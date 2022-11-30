ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Former Trump allies condemn meeting with Ye and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes

President Donald Trump is under fire by several former allies and GOP officials following his dinner with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, white supremacist Nick Fuentes, and far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at Mar-a-Lago last week. According to Ye, the meeting was to speak about his 2024 presidential aspirations, which...
Cleveland Jewish News

Liberal Jewish groups are more interested in gender-neutral bathrooms than Israel

Where to draw the line between defending free speech and enabling antisemitism and hate crimes? According to JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, that’s the dilemma at the core of the question about censorship on social media platforms. In the latest episode of “Top story,” Tobin explains that the sale of...
Cleveland Jewish News

No room for hatred

No country is perfect. Throughout the world, former President Donald Trump has unleashed hatred that was previously less evident. My expectation is that my alma mater would serve as an example of a good community, not a bed of anti any group. I am an 86-year-old retired medical social worker...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Antony Blinken to keynote J Street conference in Washington

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be the keynote speaker at J Street’s annual conference in Washington, D.C., the organization announced on Wednesday. Blinken is slated to speak on Sunday at the event, which runs from Dec. 3-5. The conference will feature “leading activists, policymakers and political leaders...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland Jewish News

UN to commemorate Palestinian ‘Nakba,’ the catastrophe of Israel’s creation

The United Nations General Assembly voted on Wednesday to adopt a resolution to commemorate the “Nakba.” The Arabic term, meaning “catastrophe,” is used by Palestinians and their supporters to describe Israel’s creation and the resulting displacement of some 700,000 of Palestinian Arabs during the 1948 war initiated by Arab nations to destroy the nascent Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News

UN envoy to Hamas: ‘You have the right to fight Israel’

Italian lawyer Francesca Albanese, the United Nations’ special rapporteur for the Palestinians, spoke at a Hamas-organized conference in Gaza on Monday. She plans to continue on to Israel, which is considering refusing her entry. Senior members of the U.S.- and E.U.-designated terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy