, jams and fresh produce. Holiday fun is coming back for another season at the SC State Museum. WIS’ Judi Gatson is emceeing and pushing the button Thursday, Dec. 1, to light up the planetarium dome.
COLUMBIA, SC

