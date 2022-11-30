Baylor's freshman guard scored 14 points in the first half, helping the Bears lead by as many as 12 points. The potential NBA lottery pick hit three 3-pointers, one from at least 28 feet with the shot clock winding down and another with Malachi Smith in strong defensive position. George cooled off in the second half, but he had an impressive drive and finish in the paint. He finished with 18 points and six boards.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO