Markets: Bitcoin, Ether slip; Dogecoin leads decline across most top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether fell in Asian trading on Thursday afternoon, with other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies also mostly down. Dogecoin, XRP and BNB were the biggest losers. Fast facts. Bitcoin declined 0.77% over the past 24 hours and was trading at US$16,957 by 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether...
U.S. crypto exchange Kraken to lay off 30% of its workforce, cites ‘market conditions’
U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken will lay off 30% of its global workforce, or approximately 1,100 people, to “adapt to current market conditions,” according to a company blog post on Wednesday. See related article: Kraken pays over US$360K to US Treasury to settle Iran sanctions allegations. Fast facts. “Since...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise with Polygon topping gains in most top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether increased in Asian trading Thursday afternoon, with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies mixed. Polygon saw the most gains and Dogecoin fell the most. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 1.11% in the past 24 hours, trading at US$17,089 as of 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether rose...
Troubled Hong Kong crypto exchange AAX unlikely to reopen, says former executive
Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) is likely to end operations and restructure, its former vice president for global marketing and communications, Ben Caselin, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday in his first interview since he announced his resignation on Monday. Fast facts. The exchange deleted its social media...
MetaComp becomes the latest crypto exchange to receive Singapore license
Singapore-based crypto exchange MetaComp has been granted Singapore’s Major Payment Institution license, enabling it to offer digital asset exchange and custody services to institutional investors from Thursday, Dec. 1. Fast facts. The exchange announced on Thursday that it was awarded the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) license, allowing the...
Sam Bankman-Fried says not aware of any improper use of funds in FTX downfall
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, told ABC News that he “did not know that there [was] any improper use of customer funds” at his company, amid speculation customer deposits were used for trading by Alameda Research, FTX’s brokerage arm. Fast facts. “I really, deeply...
DeFi protocol Ankr to buy US$5 mln of BNB to cover funds lost in exploit
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr will buy US$5 million worth of BNB – the token of cryptocurrency exchange Binance – to compensate liquidity providers affected by Friday’s exploit. Fast facts. Ankr, a Web 3.0 infrastructure provider and staking platform, experienced an exploit on Friday when the perpetrator...
S. Korea energy conglomerate builds US$84 mln metaverse fund
South Korea’s city gas and energy group Daesung’s venture capital subsidiary recently established a fund worth 110 billion Korean won (about US$84.5 million) for expanding investments into startups in the metaverse industry, local media outlets reported Thursday. Fast facts. Daesung Private Equity announced Wednesday the launch of the...
Telegram plans decentralized crypto exchange, wallets following FTX collapse
Social media site Telegram Messenger LLP plans to build non-custodial wallets and a decentralized exchange for cryptocurrencies following the collapse of the FTX platform, Telegram’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Pavel Durov said on Wednesday. Fast facts. The 38-year-old founder said his and other blockchain-based projects should return to...
Indonesia central bank releases whitepaper on digital rupiah, to develop wholesale CBDC first
Indonesia’s central bank has released a whitepaper detailing plans for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), as the country looks to “advance digital transformation.”. Fast facts. Bank Indonesia, the central bank, said in the whitepaper released on Wednesday that Project Garuda, the national initiative to develop a digital...
It’s time for more institutions to adopt blockchain and crypto: Opinion
As the digital asset space is transforming from a niche market into an alternative investment class with participation from a wide range of players, headline-grabbing failures such as FTX, Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, and now BlockFi have negatively affected public perception of the industry, highlighting the need for safe and regulated solutions.
S.Korea court to settle MIR4 maker Wemade, WEMIX legal battle
Following a court hearing on Friday, the Seoul Central District Court is expected to soon finalize its decision on an injunction that South Korean blockchain game developer Wemade Co., Ltd. filed against four major cryptocurrency exchanges after the trading platforms announced the delisting of Wemade’s native token, WEMIX, local media outlets reported.
Coinbase disables NFT transfer on iOS app, citing hefty in-app fees
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has disabled its non-fungible token (NFT) transfer feature for iOS users, citing a dispute over Apple’s in-app purchase policy, the exchange tweeted on Thursday. Fast facts. Coinbase said that Apple requires gas fees, which occur when transferring an NFT, to collect through Apple’s in-app purchase system...
Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg is still optimistic about the metaverse
Meta Platforms Inc., Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, said that he remains optimistic about the future of the metaverse over a “five-to-ten-year horizon” despite widespread skepticism of his company’s venture into the technology, he said during the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday. Fast facts. “Skepticism...
FTX collapse will blunt activities of North Korea hackers, analyst says
The collapse of FTX.com will hinder the activities of North Korea’s hacking teams that target theft of cryptocurrencies, Troy Stangarone, senior director at the Korea Economic Institute of America (KEI), wrote in the online news magazine The Diplomat. Fast facts. According to Stangarone, the FTX meltdown will reduce the...
