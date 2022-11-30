ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

This tiny Park Slope restaurant is the toughest reservation in NYC

At 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Carlos Sevilla and his date, Kriti Shrestha, finally secured a table for two at Masalawala & Sons. It was no easy feat. They’d been trying to snag one since September, when the Indian restaurant — with its Bengali dinner party atmosphere — first opened in a former Park Slope bakery and promptly became one of the city’s hottest restaurants.  “When it first was about to open, reservations were a month in advance — it was slim pickings,” Park Sloper Sevilla, 37, told The Post. He found himself constantly reloading restaurant reservation site Resy — to no avail....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

PA-based investor secures $27M loan for first Manhattan apartment buy

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $26.85 million of acquisition financing for The Nathaniel, a grocery-anchored, 85-unit apartment building located at 138 East 12th St. in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan. JLL worked on behalf of the buyer, Westover Companies, a Pennsylvania-based owner and manager making...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Jumaane Williams’ NYC home entering final stages of foreclosure

Bank of America is demanding a Brooklyn judge force Public Advocate Jumaane Williams to pay up on the more than $600,000 he owes on a Brooklyn rental property, or put the property on the auction block, according to the latest filings in a years-long foreclosure battle. After years of court delays during the pandemic, the case came roaring back to life this month after Williams’ creditor filed a flurry of new motions. Williams’ multi-family Canarsie home has been in foreclosure since 2014 and Bank of America is seeking $622,545 in principal and interest payments, court papers show. A Dec. 15 hearing in...
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

NJ medical hub attract two more tenants

JLL announced it has arranged two new medical office leases at 160 Summit Ave., a 32,000 square feet office building situated at the heart of a growing medical hub in Montvale, NJ. 160 Summit Ave. is a two-story building acquired by locally based Montvale Real Estate Ventures, LLC, in September...
MONTVALE, NJ
therealdeal.com

Record East Orange project lands $317M financing

The largest real estate development in East Orange history received a shot in the arm this week, courtesy of $317 million in financing. Triangle Equities announced the financing package for the first phase of its project at 533 Main Street in the New Jersey community. The firm is co-developing the project with Incline Capital. Basis Investment Group and Goldman Sachs are investment partners in the development.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Coding Bootcamp “Campus” Opening in Jersey City

Tech Elevator, a company that offers in-person and online computer technology courses, will be opening a downtown Jersey City “campus” in January 2023 where students taking its coding bootcamps can work on group assignments and meet with the company’s career counselors. No instructors will be at the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
NJ.com

Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli

A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Newark Airport’s New Terminal A Worth Nearly $3 Billion Will Be Unveiled at the End of the Year

Newark Airport hopes to open its new and improved terminal A by December 8th. This project has been in the works since 2018 and is finally reaching a conclusion as construction wraps up. The remodeling of terminal A will cost a total sum of $2.7 billion. This value holds the record for the largest single investment in New Jersey by the Port Authority.
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

After 50 Years, It’s Last Call as DLV Lounge Goes Dark

Montclair, NJ – In May, DLV Lounge celebrated 50 years. On Thursday night, instead of music and the sound of glasses clinking, DLV was dark and on Facebook came the announcement that it had closed its doors, closing a chapter that started back in 1972. The liquor license, per this resolution, has been transferred to Sayola Restaurant at 38 Valley Road, but memories of DLV will surely endure.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
fox5ny.com

Could NYC make bus rides free?

Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

People are leaving New York to head to these cities

NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years

It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday.  The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week.  “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy