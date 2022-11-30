ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WNYT

Poll: Holiday season excitement highest in NY in 15 years

New Yorkers are more excited about the holiday season than any time in the last 15 years, according to a new Siena Research Institute poll released on Monday morning. It shows 73% of New Yorkers asked are either “very” or “somewhat” excited about the holidays. That’s up from 65% a year ago.
WNYT

Search remains ongoing for David Fearnley

Wednesday will mark two weeks – and there is still no sign of a missing Rensselaer County man. David Fearnley’s car was found in Pittstown near Valley Falls Road and Stover Road. The 45 year old Fearnley is approximately six feet tall, 130 pounds and was last seen...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges. Judge J. Paul Oetken in a written opinion said prosecutors failed to allege an explicit example in...
WNYT

Health insurance industry doing well in Capital Region

The Capital Region’s health insurance industry is booming. Last year, it saw its second-largest annual gain in jobs in more than two decades and grew to record employment. The industry includes health insurers such as CDPHP, MVP Health Care, Empire Blue Shield of Northeastern New York and Fidelis Care.
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

Pioneer donates to six non-profits that help others in need

Capital Region businesses are in a giving mood this holiday season. Pioneer recently marked “Giving Tuesday” by making $2,500 donations to six local non-profits that deliver programs and services to help kids in need. The checks went to: Arc of Rensselaer County, The Arts Center of the Capital...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

