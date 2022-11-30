Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Poll: Holiday season excitement highest in NY in 15 years
New Yorkers are more excited about the holiday season than any time in the last 15 years, according to a new Siena Research Institute poll released on Monday morning. It shows 73% of New Yorkers asked are either “very” or “somewhat” excited about the holidays. That’s up from 65% a year ago.
WNYT
Proposed Thruway toll increase not sitting well with Capital Region drivers
Members of the New York State Thruway Authority held a meeting at its headquarters in Albany on Monday. The Thruway Authority is considering raising the cost of tolls beginning in 2024. If you drive on the Thruway, you could be paying more in 2024. The New York Thruway Authority is...
WNYT
Search remains ongoing for David Fearnley
Wednesday will mark two weeks – and there is still no sign of a missing Rensselaer County man. David Fearnley’s car was found in Pittstown near Valley Falls Road and Stover Road. The 45 year old Fearnley is approximately six feet tall, 130 pounds and was last seen...
WNYT
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges. Judge J. Paul Oetken in a written opinion said prosecutors failed to allege an explicit example in...
WNYT
Health insurance industry doing well in Capital Region
The Capital Region’s health insurance industry is booming. Last year, it saw its second-largest annual gain in jobs in more than two decades and grew to record employment. The industry includes health insurers such as CDPHP, MVP Health Care, Empire Blue Shield of Northeastern New York and Fidelis Care.
WNYT
Pioneer donates to six non-profits that help others in need
Capital Region businesses are in a giving mood this holiday season. Pioneer recently marked “Giving Tuesday” by making $2,500 donations to six local non-profits that deliver programs and services to help kids in need. The checks went to: Arc of Rensselaer County, The Arts Center of the Capital...
