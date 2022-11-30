Read full article on original website
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?
A Week in Fabulous Palm Springs
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust law
Iconic Comedian Dies
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Businesses React To Christmas Crowds
The City of Palm Springs marked the beginning of the Christmas season, with its annual tree lighting at Ruth Hardy Park, followed by the annual Festival of Lights Parade tomorrow night. “Well, we initially get good business from downtown Palm Springs… so we staff very well, we reserve the front...
localemagazine.com
Lace Up Your Skates—The First-Ever Indian Wells Winterfest Is Here!
From Holiday-Inspired Golfing to Cookie Decorating, This Is a Seasonal Event You Won’t Want to Miss. Looking for a new holiday tradition? Indian Wells Winterfest is bringing joyous fun and holiday cheer from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1! Part of Greater Palm Springs, Indian Wells is known for its epic mountain views, swaying palm trees and championship golf courses. If you’re looking to enjoy the festivities without having to deal with the cold, Indian Wells Winterfest is the perfect place to get in the holiday spirit. Simply walk from each holiday happening to the next as you experience the very best of the season at this festive and family-friendly event. Here’s what to look forward to this year!
Indio International Tamale Festival makes its way to Miles Avenue Park
The Indio International Tamale Festival is kicking off on Thursday with "Mercadito de Noche" which includes a festive night market. The tamale festival is taking place from December 1 to December 4. This year Thursday and Friday will be "Mercadito de Noche" from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This is a night market that will The post Indio International Tamale Festival makes its way to Miles Avenue Park appeared first on KESQ.
imbibemagazine.com
Inside Look: The Copper Room, Yucca Valley
The recently opened Copper Room in the Yucca Valley Airport is technically an airport bar, but it’s unlike any other. Not only does it sport a relaxed vibe with nary a harried traveler to be found, but the food and drinks are worth writing home about. Plus, it’s one of the few airport bars that doesn’t require a boarding pass, and it will instantly transport visitors to another era.
Legendary drag queen, queer activist to receive 453rd star in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it will honor legendary drag queen and queer activist Jose Julio Sarria with the 453rd Star on the city’s Walk of the Stars. The new star will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Downtown Palm Springs Park,...
thepalmspringspost.com
Oscar’s news, opening of new shops a boon for business along crucial corridor in heart of city
The corridor along Tahquitz Canyon Way between Palm Canyon and Indian Canyon drives has always been a happening spot — the very center of Downtown Palm Springs. But it has also seen a lot of businesses come and go and some storefronts often sit empty for unbearably long stretches of time.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Palm Springs Festival of Lights returns Saturday, December 3
Bring the whole family and come celebrate the magic of the holidays in downtown Palm Springs!. The City of Palm Springs is delighted to announce the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
Valley cities amp up security at holiday events
It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
Fontana Herald News
Northgate González Market holds grand opening event in Fontana
Northgate González Market, a family-owned, Mexican-themed grocery market chain, opened the doors of its newest store in Fontana on Nov. 30, expanding the company’s footprint into the Inland Empire. The parking lot was overflowing with cars as hundreds of people waited outside for a chance to enter the...
Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs
A stray dog was put down after police said it bit a woman several times in Palm Springs Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 1200 block of E Palm Canyon Drive at around Noon. A 55-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who works in the area was attacked by a stray dog on the property, The post Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Bay Area
WATCH: Campers Rescue Man Who Spent Weeks Lost in California Forest
A man was lost in the San Bernardino National Forest for two weeks, but thanks to some campers, he is alive and well. "So we went up to go camping," said Allison Scott. "We both had some time off work and it was the day after Thanksgiving." It was a...
iheart.com
This Man Survived For How Long Stranded In Big Bear Lake?!
A man was rescued by a couple in Big Bear Lake after being stranded for two weeks! The couple found him unexpectedly on a camping trip and found out he had been stranded for two weeks living off of a half jar of salsa! Watch the video above for more.
iheart.com
Student From La Quinta High School Created A Cancer-Detecting Toothbrush
Phuc "James" Nguyen, a senior at La Quinta High School in Westminster, is getting some global recognition after he created a toothbrush that can detect cancer. That's what I'm talking about!!. James was featured on "Good Morning America" and was recognized for being 1 of 5 Rise winners, which is...
palmspringslife.com
10 Things to Know About Acrisure Arena
The main entrance on the east side of the building will focus on creating an indoor-outdoor feel and will feature an outdoor food court. Since construction began in June 2021, you’ve likely driven by Acrisure Arena and viewed the immense structure rising from ground level on the north side of Interstate 10, just off the Cook Street exit. Or maybe you’ve seen the renderings that depict people milling in and out of the multipurpose venue.
nomadlawyer.org
Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
theregistrysocal.com
Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto
Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
palmspringslife.com
The Mayor of La Quinta
Andy Williams loved art and helped establish the La Quinta Arts Festival in 1983. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS HISTORICAL SOCIETY. He was known locally as “the Mayor of La Quinta.” The title was never a formal one, even though he was once offered the official designation of “honorary mayor.” Nevertheless, he did as much as anyone to transform that space in the Coachella Valley into a place. Snuggled in among the Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta long ago earned a reputation as a destination for recreation, inspiration, and repose. And he played no small role in helping transform this sleepy community into one of the world’s premier winter havens.
Amazon semi-truck with 8,000 lbs of packages onboard goes ablaze in Escondido area
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Firefighters worked for hours in the North County Friday night to extinguish flames from an Amazon semi-truck carrying thousands of packages. California Highway Patrol first received reports of a truck ablaze around 7:22 p.m. in northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Deer Springs Road, according to CHP reports.
Growing Peach Trees in the Desert
APPLE VALLEY -- Peaches litter the ground of the McDonald Peach Orchard, in Apple Valley, where owner Marge McDonald planted over 500 trees in 1996. Every year McDonald opens her peach orchard to the community to pick their own peaches. During a visit to the orchard, McDonald detailed how she was able to grow her orchard.
