Pet Food Express Names CEO

Retail executive Denyelle Bruno is joining Pet Food Express as CEO. Bruno brings 25 years of experience with companies such as Apple, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Tender Greens and Drybar. “Throughout my career, I’ve diligently pursued opportunities in industries in which I am truly passionate, as well as cultures...
