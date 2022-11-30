Read full article on original website
Marvel Studios' Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3 - Official Trailer
In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who Is Scian?
Here's our interview with Michelle Yeoh, who plays an Elven swordmaster named Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, arriving on the streaming giant on December 25, 2022. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time -...
Witcher 3 Next-Gen Overview, DC Studios Rejected Henry Cavill, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From deeper details regarding The Witcher 3's Next-Gen Update, to The Rock stating that DC Studios rejected the idea of Henry Cavill's Superman return, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - Official Who Are The Goddess Candidates Trailer
In the latest trailer for Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, we get a look at the Goddess Candidates who are all playable in the game. Neptunia Sisters VS Sisters releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam on January 24, 2023, with preorders starting on December 8.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Release Date
The next season of The Mandalorian will premiere in early 2023. As announced at Brazil Comic Con, Disney revealed that the next chapter of Mando's story will hit Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Disney also shared a new image of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Grogu together in a cockpit.
The Last of Us TV Series Gets a Thrilling Official Trailer That Features a Terrifying Bloater
HBO Max's The Last of Us has received its first official trailer and it has given us our best look yet at the adaptation of the PlayStation classic, including looks at many of the characters from the game, plot details, and a terrifying Bloater at the end. The trailer is...
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier
The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
Inscryption - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Inscryption is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Alfornada Cavern
Alfornada Cavern is located below the city of Alfornada and is part of South Province (Area Six). It's recommended that your team is around levels 38-44 while navigating this area. This section of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide contains all available Pokemon to catch, items to find, and trainers to battle while exploring Alfornada Cavern.
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
Michelle Yeoh Was a ‘Big Fan’ of The Witcher Before Joining Netflix’s Blood Origin
The Witcher: Blood Origin will mark Michelle Yeoh’s introduction to The Witcher universe, but the iconic action star, who will play Scian in the upcoming series, is already well-acquainted with the popular fantasy franchise. “So I was already a big fan of The Witcher series because I love this...
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
How to Update Pokemon Violet and Scarlet (Patch Notes)
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet, like many games, will have "patches" and updates released. These updates will address bugs and issues and will occasionally add new features. Here's how to update Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet and a log of patch notes. The most recent patch, Ver. 1.1.0, is now...
Nintendo Issues Full Statement Over Smash World Tour Cancellation - IGN Daily Fix
Days after news that Smash World Tour [SWT] would be canceling its final 2022 championship and 2023 tour, Nintendo has offered a lengthy statement over the decision to not offer SWT a license to host Smash Bros. events. The Callisto Protocol's Steam reviews are suffering as several users are reporting a stuttering frame rate on PC. Developer Games Box has announced Primitive, a new Unreal Engine 5-powered first-person survival game set in a hostile open-world Stone Age.
Night of the Bastard - Official Movie Trailer
Disgruntled hermit Reed lives a solitary life in the desert. After chasing away a group of youths trying to party near his home, Reed’s peaceful life is violently upheaved when a group of savage cultists lay siege to his house. Forced to partner up with one of the party-goers,...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Did Patch 1.1.0 Fix Performance?
The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch promised to address "select bug fixes" but for the most part, people are worried about the games' performance. Nintendo promises that their goal is "always to give players a positive experience with our games" but have there been any fixes? Here's what we found.
How to Find All Four Elemental Rods in The Abbey Grounds
This Marvel Midnight Suns guide will give you the locations of the four elemental rods needed to unlock the second moon seal. The moon seal side quest is first started after The Hunter meets Agatha Harkness and learns about the trials located throughout the Abbey's Grounds. For those struggling to...
The Callisto Protocol - Final Boss and Ending
In this The Callisto Protocol walkthrough video, we take you through the finale of Chapter 8 (Tower), which is the end of the game. We take on the final boss and then make our escape. 00:00 - Intro. 00:03 - Cutscene. 02:27 - Final Boss Part 1. 03:24 - Cutscene.
How to Quickly Max a Hero's Friendship Level
This Marvel Midnight Suns guide will offer you some tips and tricks to quickly max a hero's friendship level, including buying and giving gifts, locating havens, and learning a hero's morality preferences. Considering each character's Midnight Suns outfit and ultimate special move is tied to the friendship stat, it's one you'll want to increase early, although it does take a good amount of time and investment.
Dark Souls Creator Miyazaki Has “No Idea” What Made Elden Ring Such a Hit
FromSoftware's Elden Ring won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia held earlier today in Tokyo. The Grand Award was given to the two games developed in the Asia region with the highest worldwide sales, and Elden Ring took home the honor along with Genshin Impact. As of the end of June, Elden Ring had sold over 16 million copies worldwide.
