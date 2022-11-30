ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Boston 25 News WFXT

Arkansas inmate escapes prison for third time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man serving a 10-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from an Arkansas county jail on Wednesday, authorities said. It was the third time in less than two years that the inmate had escaped from law enforcement agencies. According to a news release...
BOKOSHE, OK
KHBS

Amber and Jamie Waterman making court appearances this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri man charged in the kidnapping of a pregnant Benton County woman will go before a jury in January. Jamie Waterman pleaded not guilty in federal court in November. He's charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The jury...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas toy drive to benefit NWA Children's Shelter

ROGERS, Ark. — We need your help this holiday season! It's time for 40/29 and The Arkansas CW 8th Annual Toy Drive brought to you by Whataburger and will benefit Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter!. The first 100 people to donate a new toy at our event location on Friday...
ROGERS, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
KHBS

Representatives speak at youth and democracy panel in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Republican Rep. Aaron Pilkington and Democratic Rep. Jamie Scott spoke at a panel on Wednesday night held by the Arkansas Future Caucus. The caucus is a part of a group known as the Millennial Action Project. The project is dedicated to bringing together millennial and gen...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
SPRINGDALE, AR

