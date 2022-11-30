Read full article on original website
Man held in Las Vegas Strip stabbings found unfit for trial
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man arrested for an October stabbing rampage that killed two people and wounded six others on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk has been found unfit for trial, his lawyer said Friday. A state court judge ordered Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, to remain indefinitely at a state psychiatric facility until doctors […]
Murder victim found inside barrel in Las Vegas identified
The Clark County coroner's office has identified the person found deceased earlier this week inside a barrel as a 39-year-old man.
Las Vegas man faces murder charge after shooting woman ‘on accident’
A Las Vegas man faces a murder charge after police said he shot a woman who died a day later from her injuries, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
Judge sentences Las Vegas man who drove around with friend’s severed head, body parts in coolers
A Las Vegas man who dismembered his acquaintance and drove around with a severed head and body parts will serve a minimum of nearly two decades in prison.
Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach inside abandoned barrel
A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed.
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for unlawful possession of multiple firearms
U.S. District Judge Ann R. Traum sentenced a Las Vegas man with past felony convictions to 57 months in prison for unlawful possession of six guns on Wednesday.
North Las Vegas bank robbed, suspect not yet identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday night in North Las Vegas. Around 4 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a person had robbed a bank in the 3100 block of West Ann Road, near Simmons Street. The suspected robber ran off before officers arrived, police said. Investigators did not have […]
‘I was just trying to scare him in self-defense,’ Las Vegas man accused of shooting father in neck after school fight
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot a man in the neck in the middle of traffic following a fight at a Las Vegas middle school, an arrest report said.
Arrest report: Ex-Marine threatened mass shooting on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police searched a home then detained a man after a woman reported to police her ex-boyfriend threatened to carry out an act of mass violence where she worked, within Fashion Show Mall along the strip. The police report indicates the man threatened to “shoot up” her place of work, “kill all the employees” and then kill himself. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Schumacher is a former U.S. Marine who saw combat in Afghanistan and abuses alcohol, cocaine and has been suicidal several times recently.
‘It was a situation that I wish could be taken back,’ Man who drove around with friend’s severed head, body parts discusses murder after sentencing
A Las Vegas man who dismembered a man and drove around with his severed head and body parts last year spoke with 8 News Now hours after his sentencing Thursday.
Las Vegas felon sentenced to prison for possession of ‘ghost guns’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas with prior felony convictions was sentenced to 57 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of six firearms. Alfonzo Lee Womack, 30, was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Ann R. Traum. According to court documents,...
Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east valley
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east valley. Police claim the incident occurred in an apartment complex near the 4300 block of Boulder Highway. Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east …. Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east...
Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday evening
Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week. Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday …. Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the...
Police search for man accused of robbing Gold Coast Casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police released a photo of a man accused of robbing a casino cage over two weeks ago. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16, just after 6:30 p.m. at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, located at 4000 West Flamingo Road, according to Metro.
Man who drove almost double posted speed limit, killing 22-year-old in crash, pleads guilty to misdemeanor
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was driving almost double the speed limit before killing a 22-year-old woman this summer could face a sentence of just months in jail or a fine. Brandon Iglesias, then 18, accepted a plea deal on Thursday to a reduced misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter. North Las Vegas police […]
Man found dead in barrel a month after investigators believe he was killed
Investigators believe 39-year-old Rene Enriquez Jr. was killed at least a month before his body was found, according to court documents obtained by KTNV.
VIDEO: Police release footage of fugitive arrest in Pahrump in attempted murder, kidnapping case involving elderly woman
Video released by the Nye County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week.
A 43-year-old man is under arrest for murder after the discovery of human remains in a barrel in the southeast Las Vegas valley.
