ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Edward Burke leaves City Council with mixed legacy, watchdog says

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yy8as_0jRqdAFW00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Chicago Ald. Ed Burke will retire from the City Council as its longest-serving member and a man under federal indictment for Corruption. It’s a decidedly mixed legacy.

Burke gets credit for championing Chicago’s indoor ban on smoking, and the city’s requirements for carbon monoxide detectors and defibrillators.

But David Greising, president and CEO of the Better Government Association, says there has been another side.

Early in his career, he notes, Burke was known as one of the leaders of the "Vrdolyak 29,” the group of White aldermen that tried to thwart the city's first Black mayor, Harold Washington.

Greising adds Burke chaired the Finance Committee at a time when the city's finances were in turmoil.

He built up his power and knowledge of city government to be influential.

“He really knew where all the pressure points were and where all the pulleys and buttons were to keep City Council running, keep the city running, and he really used that to great effect,” Greising said.

But he also used that power to his own advantage, and that is part of the reason behind his reversal of fortune, Greising said.

Now, the man who claimed the title of City Council Historian steps aside as he prepares to face what could be a historic corruption trial.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Side Weekly

Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again

Lightfoot continues to break campaign promise on homelessness In her 2018 election campaign, Lori Lightfoot promised to support efforts to create a graduated real estate tax that would generate revenue to fight homelessness. ‘Bring Chicago Home,’ proposed by the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless in 2018, would create an additional 1.9% tax on sales of […] The post Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Dolton 149 Board Appoints Mercedes Francisco to Fill Vacant Seat

Dolton 149 Board Appoints Mercedes Francisco to Fill Vacant Seat (Calumet City, IL) – South suburban Dolton School District 149’s Board of Education voted this week to appoint Calumet City resident Mercedes Francisco to a vacant seat on the seven-member panel. At a board meeting on Tuesday, November...
CALUMET CITY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Oak Lawn officials say pension relief will not hinder homeowners

Oak Lawn Village Manager Tom Phelan said the finances of homeowners need to be addressed while paying off pension deficits. Phelan said during the Oak Lawn Village Board meeting on November 22 that making budget adjustments for next year has to keep residents in mind due to rising inflation. “We...
OAK LAWN, IL
POLITICO

Darren Bailey on why he lost

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

City orders West Town bar to put away inflatables; owner thinks it's political

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago bar owner says his holiday spirit has been deflated.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, city inspectors asked the bar to remove their annual holiday decorations from the patio—citing safety concerns. But the owner of the Irish Nobleman Pub in West Town feels like the establishment is being targeted for political reasons.Giant inflatables normally surround the patio at the Irish Nobleman, 1367 W. Erie St. But by Friday night, the patio had been turned into more of an inflatable graveyard.After a visit Friday afternoon from the city, the owner believes this has more...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Property taxes are skyrocketing in gentrifying neighborhoods in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- By the weekend, most Cook County property owners will be getting their tax bills – and for some, the jump in what is owed may force them out of the neighborhoods they have called for decades.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, the Chicago neighborhoods that are gentrifying fastest are seeing their property values skyrocket.That's good news if you're selling, but bad news if you're trying to rent – and really bad news if you're just getting by in a gentrifying neighborhood. What this all comes down to is the taxable value — and the tax owed —...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy