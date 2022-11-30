ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
asle namzug
3d ago

RIP 🙏 💐🌹🌷🌹🌷Our lovable Nana. Don't forget to say Pow Pow in heaven. To Mr. Charlie Clark & Family May you find peace in Nana's memory. God Bless you all. 🙏

ktep.org

Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority

This week in El Paso Prime Time, Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management sits down with Chair Joyce A. Wilson and Executive Director Raymond L. Telles from the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority (CRRMA) to talk about their mission as well as their vision, tolling on the 375, what has been happening with former Northeast Parkway, now Borderland Expressway and their take on the widening of the I-10.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man arrested for torturing puppy at east El Paso park

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was arrested for mistreating a puppy at an eastside park in early November. Police arrest 69-year-old Carlos Jose Fernandez. He's charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals by torture. According to police, a witness saw Fernandez pulling on the puppy's leash so hard the puppy...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

HUB International donates $5,000 to Operation Noel

EL PASO, Texas -- Representatives from HUB International donates $5,000 to Operation Noel. The check presentation happened during a special telethon on ABC-7. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Bowling pins allow lions, jaguars, and mountain lions to exercise their natural instincts in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- What do balls of yarn, laser pointers, and bowling pins have in common? The El Paso Zoological Society would say cats like to play with them!. While yarn and skittish red lights entertain our furry friends at home, lions, jaguars, and mountain lions (Oh, my!) in El Paso are now exercising their natural instincts with bowling pins donated by Oasis Lanes El Paso. Events and Social Media Manager Olivia Siqueiros said the wooden pins simulate things they would find out in nature, such as scratching up a tree.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Mattress Firm donates $10,000 to Operation Noel

EL PASO, Texas -- Mattress Firm joined ABC-7 at 6 to present a $10,000 dollar to Operation Noel. Watch ABC-7's Doppler Dave Speelman as he accepts the donation. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fox Automotive Group donates $5000 to Operation Noel

EL PASO, Texas - The Fox Automotive Group made a generous donation of $5000 to Operation Noel, which will provide 286 costs to less fortunate children in the Borderland. Dee Margo with Operation Noel accepted the check on behalf of the Fox Automotive Group. Article Topic Follows: News. Operation Noel.
EL PASO, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Semi collision in Pecos County results in fatality

Body A head-on collision between two semis on FM 1053, one mile north of Fort Stockton, resulted in a death of an El Paso man on Thursday afternoon. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Kenworth truck with a trailer was heading south in the northbound lane for unknown reasons when it collided with a Peterbilt truck with a trailer at 1:30 p.m.
PECOS COUNTY, TX
KTSM

UTEP receives it largest donation ever; renames its business college

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso announced on Dec. 1, 2022, the naming of its college of business administration as the Woody L. Hunt College of Business, along with a $25 million gift — the largest in the university’s history — from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation. […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Really Cool Animal Attractions in and Around El Paso

There are several animal attractions in and around El Paso. Given our typically mild fall-early winter weather, this would be a great time to check 'em out. The El Paso Zoo is awesome and so are these other places:. You can always enjoy a nice afternoon feeding and petting the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Hunt Family Foundation donates $5000 to Operation Noel

EL PASO, Texas - The Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation supports Operation Noel with a gift of $5000, enough to pay for 286 warm winter jackets for Borderland children. Operation Noel's Dee Margo accepted the check on behalf of the Hunt Family Foundation. Article Topic Follows: Operation NOEL. el...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Tommy’s Express Car Wash donates to Operation Noel

EL PASO, Texas -- Tommy's Express Car Wash donated $2,500 to Operation Noel. Watch the presentation on ABC-7 at 6. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Operation Noel: Planet Fitness donation

EL PASO, Texas -- Planet Fitness donated $5,000 to Operation Noel. Watch the check presentation on ABC-7 at 6. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If...
EL PASO, TX

