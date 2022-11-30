Read full article on original website
Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Enzo Fernandez nets own goal
Argentina play Australia at the World Cup as the knockout stage continues in Qatar. Lionel Messi will continue his quest to win the World Cup against an Australia team who defied the odds to reach the last-16, with a place in the quarter-finals now up for grabs. Netherlands defeated the USA in the early match, so the winner here will face the Dutch on Friday 9 December.Australia are looking to make history by reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time, but the Socceroos have already exceeded expectations by beating Denmark and Tunisia to second...
Messi scores, Argentina beats Australia 2-1 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup, leading Argentina into the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday. With a flourish of his famous left foot in the 34th minute,...
American fans captivated by US team’s World Cup run
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The bald man came dressed head-to-toe in full American spirit. A red, white and blue bandana, stars and stripes mismatched socks, shorts that might have been swimming trunks suited for a summer barbeque. Philip Labas wore an outfit bursting with pride for the United...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Reports: Soccer legend Pele receiving end of life care in Brazil
Brazilian football legend Pele has been moved to palliative care, according to reports from Brazil on Saturday.
