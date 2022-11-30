ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Starbucks Appoints Katz & Associates for Real Estate Representation in Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Long Island

Starbucks, world’s largest coffeehouse chain, has appointed Katz & Associates for their real estate representation in Brooklyn and Staten Island, in addition to Long Island, which was awarded to Katz earlier this year. Katz’s Russel Helbling, Michael Peguero, and Sean Philipps will serve as Starbucks’ exclusive brokers in these regions.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

