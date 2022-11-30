Read full article on original website
Prairie Grove superintendent to retire after teachers, parents pack meeting
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — A video shown to Prairie Grove teachers implied to them that their children were killed in a fake school shooting, teachers told 40/29 News. Shayne Taylor, the middle school principal, showed the video to them on Wednesday, according to staff members. "He showed us a...
Prairie Grove School admins on paid leave after video depicts teachers, kids as school shooting victims
The Prairie Grove School Board has placed two district administrators on paid administrative leave following outcries from teachers about a school safety training video they say depicted their families as victims of a school shooting.
Bentonville Schools respond to lawsuit after kindergartener left on hot bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville School District has responded to a lawsuit claiming several members of the district staff and the school board are responsible for neglecting a five-year-old after he was left on a school bus for hours. This stems from an incident in September 2022 when a...
Defendants respond in suit over child left on Bentonville school bus
The defendants in a lawsuit filed after a five-year-old boy was left on a Bentonville school bus for several hours submitted a response in Benton County Circuit Court.
Centerton police investigating euthanasia of two dogs that were deemed unnecessary
Centerton police are investigating the euthanasia of two dogs by the Centerton Animal Shelter that were deemed unnecessary.
Arkansas inmate escapes prison for third time
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man serving a 10-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from an Arkansas county jail on Wednesday, authorities said. It was the third time in less than two years that the inmate had escaped from law enforcement agencies. According to a news release...
Amber and Jamie Waterman making court appearances this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri man charged in the kidnapping of a pregnant Benton County woman will go before a jury in January. Jamie Waterman pleaded not guilty in federal court in November. He's charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The jury...
Arkansas toy drive to benefit NWA Children's Shelter
ROGERS, Ark. — We need your help this holiday season! It's time for 40/29 and The Arkansas CW 8th Annual Toy Drive brought to you by Whataburger and will benefit Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter!. The first 100 people to donate a new toy at our event location on Friday...
14-year-old found bloodied after an alleged shooting in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Springdale park on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to Springdale Police, at around 4:30 p.m. a Springdale officer noticed a group near Luther George Park running down the street after a car. Police say as the officer approached,...
Springdale police investigating shooting that injured teen
Springdale police are investigating a shooting in the area of Luther George Park on 300 Park Street on Dec. 1 that sent a teen to the hospital.
Arkansas Department of Transportation holding a public involvement meeting on proposed Highway 112 expansion
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting about the proposed widening of Highway 112. The meeting will be this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mount Comfort Church of Christ in Fayetteville. The project would widen Highway 112...
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty in deadly kidnapping of Ashley Bush
The Missouri woman charged in the deadly kidnapping of a pregnant Benton County woman is scheduled to go before a jury in January. Amber Waterman pleaded not guilty in federal court in November. She's charged with kidnapping resulting in death. The jury trial is set for Jan. 9, 2023. A...
Kansas and Missouri residents die in murder-suicide
New information is released today on a suspected murder-suicide in southwest Missouri.
ARDOT shares plans for Highway 112
The Arkansas Department of Transportation held its public input meeting today, regarding highway 112.
Joplin physician pleads guilty in federal court to health care fraud
A local physician pleads guilty in federal court to health care fraud.
Fayetteville to implement lane change at School, MLK
The City of Fayetteville Public Works Department announced it will implement a lane change this week for southbound traffic at the intersection of S. School Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Identities revealed in Double-death investigation in Lawrence County, Missouri
UPDATE: The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people found dead in a Miller home Thursday, December 1. An autopsy revealed that Caleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller died of a gunshot to the head while he was sleeping and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, KS died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. […]
Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
Representatives speak at youth and democracy panel in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Republican Rep. Aaron Pilkington and Democratic Rep. Jamie Scott spoke at a panel on Wednesday night held by the Arkansas Future Caucus. The caucus is a part of a group known as the Millennial Action Project. The project is dedicated to bringing together millennial and gen...
Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
