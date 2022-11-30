ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Businesses React To Christmas Crowds

The City of Palm Springs marked the beginning of the Christmas season, with its annual tree lighting at Ruth Hardy Park, followed by the annual Festival of Lights Parade tomorrow night. “Well, we initially get good business from downtown Palm Springs… so we staff very well, we reserve the front...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
localemagazine.com

Lace Up Your Skates—The First-Ever Indian Wells Winterfest Is Here!

From Holiday-Inspired Golfing to Cookie Decorating, This Is a Seasonal Event You Won’t Want to Miss. Looking for a new holiday tradition? Indian Wells Winterfest is bringing joyous fun and holiday cheer from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1! Part of Greater Palm Springs, Indian Wells is known for its epic mountain views, swaying palm trees and championship golf courses. If you’re looking to enjoy the festivities without having to deal with the cold, Indian Wells Winterfest is the perfect place to get in the holiday spirit. Simply walk from each holiday happening to the next as you experience the very best of the season at this festive and family-friendly event. Here’s what to look forward to this year!
INDIAN WELLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio International Tamale Festival makes its way to Miles Avenue Park

The Indio International Tamale Festival is kicking off on Thursday with "Mercadito de Noche" which includes a festive night market. The tamale festival is taking place from December 1 to December 4. This year Thursday and Friday will be "Mercadito de Noche" from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This is a night market that will The post Indio International Tamale Festival makes its way to Miles Avenue Park appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
imbibemagazine.com

Inside Look: The Copper Room, Yucca Valley

The recently opened Copper Room in the Yucca Valley Airport is technically an airport bar, but it’s unlike any other. Not only does it sport a relaxed vibe with nary a harried traveler to be found, but the food and drinks are worth writing home about. Plus, it’s one of the few airport bars that doesn’t require a boarding pass, and it will instantly transport visitors to another era.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Palm Springs Festival of Lights returns Saturday, December 3

Bring the whole family and come celebrate the magic of the holidays in downtown Palm Springs!. The City of Palm Springs is delighted to announce the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley cities amp up security at holiday events

It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Greyson F

Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix

An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fontana Herald News

Northgate González Market holds grand opening event in Fontana

Northgate González Market, a family-owned, Mexican-themed grocery market chain, opened the doors of its newest store in Fontana on Nov. 30, expanding the company’s footprint into the Inland Empire. The parking lot was overflowing with cars as hundreds of people waited outside for a chance to enter the...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs

A stray dog was put down after police said it bit a woman several times in Palm Springs Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 1200 block of E Palm Canyon Drive at around Noon. A 55-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who works in the area was attacked by a stray dog on the property, The post Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
palmspringslife.com

10 Things to Know About Acrisure Arena

The main entrance on the east side of the building will focus on creating an indoor-outdoor feel and will feature an outdoor food court. Since construction began in June 2021, you’ve likely driven by Acrisure Arena and viewed the immense structure rising from ground level on the north side of Interstate 10, just off the Cook Street exit. Or maybe you’ve seen the renderings that depict people milling in and out of the multipurpose venue.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
HEMET, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto

Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
SAN JACINTO, CA
palmspringslife.com

The Mayor of La Quinta

Andy Williams loved art and helped establish the La Quinta Arts Festival in 1983. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS HISTORICAL SOCIETY. He was known locally as “the Mayor of La Quinta.” The title was never a formal one, even though he was once offered the official designation of “honorary mayor.” Nevertheless, he did as much as anyone to transform that space in the Coachella Valley into a place. Snuggled in among the Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta long ago earned a reputation as a destination for recreation, inspiration, and repose. And he played no small role in helping transform this sleepy community into one of the world’s premier winter havens.
LA QUINTA, CA
The HD Post

Growing Peach Trees in the Desert

APPLE VALLEY -- Peaches litter the ground of the McDonald Peach Orchard, in Apple Valley, where owner Marge McDonald planted over 500 trees in 1996. Every year McDonald opens her peach orchard to the community to pick their own peaches. During a visit to the orchard, McDonald detailed how she was able to grow her orchard.
APPLE VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy