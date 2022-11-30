Read full article on original website
247Sports
Notre Dame bowl projections: USC's loss to Utah alters Fighting Irish's outlook
It appeared Notre Dame was heading to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, entering Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game considering Ohio State was expected to play in the Orange Bowl during the postseason. That changed with USC's 47-24 loss to Utah, which likely puts the Buckeyes in the playoff and now eliminates the ReliaQuest Bowl from taking an ACC team Sunday.
WIS-TV
USC men’s basketball finish DC road trip with OT win over Georgetown
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the Gamecocks took on Georgetown Hoyas at the Capital One Arena. During the first half of the game, No. 31, Benjamin Bosman made a layup which tied both teams at 2-2 after the score started with 0-1 in favor of Georgetown. The first half of...
South Carolina football in the SEC superlatives
There were many memorable moments for the South Carolina football team over the 2022 regular season, and there were some forgettable moments, too. Earlier this week, after each team completed their 12-game schedule, the Southeastern Conference released the superlatives, including things like most touchdowns scored in a game. Here, we’ll...
Yardbarker
South Carolina has shocking similarity with CFP hopeful Michigan
The South Carolina Gamecocks finished this season strong, but it's not like they were world-beaters. They certainly weren't on the level of the 12-0 Michigan Wolverines. Still, head coach Shane Beamer deserves credit for what he's been able to accomplish in his second year with the Gamecocks. His team finished 8-4, which is nothing to scoff at, and featured wins over three ranked teams. South Carolina beat No. 13 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.
Will the Gamecocks offensive stars led by Rattler return?
Could quarterback Spencer Rattler, running back Marshawn Lloyd, receiver Juice Wells and do-it-all tight end/receiver/running back Jaheim Bell all return to South Carolina in 2023? Jamie Bradford joins Inside the Gamecocks The Shoï¿½
WIS-TV
Gamecocks host Memphis Tigers in second annual Give Back Game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team will host the University of Memphis at the second annual Give Back game. The game continues the women Gamecocks four-game homestand. Tipoff starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Colonial Life Arena. The Give Back...
Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend
South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
live5news.com
Fort Dorchester football team heads for state championship in Columbia
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School will take on Dutch Fork High School in the 5-A State Championship in Columbia Saturday. The game will kick off at noon at Benedict College. The team was set to depart from the school Saturday morning with a sendoff celebration. The...
Rattler has faced adversity before
This isn’t the first season that South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has gone through adversity. Second-year head coach Shane Beamer reminded Dan Dakich on the “Don’t @ Me” podcast this week that it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Rattler in his memorable 2020 campaign that saw him eventually vault into Heisman talks the following preseason.
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
Columbia, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Columbia. The Fort Dorchester High School football team will have a game with Dutch Fork High School on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00. The Northwestern High School football team will have a game with South Florence High School on December 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
WIS-TV
Football Friday: Get the latest high school football scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Football Friday games are wrapping up across the Midlands and we have all the scores for you. See the live updating scoreboard by clicking here!. Don’t forget to tune in at 11 p.m. to catch all the action. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
WLTX.com
A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend is named Richland County Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend was named the Richland County High School Football Player of the Year, as determined by voting from local media who cover high school football in the Midlands. In 14 games, Townsend rushed for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns as the...
WIS-TV
Democrats move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state
74-year-old Richland County man dead after being hit by driver who tried to flee from police. A 74-year-old Richland County man is dead after being hit by a driver who was trying to flee from police this morning. Soda City Live: Cookies at Dewey’s pop-up shop for Ronald McDonald House...
WIS-TV
Lexington One releases statement on heightened security ‘Hold’ at Carolina Springs Middle School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators in Lexington School District One released a statement Friday after a school was placed into heightened security. The Carolina Springs Middle School was placed on ‘Hold’ as a safety response. Administrators said a student reported a safety tip. Students remained in classes while it was investigated and lunch was delayed for several grades.
wach.com
SC runaway teen found safe in Florida
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
WIS-TV
Lexington-Richland Five to hold teacher recruitment drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington-Richland School District Five is looking to recruit in the new year. On Jan. 7, 2023 the district’s recruitment event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. It will be both online and in-person. Organizers are encouraging candidates to upload a resume prior to the event start.
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 2, 2022
The stock of items will also be based on community need. At its grand opening, items for purchase included breads, cheeses, jams and fresh produce. Holiday fun is coming back for another season at the SC State Museum. WIS’ Judi Gatson is emceeing and pushing the button Thursday, Dec. 1, to light up the planetarium dome.
