Denver, CO

Ouch! Broncos-Chiefs flexed out of Sunday Night Football

By By George Stoia,
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

The Broncos are so bad the NFL has decided they're not worth America's time.

Denver, which was scheduled to play the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday Night Football Dec. 11, has been flexed out of its final prime time game of the season, the NFL announced Tuesday night. The Broncos (3-8) and Chiefs (9-2) will now play at 2:05 p.m. that Sunday and have been replaced by the Dolphins (8-3) at the Chargers (6-5) — a pair of contenders competing for the playoffs.

This change shouldn't come as a surprise as the Broncos have been abysmal this season and have little left to play for with a less than a .5% chance of making the playoffs. Before the season, the Broncos were awarded five prime-time games, the assumption being they would be one of the most intriguing teams in football with new quarterback Russell Wilson and coach Nathaniel Hackett. Instead, the Broncos were an eyesore in four prime-time games — against the Seahawks, 49ers, Colts and Chargers, losing three of the four.

When the schedule was set, many thought their Week 14 matchup with the Chiefs would be one of the best games of the season. A few short (long?) months later, the Broncos likely will be double-digit underdogs against an AFC West rival, which has beaten them 13 straight times.

The Denver Gazette

