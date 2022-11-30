ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State UPUA unanimously passes bill providing students with school supplies

On Wednesday night, the University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously voted to pass a bill to support University Park students in poverty and provide school supplies to help them succeed. The bill highlighted an organization called Students United Against Poverty at University Park that works to support students in poverty. “The...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Starbucks to change to new location in downtown State College

“Coming Soon” signs for a different location of Starbucks can be seen in the windows of Pugh Centre at Pugh Street and Beaver Avenue. The company’s 141 S. Garner St. location is reportedly closing, according to a store worker, who said they were not sure when the move to Pugh Centre will take place.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

New Campus Steaks cheesesteak shop to open in old Bradley's Cheesesteaks location in downtown State College

A new cheesesteak shop, "Campus Steaks," will open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks and Hoagies, which closed in September. The shop’s goal of its grand opening is right after the holiday break, according to a Facebook post, will feature “fresh ingredients delivered straight from [Philadelphia],” and will include free delivery on campus and the entire State College area.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football long snapper Michael Wright enters transfer portal

Penn State lost another player to the transfer portal for the second straight day. Nittany Lion redshirt-sophomore long snapper Michael Wright announced he has entered the transfer portal. In two seasons in State College, Wright saw no action but posted the team’s highest cumulative GPA, earning an Academic All-Big Ten...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Differing styles of play define Penn State men's hockey's Game 1 victory over Ohio State on home ice

Penn State stayed a stride ahead of Ohio State to grab Game 1 of its home series. Guy Gadowsky and his squad showed that speed and quick plays beat out hard-nosed hits. Through the first period Ohio State opened with a highly intense and highly physical game style. Despite the tight board-to-board situations that unfolded, Penn State regained the upper hand through quick breakaways and slick passing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy