news9.com
Tulsa Man Accused Of Stabbing Partner In The Neck, Identified By Police
Tulsa police have identified the man they say stabbed his partner in the neck at the Budget Inn. Previous Story: Man Accused Of Stabbing Sleeping Partner Arrested By Tulsa Police. When officers arrived at the hotel they say Eryck Pippin admitted to stabbing his boyfriend while he was sleeping. The...
news9.com
2 Women Die After Overnight Crash In Creek County
KTUL
74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi
okcfox.com
Woman life-flighted to Tulsa hospital after ejected from sun-roof in rollover accident
FAIRFAX, Okla. (KOKH) — A woman was life-flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa after she was discovered ejected from her car through the sun-roof of her vehicle in a car accident on Wednesday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the woman was on her way to work, traveling...
News On 6
Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police. This is a developing...
news9.com
Tulsa Woman Dies From Injuries After Assault; Police Identify Suspect
--- Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman died after being taken to the hospital following an assault on Wednesday morning. Officers are looking for Isaias Torres Jr. as a suspect in this crime and say he is considered armed and dangerous. Police say officers were called to an area near East 41st Street and South 134th East Avenue around 5 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with cutting wounds and bruising. Police say she was taken to the hospital where she then died around 6:10 a.m.
Owasso teenage girl arrested, charged with hitting a police officer with her car
OWASSO, Okla. — Authorities arrested 18-year-old Alexia Chairez and charged her with multiple crimes, including assault and battery with a car and eluding. Court documents reveal that Chairez, who was 17 at the time, hit an Owasso Police officer with a black SUV. The officer was able to slide off the hood of the SUV as she sped away from the scene.
KOCO
KOKI FOX 23
news9.com
news9.com
Man Pleads Guilty To Tulsa International Airport Shooting That Injured Airport Police Officer
A man has pleaded guilty to trying to kill his wife at the Tulsa International Airport last year and getting into a shootout with airport police. Joseph Watson's charges include shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. Police say Watson called his wife...
KOKI FOX 23
Checotah Man Offering Reward After 1971 Camaro Stolen, Abandoned In Missouri
The owner of a 1971 Camaro is offering a cash reward for information about the person who stole his classic car and drove it all the way to another state. Police said the car was found along a highway Friday afternoon in Missouri. Cameras outside Hosstyle Motorsports off Highway 69...
news9.com
KOKI FOX 23
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Body of a 50-Year Old Man Found by Constructions Workers in Osage County
An adult male body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County on Monday. According to Sheriff Eddie Virden, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie and he is not believed to be from the area. The victim’s body has been sent to the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Father, daughter accused of cashing fraudulent checks in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A father-daughter duo are facing charges after attempting to cash fraudulent checks. Investigators say James Miller walked into a business near 12th and Garnett to cash a check for his daughter. An employee called the owner of the check, who confirmed that it was fake. Miller’s...
