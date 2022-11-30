Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State College of Engineering receives over $500 million in grants to foster growth
Since 2019, Penn State’s College of Engineering has received over $500 million in external grants and awards from research projects in its 13 departments. During the last fiscal year, the college received $132.4 million of those grants. These grants and awards have come from a variety of sources, including...
Digital Collegian
Penn State UPUA unanimously passes bill providing students with school supplies
On Wednesday night, the University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously voted to pass a bill to support University Park students in poverty and provide school supplies to help them succeed. The bill highlighted an organization called Students United Against Poverty at University Park that works to support students in poverty. “The...
Digital Collegian
Starbucks to change to new location in downtown State College
“Coming Soon” signs for a different location of Starbucks can be seen in the windows of Pugh Centre at Pugh Street and Beaver Avenue. The company’s 141 S. Garner St. location is reportedly closing, according to a store worker, who said they were not sure when the move to Pugh Centre will take place.
Digital Collegian
New Campus Steaks cheesesteak shop to open in old Bradley's Cheesesteaks location in downtown State College
A new cheesesteak shop, "Campus Steaks," will open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks and Hoagies, which closed in September. The shop’s goal of its grand opening is right after the holiday break, according to a Facebook post, will feature “fresh ingredients delivered straight from [Philadelphia],” and will include free delivery on campus and the entire State College area.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football long snapper Michael Wright enters transfer portal
Penn State lost another player to the transfer portal for the second straight day. Nittany Lion redshirt-sophomore long snapper Michael Wright announced he has entered the transfer portal. In two seasons in State College, Wright saw no action but posted the team’s highest cumulative GPA, earning an Academic All-Big Ten...
Digital Collegian
Catcher Macy Chamberlain commits to Penn State softball's class of 2024 after unofficial visit
After an unofficial visit, Macy Chamberlin decided Penn State is where she'll hang her helmet. Chamberlain is a catcher from Metamora, Ohio, and will join the Nittany Lions in for the 2025 season, she announced on Twitter. The junior goes to Evergreen High School and plays for Turrnin2 Pezzoni travel...
Digital Collegian
By the numbers | Stats that reflected the Penn State women’s soccer’s 2022 season
In a year with ups and downs, coach Erica Dambach led Penn State to an overall successful season. In her 16th year at the helm, Dambach led the blue and white to a 15-5-3 record and a 5-3-2 mark in Big Ten Play. The squad went into the end of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey edges rival Ohio State in return to Pegula Ice Arena
After a nine day break, No. 6 Penn State was back in action for a home contest against one of its biggest rivals in No. 17 Ohio State. With both teams excelling this season, the first meeting of the season between the Big Ten programs ended in a 2-1 victory for the Nittany Lions.
Digital Collegian
Can we expect Penn State to be in this year’s Rose Bowl? | The 1-0 Podcast
Penn State’s regular season has officially come to a close, and there’s plenty of updates in the college football realm. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph start off by discussing the College Football Playoff’s 12-team expansion for the 2024 season and what that will mean for the Nittany Lions.
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey hosts Syracuse for 2-game series at Pegula Ice Arena
Penn State has, if nothing else, been consistent this season. The team’s next two-game series will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Hockey Valley. The Nittany Lions once again came in at No. 12 in the USCHO poll and sit with a record of 11-8-1.
Digital Collegian
In-state guard Moriah Murray verbally commits to Penn State women’s basketball
Coming off its first loss of the season on Wednesday, Penn State women's basketball immediately went to work on the recruiting trail. The Nittany Lions added Drexel freshman guard and former commit Moriah Murray Thursday morning. She will begin at Penn State in January and prepare for next season. Murray’s...
Digital Collegian
Differing styles of play define Penn State men's hockey's Game 1 victory over Ohio State on home ice
Penn State stayed a stride ahead of Ohio State to grab Game 1 of its home series. Guy Gadowsky and his squad showed that speed and quick plays beat out hard-nosed hits. Through the first period Ohio State opened with a highly intense and highly physical game style. Despite the tight board-to-board situations that unfolded, Penn State regained the upper hand through quick breakaways and slick passing.
Digital Collegian
‘We obviously have a lot to work on’ | Penn State women’s basketball’s defense holds it back in 1st loss
Penn State’s defensive woes were one of the biggest reasons it suffered its first loss Wednesday. Surrendering a season-high 89 points in the matchup against Virginia, the blue and white fell by 21 points on its home floor. The main ingredient that’s helped the Lady Lions come out on...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey junior Josie Bothun collects 1st CHA Goaltender of the Month of 2022-23 season
Penn State's goalie was once again honored for her star play. Josie Bothun earned CHA Goaltender of the Month title for the month of November. Bothun had 181 saves in eight games, giving her a .923 save percentage. Coming off her 16th career shutout in a 3-0 win over Boston,...
Digital Collegian
Katie Schumacher-Cawley earns 1st NCAA Tournament win with Penn State women’s volleyball as head coach
Penn State made the first step in the NCAA Tournament, defeating UMBC on Friday night at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions cleaned up on their home court with a 3-0 sweep over the Retrievers. “It's always nice to win at home and especially first round of the tournament, so I'm...
Digital Collegian
‘If we lose, we're done’ | Penn State women’s volleyball begins NCAA Tournament with match vs. UMBC
With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, Penn State is gearing up for teams looking to play spoiler. The Nittany Lions are hosting for the first time since 2019 when the program made the Elite Eight and will begin their most emotional time of the year when they welcome UMBC at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Digital Collegian
Slow 1st-quarter start impedes comeback effort for Penn State women’s basketball against Virginia
The struggle bus pulled in early and often for Penn State in its first loss of the 2022-23 season. A slow start in the first quarter of Wednesday’s Wear White game at the Bryce Jordan Center hurt the Lady Lions’ ability to wield a comeback against Virginia in a lopsided affair.
Digital Collegian
Let’s go bowling | Top 3 possibilities for Penn State football’s bowl game
Penn State finished up its last regular-season game against Michigan State and now just awaits what bowl game it will play in. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have the Nittany Lions at No. 8, which is the final ranking before Championship Week and ultimate bowl selection. With the No....
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball struggles on both sides of ball in 1st loss of season
It was not the finest game shooting the ball for Penn State on Wednesday night. The Lady Lions shot it at just over 40% on their way to a 89-68 loss to Virginia in a matchup of two undefeated teams in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Unable to pull off...
Comments / 0