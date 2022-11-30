ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
102.5 The Bone

Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy! Shocker!

The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of St. Augustine's University, did battle...
GEORGIA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Difference makers: Malachi Smith scores 16 points, but Baylor rallies to edge Gonzaga 64-63

Baylor's freshman guard scored 14 points in the first half, helping the Bears lead by as many as 12 points. The potential NBA lottery pick hit three 3-pointers, one from at least 28 feet with the shot clock winding down and another with Malachi Smith in strong defensive position. George cooled off in the second half, but he had an impressive drive and finish in the paint. He finished with 18 points and six boards.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy