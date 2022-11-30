Read full article on original website
Related
‘Kenan & Kel’ Gets a Gritty Reboot on ‘SNL’ With Keke Palmer and Kenan Thompson (Video)
Thompson’s Nickelodeon co-star Kel Mitchell showed up for a surprise cameo. This week’s “Saturday Night Live” used the shared Nickelodeon experience of host Keke Palmer and cast member Kenan Thompson to create an homage to one of the network’s most iconic shows: “Kenan & Kel.”
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
John Travolta and Others Remember Kirstie Alley: ‘One of the Most Special Relationships I Ever Had’
The fellow Scientologistsco-starred in three "Look Who's Talking" movies
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
Voguing Competition Show ‘Legendary’ Canceled by HBO Max After 3 Seasons
The New York ballroom-style competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons, TheWrap has confirmed. On the one-hour reality competition series, vogue dancers represented their houses and battled it out on the stage, going against one another in nine balls that were judged on the basis of fashion, style and uniqueness. At the end, the winning house would leave with $100,000.
See H.E.R. as Belle in First Look at ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap has the exclusive on the costumes, sketched by Marina Toybina and worn by stars H.E.R. and Martin Short
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Receives IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award (Exclusive)
Plus, the database unveiled its top 10 stars of the year, led by Ana de Armas
‘The Daily Show': Al Franken, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman and Hasan Minhaj Among Guest Hosts After Trevor Noah Exit
“The Daily Show” will use a rotating panel of guest hosts, including Al Franken, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman and Hasan Minhaj, beginning Jan. 17 after Trevor Noah’s exit, Comedy Central said Tuesday. Noah’s final show is Thursday, Dec. 8. The comedian, who took over after Jon Stewart’s exit,...
‘Gossip Girl’ Showrunner Drew From Arthur Miller and Shakespeare for Season 2
"Monet can do the worst things, but her mother's approval is the thing that's going to hurt her the most," Joshua Safran told TheWrap
Trevor Noah Says ‘Maybe’ He’ll Get a Degree in IT After ‘The Daily Show’ Exit (Video)
Though Trevor Noah seems pretty set to return to stand-up comedy after his final episode hosting “The Daily Show” later this month, he does have some other options at hand. He might even go back to college to get a degree in IT. In a new “Between the...
‘Firefly Lane’ Creator and Stars Break Down That Cliffhanger Season 2 Part 1 Ending
I wanted to break a few hearts there at the end, Maggie Friedman told TheWrap
‘George & Tammy’ Review: Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain Shine (and Sing) in Showtime Series
A pair of stellar performances makes this six-part biopic limited series worth watching
Bob McGrath, Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90
Actor appeared alongside Big Bird and friends for 47 seasons
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0