Clemson vs. North Carolina: ACC Championship Game prediction, preview
A few weeks ago, the ACC Championship Game looked like it might be a play-in for the College Football Playoff before Clemson dropped two late season decisions, now going against North Carolina for a shot at a New Year's bowl instead. That makes two straight playoffs that Clemson won't be in after ...
Bentonville Tigers vs. Bryant Hornets 7A State Championship
Bryant high school took down the Bentonville Tigers with a 36-7 win at the 7A State Championship.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy! Shocker!
The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of St. Augustine's University, did battle...
No. 17 Duke, Kyle Filipowski overwhelm Boston College
Kyle Filipowski’s 13 points and 10 rebounds gave the freshman forward his fifth double-double as No. 17 Duke blew past
Yakima Herald Republic
Difference makers: Malachi Smith scores 16 points, but Baylor rallies to edge Gonzaga 64-63
Baylor's freshman guard scored 14 points in the first half, helping the Bears lead by as many as 12 points. The potential NBA lottery pick hit three 3-pointers, one from at least 28 feet with the shot clock winding down and another with Malachi Smith in strong defensive position. George cooled off in the second half, but he had an impressive drive and finish in the paint. He finished with 18 points and six boards.
Collin Morikawa Needs to Flip Last Year's Script to Pull Off Comeback in Bahamas
He trails Viktor Hovland by 6 strokes - the same margin he built at 2021 Hero Challenge.
Yakima Herald Republic
'The Fitz': Mead girls drop opener to 4A Tahoma; host Lewis and Clark boys, girls sweep
Dec. 3—One of the best traditions of the basketball season comes right at the start with the Dan Fitzgerald Memorial Basketball Showcase, held at Lewis and Clark High School every year. It's more than just basketball, as the tournament — now in its 10th year — raises thousands of...
