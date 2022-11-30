Starbucks, world’s largest coffeehouse chain, has appointed Katz & Associates for their real estate representation in Brooklyn and Staten Island, in addition to Long Island, which was awarded to Katz earlier this year. Katz’s Russel Helbling, Michael Peguero, and Sean Philipps will serve as Starbucks’ exclusive brokers in these regions.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO