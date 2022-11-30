Read full article on original website
KVIA
Migrants released into downtown El Paso; face cold, nowhere to turn for help
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. According to border officials, there have been 1,500 provisional releases in the El Paso sector since Nov. 4. The migrants are being released in downtown El Paso, leaving many without money...
KVIA
At 100, competitive bridge gives El Paso woman her competitive edge to longevity
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman turns 100 and celebrates by playing a game she loves. Ella Duncan plays competitive bridge, saying it keeps her mind sharp. Duncan came to El Paso as a military wife. She was a teacher for 36 years, 24 of them at Edgar...
ktep.org
Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority
This week in El Paso Prime Time, Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management sits down with Chair Joyce A. Wilson and Executive Director Raymond L. Telles from the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority (CRRMA) to talk about their mission as well as their vision, tolling on the 375, what has been happening with former Northeast Parkway, now Borderland Expressway and their take on the widening of the I-10.
KVIA
Man arrested for torturing puppy at east El Paso park
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was arrested for mistreating a puppy at an eastside park in early November. Police arrest 69-year-old Carlos Jose Fernandez. He's charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals by torture. According to police, a witness saw Fernandez pulling on the puppy's leash so hard the puppy...
KVIA
HUB International donates $5,000 to Operation Noel
EL PASO, Texas -- Representatives from HUB International donates $5,000 to Operation Noel. The check presentation happened during a special telethon on ABC-7. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
Local Eco-Service at Friend’s Front Door Shocked Me It’s in El Paso
I went over to my friend's house and was shocked to discover El Paso has a locally-based composting eco-service that picks up and delivers food scraps. According to a report from two years ago from KTSM news station channel 9, this is how it works:. "Each customer receives a green...
KVIA
Bowling pins allow lions, jaguars, and mountain lions to exercise their natural instincts in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- What do balls of yarn, laser pointers, and bowling pins have in common? The El Paso Zoological Society would say cats like to play with them!. While yarn and skittish red lights entertain our furry friends at home, lions, jaguars, and mountain lions (Oh, my!) in El Paso are now exercising their natural instincts with bowling pins donated by Oasis Lanes El Paso. Events and Social Media Manager Olivia Siqueiros said the wooden pins simulate things they would find out in nature, such as scratching up a tree.
KVIA
Mattress Firm donates $10,000 to Operation Noel
EL PASO, Texas -- Mattress Firm joined ABC-7 at 6 to present a $10,000 dollar to Operation Noel. Watch ABC-7's Doppler Dave Speelman as he accepts the donation. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
KVIA
Fox Automotive Group donates $5000 to Operation Noel
EL PASO, Texas - The Fox Automotive Group made a generous donation of $5000 to Operation Noel, which will provide 286 costs to less fortunate children in the Borderland. Dee Margo with Operation Noel accepted the check on behalf of the Fox Automotive Group. Article Topic Follows: News. Operation Noel.
3 Places Future-Former El Paso D.A. Yvonne Rosales Could Be Hiding
The embattled future-former district attorney of El Paso, Texas, Yvonne Rosales hasn't been seen by anyone for quite some time, and I have some theories. Even when summoned to her own removal proceedings in front of a judge, defunct and incompetent district attorney Yvonne Rosales failed to make an appearance on Monday, November 28th.
KVIA
Estela Casas telling her story of battling through cancer with new book
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso media icon and former ABC-7 evening anchor Estela Casas hosting a book signing for 'A Place to Anchor'. The book signing will be Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kendra Scott jewelry store at 6801 N. Mesa St. Estela...
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Semi collision in Pecos County results in fatality
Body A head-on collision between two semis on FM 1053, one mile north of Fort Stockton, resulted in a death of an El Paso man on Thursday afternoon. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Kenworth truck with a trailer was heading south in the northbound lane for unknown reasons when it collided with a Peterbilt truck with a trailer at 1:30 p.m.
El Paso man killed in fiery crash in Pecos County
PECOS COUNTY, Texas — DPS is reporting one man is dead following a crash in Pecos County. According to the crash report, Jorge Marin, 45, of El Paso was driving a semi-truck south on FM 1053 around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. At the same time, another semi was...
El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles responds to DA Rosales’ Resignation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles issued a statement in response to the recent resignation of El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. As KTSM previously reported, Rosales agreed to step down as the 34th Judicial District Attorney on Monday, following a tumultuous tenure lasting less than two years. According […]
UTEP receives it largest donation ever; renames its business college
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso announced on Dec. 1, 2022, the naming of its college of business administration as the Woody L. Hunt College of Business, along with a $25 million gift — the largest in the university’s history — from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation. […]
El Paso Family’s Home Light Show Creates Yuletide Disney Magic
If you miss making the Christmas-time pilgrimage to Fred Loya’s house, Rick Carillo invites you to swing by his place in east El Paso and check out his Christmas light show. His impressive synchronized light show takes residential house projections to the next festive level. Those who take him...
Really Cool Animal Attractions in and Around El Paso
There are several animal attractions in and around El Paso. Given our typically mild fall-early winter weather, this would be a great time to check 'em out. The El Paso Zoo is awesome and so are these other places:. You can always enjoy a nice afternoon feeding and petting the...
KVIA
Hunt Family Foundation donates $5000 to Operation Noel
EL PASO, Texas - The Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation supports Operation Noel with a gift of $5000, enough to pay for 286 warm winter jackets for Borderland children. Operation Noel's Dee Margo accepted the check on behalf of the Hunt Family Foundation. Article Topic Follows: Operation NOEL. el...
KVIA
Tommy’s Express Car Wash donates to Operation Noel
EL PASO, Texas -- Tommy's Express Car Wash donated $2,500 to Operation Noel. Watch the presentation on ABC-7 at 6. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
KVIA
Operation Noel: Planet Fitness donation
EL PASO, Texas -- Planet Fitness donated $5,000 to Operation Noel. Watch the check presentation on ABC-7 at 6. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If...
