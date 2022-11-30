Read full article on original website
Michigan Announces Decision On Player Facing Felony Charge
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Smith has played in seven games for the Wolverines since this traffic stop incident. The...
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision
Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
Iowa Football: Transfer Portal Buzz surrounding a top target
After years of Iowa fans wanting Kirk Ferentz to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal, it has finally happened. It's not a question whether or not Iowa will attack the transfer portal, it's a matter of how many guys they'll take from it.
5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School
Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
Promiment SEC Team Officially Eliminated From Bowl Game Contention
With just a few more games remaining in the 2022 college football regular season, 79 FBS programs have already clinched bowl eligibility. One team that won't be making late-December plans, though, is the Auburn Tigers. A loss in their regular season finale against Alabama dropped the ...
Rece Davis talks Clemson's QB situation, gives pick for ACC title game
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis recently gave some thoughts on Clemson and North Carolina ahead of Saturday’s ACC Championship Game between the Tigers and Tar Heels. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 (...)
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska
Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
Big Ten Conference Considering Significant Division Change
This past year the NCAA relaxed its previous rule on college football conferences requiring divisions in order to determine conference championship games. Now it appears the Big Ten is ready to mull a change. Speaking to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said that the conference intends to...
Tom Herman Announces He's Landed New College Football Job
Tom Herman has accepted a head coaching job with the FAU football program, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. The veteran coach will meet his new team later this afternoon. Herman has been out of a coaching job since 2021 when he served as an offensive analyst for the...
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan. Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that...
247Sports
UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss
Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
247Sports
Class of 2023 wide receiver Max Moss (MD) trims list of schools to three, Sets announcement date
One of the Maryland's top offensive high school football players in the state of Maryland has both trimmed his list of schools and set his commitment date. Max Moss, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver out of Maryland, put Kent State, Ohio, and Old Dominion in his top three list of schools. Moss, a Class of 2023 prospect, made the announce via Twitter on Thursday.
Race for No. 1 Recruiting Class Narrowing in December Ranking
Ahead of the Early Signing Period, the likes of Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia chase Alabama for the nation's top recruiting class.
Michigan football reveals uniforms for Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday during the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a photo on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants, blue jerseys and blue accessories — for the nationally televised game. Kickoff will be at 8:17 p.m. on FOX.
247Sports
College football transfer portal: Best available starting quarterback jobs for 2023 season
The quarterback carousel in the NCAA transfer portal will have serious ramifications on the 2023 season because there are only a finite number of starting quarterback gigs available and opportunity is everything. Caleb Williams-to-USC changed the Trojans' trajectory dramatically. Bo Nix (from Auburn to Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (from Indiana to Washington) and Spencer Rattler (from Oklahoma to South Carolina) all turned out to be enormous moves. According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, nearly 70% of four- and five-star quarterback recruits from the 2017-19 classes transferred at least once. It's shaping up to be another hectic reshuffling of quarterback talent in the 2023 transfer portal cycle.
Georgia is taking turnover luck to new heights in SEC Championship Game
The Georgia Bulldogs won the turnover battle, with a bit of luck, against the LSU Tigers early on in the SEC Championship Game. The Georgia Bulldogs have held the No. 1 spot in the rankings ever since they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers back in November. The team is loaded with talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Well, they showed off their skillsets early on in the SEC Championship Game.
Nebraska announces six new hires to Matt Rhule's staff
Three days after being officially introduced as Nebraska’s 31st head football coach, Matt Rhule announced the additions of six coaches to his new staff on Thursday. The Huskers granted Rhule a staff pool of $7 million for 10 full-time hires, along with his strength and conditioning coach. “This group...
247Sports
