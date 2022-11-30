EL PASO, Texas -- What do balls of yarn, laser pointers, and bowling pins have in common? The El Paso Zoological Society would say cats like to play with them!. While yarn and skittish red lights entertain our furry friends at home, lions, jaguars, and mountain lions (Oh, my!) in El Paso are now exercising their natural instincts with bowling pins donated by Oasis Lanes El Paso. Events and Social Media Manager Olivia Siqueiros said the wooden pins simulate things they would find out in nature, such as scratching up a tree.

