ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
TheWrap

Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)

Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
TheWrap

Voguing Competition Show ‘Legendary’ Canceled by HBO Max After 3 Seasons

The New York ballroom-style competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons, TheWrap has confirmed. On the one-hour reality competition series, vogue dancers represented their houses and battled it out on the stage, going against one another in nine balls that were judged on the basis of fashion, style and uniqueness. At the end, the winning house would leave with $100,000.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy