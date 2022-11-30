ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Enzo Fernandez nets own goal

Argentina play Australia at the World Cup as the knockout stage continues in Qatar. Lionel Messi will continue his quest to win the World Cup against an Australia team who defied the odds to reach the last-16, with a place in the quarter-finals now up for grabs. Netherlands defeated the USA in the early match, so the winner here will face the Dutch on Friday 9 December.Australia are looking to make history by reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time, but the Socceroos have already exceeded expectations by beating Denmark and Tunisia to second...
The Associated Press

Messi scores, Argentina beats Australia 2-1 at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup, leading Argentina into the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday. With a flourish of his famous left foot in the 34th minute,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy