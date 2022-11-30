Read full article on original website
Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Michael Steele warned about what could come next from the far-right Georgia Republican.
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Reporter's awkward Hunter Biden question to Kevin McCarthy at White House prompts humorous response
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy batted aside a question about the potential awkwardness of being at the same dinner as Hunter Biden on Thursdsay.
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Trump allies condemn meeting with Ye and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes
President Donald Trump is under fire by several former allies and GOP officials following his dinner with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, white supremacist Nick Fuentes, and far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at Mar-a-Lago last week. According to Ye, the meeting was to speak about his 2024 presidential aspirations, which...
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Silence is complicity’: Biden calls on political leaders to denounce antisemitism, not platform it
WASHINGTON (JTA) — President Joe Biden, reacting after the latest station in Kanye West’s dolorous journey, explained that Hitler was bad and the Holocaust was real and chided politicians like his predecessor Donald Trump who give the rapper’s antisemitism oxygen. “I just want to make a few...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish organizations heavily involved in Warnock-Walker race as Gerogia Senate runoff approaches
Will Republican voters back their party’s nominee—former football star Herschel Walker—in Georgia’s Senate runoff on Dec. 6 against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is the question those following the race are asking. Both candidates failed to achieve the over 50% of the vote needed to avoid...
Cleveland Jewish News
Liberal Jewish groups are more interested in gender-neutral bathrooms than Israel
Where to draw the line between defending free speech and enabling antisemitism and hate crimes? According to JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, that’s the dilemma at the core of the question about censorship on social media platforms. In the latest episode of “Top story,” Tobin explains that the sale of...
Cleveland Jewish News
No room for hatred
No country is perfect. Throughout the world, former President Donald Trump has unleashed hatred that was previously less evident. My expectation is that my alma mater would serve as an example of a good community, not a bed of anti any group. I am an 86-year-old retired medical social worker...
Cleveland Jewish News
Antony Blinken to keynote J Street conference in Washington
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be the keynote speaker at J Street’s annual conference in Washington, D.C., the organization announced on Wednesday. Blinken is slated to speak on Sunday at the event, which runs from Dec. 3-5. The conference will feature “leading activists, policymakers and political leaders...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abe Foxman: If Smotrich and Ben-Gvir get their way, Israel will lose me and American Jews
(JTA) — Abe Foxman, the past Anti-Defamation League leader who long has said that nothing could separate him from support for Israel, now says the leaders of an extreme party could do the trick if they get their way in coalition talks with incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I...
Cleveland Jewish News
AJC’s new CEO Ted Deutch reflects on Jewish community, political life and more
Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, is ready to respond to whatever challenges confront him. “The moment drives what we do,” said Deutch, a former Clevelander and member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Deutch discussed his lifelong commitment to the Jewish community, his rise in politics...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN to commemorate Palestinian ‘Nakba,’ the catastrophe of Israel’s creation
The United Nations General Assembly voted on Wednesday to adopt a resolution to commemorate the “Nakba.” The Arabic term, meaning “catastrophe,” is used by Palestinians and their supporters to describe Israel’s creation and the resulting displacement of some 700,000 of Palestinian Arabs during the 1948 war initiated by Arab nations to destroy the nascent Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
UN envoy to Hamas: ‘You have the right to fight Israel’
Italian lawyer Francesca Albanese, the United Nations’ special rapporteur for the Palestinians, spoke at a Hamas-organized conference in Gaza on Monday. She plans to continue on to Israel, which is considering refusing her entry. Senior members of the U.S.- and E.U.-designated terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)...
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
