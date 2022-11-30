ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

New house bill could ban semi-automatic weapons, raise age of gun ownership

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — New legislation was introduced by Illinois Democrats on Thursday that could ban assault weapons in the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act, or HB5855, was introduced by House Firearm Safety & Reform Working Group Chair, State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). Rep. Morgan, who represents Highland...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban on abortions. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in Dane County in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The reversal reactivated Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Kaul has sued to overturn the ban and named as defendants Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski. They filed motions Wednesday to dismiss the case. They argue that Kaul lacks standing and that the ban is clearly in effect despite statutory revisions.
WISCONSIN STATE
WAND TV

Springfield Clinic creates new insurance plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Clinic is partnering with Consociate Health to provide its own health plan. The Springfield Clinic Advantage Plan provides reduced or waived co-pays for many services through Springfield Clinic providers. "You'll be able to go see Springfield clinic, Primary Care Physicians for a $0 copay and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Pawnbroker loans could be capped at 36%

Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly are introducing legislation to put caps on fees charged by pawnbrokers. Legislation is already being enforced so payday loan lenders can’t charge more than 36%. But last year the pawn industry went to court in Sangamon County and obtained an injunction allowing them to charge higher rates. Lawmakers claim some of those rates are as high as 240%.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say the Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed was operating under an illegally obtained license. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics says Friday that the license application by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated that the operation was 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident, as required by state law. Pham has been arrested on drug and weapons charges. Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The man wanted in the Nov. 20 shooting deaths of four people at the farm has been extradited back to the state from Florida. Wu Chen, also known as Chen Wu in jail records, was booked into the Kingfisher County jail on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WAND TV

Holiday events kick off this weekend

(WAND) — Holiday activities will be happening across central Illinois this weekend. WAND News has compiled just a few events. WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County. Donations can be dropped off on Friday the 2nd at WAND...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Governor Oglesby Mansion to host Christmas Tea

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The historic Governor Oglesby Mansion will be hosting Christmas tea on Sunday, December 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. The mansion will have full holiday decoration along with afternoon tea, cookies, and punch. In addition, there will be two Open Houses for visitors to see the...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

A change of heart for Logan County residents regarding new wind turbines

LINCOLN, ILL. (WAND) - The recent approval of a new wind turbine project has been controversial for the residents of Logan County. Earlier this month, some residents were considering a lawsuit to halt the project. However, several community members have changed their opinions regarding the upcoming project. During open remarks...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

WAND's 13th Annual Spirit of Giving today

(WAND) — Thanks to everyone who donated to WAND's 13th Annual Spirit of Giving. We collected 6,142 toys!. WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County. Donations can be dropped off on the 2nd at WAND from 7 a.m....
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Commercial vehicle crash on I-72 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers are currently on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Drivers should slow down and move over if taking an alternate route is not possible. The ramp...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Macon County to offer Christmas light recycling

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —Macon County Environmental Management is offering a solution for those pesky broken strings of Christmas lights. From December 5 to January 31, residents can place strings of lights in a specially-marked, collection box at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st Street, Decatur.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

ISP releases bodycam footage of Litchfield shooting

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Division of Internal Investigation within the Illinois State Police has continued its investigation into the shooting of a man in Litchfield on November 24. ISP said that officers from the Litchfield Police, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and ISP responded to a suspicious person at...
LITCHFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-57 North to I-74 West ramp closed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have closed the ramp from Interstate 57 North to Interstate 74 West (Exit 237B) Thursday morning. ISP is removing a crashed semi-trailer truck from the area. They reported a property damage crash on Interstate 74 earlier Thursday morning. The ramp is expected to...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Monticello athletics is set to add four new turf fields

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) -- The Monticello athletic facilities will look completely different a year from now. The Sages have signed a contract for four new turf fields. Football, soccer, baseball and softball will all have new playing surfaces. The plan is for each field to be completed in the year...
MONTICELLO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy