Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Tulsa Man Accused Of Stabbing Partner In The Neck, Identified By Police

Tulsa police have identified the man they say stabbed his partner in the neck at the Budget Inn. Previous Story: Man Accused Of Stabbing Sleeping Partner Arrested By Tulsa Police. When officers arrived at the hotel they say Eryck Pippin admitted to stabbing his boyfriend while he was sleeping. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Women Die After Overnight Crash In Creek County

Two women are dead after an overnight crash along the Turner Turnpike in Creek County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Troopers say 29-year-old Sarah Ready was traveling in a 2005 Infiniti G35 with two other passengers when she "made...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KTUL

74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police. This is a developing...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Woman Dies From Injuries After Assault; Police Identify Suspect

--- Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman died after being taken to the hospital following an assault on Wednesday morning. Officers are looking for Isaias Torres Jr. as a suspect in this crime and say he is considered armed and dangerous. Police say officers were called to an area near East 41st Street and South 134th East Avenue around 5 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with cutting wounds and bruising. Police say she was taken to the hospital where she then died around 6:10 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Two killed after crash on Turner Turnpike in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Two people died after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night on the Turner Turnpike in northeastern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2005 Infiniti G35 and a tractor-trailer were traveling east on the Turner Turnpike near Depew in Creek County shortly before 10 p.m. when the Infiniti made an unsafe lane change. Authorities said the Infiniti tried to make a U-turn into westbound traffic and was hit by the tractor-trailer.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Murdering His Girlfriend

Tulsa Police need your help finding a murder suspect who they believe is armed and dangerous. Homicide detectives are looking for Isaias Torres, Jr. in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend. The family of Monica DeLeon said she leaves behind three children. "They didn't know what happened to...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: Fatal collision in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"

The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Father, daughter accused of cashing fraudulent checks in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A father-daughter duo are facing charges after attempting to cash fraudulent checks. Investigators say James Miller walked into a business near 12th and Garnett to cash a check for his daughter. An employee called the owner of the check, who confirmed that it was fake. Miller’s...
TULSA, OK

