Eater
A Multistory Restaurant and Nightclub Parties Its Way Into Back Bay
A two-story restaurant, nightclub, and live music venue is shimmying its way into the newly renovated Copley Square Hotel in Back Bay this month. Hue, set to open sometime in December, includes three separate bars and an upstairs restaurant centered around what the team describes as “American comfort foods with Asian accents,” like chicken wings with a sweet chile sauce and slow-roasted pork ribs coated in a spicy tamarind glaze, according to a rep for the restaurant. There’s also ambitious plans for music in the space, including DJ sets nightly after 9 p.m. and an upcoming calendar of musicians booked to play at the hotel.
nbcboston.com
The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down. According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:. …this...
iheart.com
Royals Attend EarthShot Awards In Boston, 2022 Winners Are Unveiled
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The third and final day of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Boston trip led the royal couple to their main event: the EarthShot Awards held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The EarthShot Prize ceremony awarded and honored five organizations for their...
huntnewsnu.com
N.U.in students to be housed in hotels upon return to Boston in spring
Over 50% of current N.U.in students will be housed in hotels upon their return to Boston for the spring 2023 semester, according to an October 26th webinar hosted by Northeastern University Housing, which current N.U.in students attended. Due to Northeastern’s housing shortage, N.U.in students were first housed in hotels in...
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?
The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
Fast Casual
Shake Shack opening 13th Massachusetts location
Shake Shack is opening its 13th Massachusetts location Monday in Boston at the Prudential Center in Hynes Court adjacent to the U.S. Post Office. Nestled in the heart of Boston's Back Bay neighborhood, Prudential Center is a shopping and dining destination, featuring over 65 shops, eateries and attractions. "We're thrilled...
Boston Magazine
Eight Destination-Worthy Brunch Spots beyond Boston
Tuck into midday meals starring seafood, ube-coconut pancakes, and more—just a short drive from the city. Brunch is basically a vacation of a meal. When else can you bury your normal-life woes and worries under a stack of caramelized-banana-topped pancakes and the horseradish pulp at the bottom of your bloody mary? With that “escaping the everyday grind” in mind, now’s your chance to hit up these destination-worthy brunch spots. Since they’re all a quick jaunt from Boston, you won’t even need to pack luggage.
To Do List: Family Festival, Christmas Lights Display, Festive Trolley
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON – The holiday season is in full swing and there's no shortage of festive things to do across the state, including a family holiday festival down the Cape and a holiday lights display in Foxboro. It's all part of our To Do List! AUTOCAMP CAPE COD - HOLIDAY FAMILY WEEKENDAutoCamp Cape Cod is throwing a fun-filled family outing this weekend to help you kick off December on a festive note! Complete with hot cocoa and holiday music, families can enjoy yoga, ornament-making workshops, and holiday movies. It all leads up to Sunday's 59th annual Falmouth Christmas parade...
Boston Globe
At this South Boston boutique, readers say shopping local is always in style
Habit is a "must-shop for any fashionista,” said Sonia from Woburn. In a time of online shopping and fast fashion, there’s something Pam Santorelli, owner of local fashion boutique Habit, thinks modern shoppers are missing: the art of browsing. “A lot of people still enjoy coming to boutiques...
In search of Boston's best Buffalo wings
Deehan here. In honor of the Patriots playing the Buffalo Bills tonight, I went searching for Boston's best Buffalo wings. To find the most authentic wings, I took along a friend born and raised in Buffalo, N.Y., who knows a thing or two about frying and saucing bird parts. After a thorough research process (asking Twitter) we decided to check out the three most recommended Boston-area bars.
Prince and Princess of Wales get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor
EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor. From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new. "A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of...
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
Dartmouth Man Has ‘Really Cool’ Brush With Royalty in Boston [VIDEO]
Dartmouth native Dylan Santos was feet away from royalty in Boston Wednesday and we had to find out what it felt like for him. Earlier this week we shared the news that Prince William and Princess Kate were Boston-bound for a three-day visit. Well, they're here. Interesting fact: The couple...
WATCH: Massachusetts Boy Dressed As Royal Guard Hand Flowers To Will, Kate
A young boy from Brookline got to his own audience with British Royalty, thanks to his fantastic fashion sense, reports said. Henry Dynov-Teixeira, age 8, dressed as a member of the British Royal Guard as Prince William and Princess Catherine left Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday, Dec.…
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: December edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Apartment websites agree on one thing: Rents are cooling off in Boston. Zumper has Boston tied with San Francisco for second in its rankings of the most expensive rental markets in the country. Last month, Boston held that title alone, behind only New York City. It’s one of the only times when Boston is happy to come in second place to New York.
4 North End rentals around or below the typical price
The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
nbcboston.com
Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
Boston Globe
America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳
It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine Teases New Attractions Coming in the Summer
There is honestly so much to do and see in York, Maine. Beaches, shops, and so much more are just within walking distance of each other. However, one of my favorite places to visit when I was younger was definitely York's Wild Kingdom. Yes, there are zoos all over New...
