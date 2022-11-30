Read full article on original website
PONTIN | Is Less Really More?
For me, scrolling through Netflix typically follows something of a pattern. I’ll spend about 20 minutes looking for something new to catch my eye, then make a last ditch effort to understand why people enjoy Gilmore Girls, quickly turn it off and then enter the uncharted waters of the documentaries section.
CHOUNG | Reflections on a Freshman’s Fall Semester
Alas, it is finally here. Just appearing right in front of us: the golden finish line, the acclaimed end to a semester of madness and chaos, the right to properly relax and enjoy ourselves during winter break, the wondrous, fantastic… finals season?. It seems that after a semester full...
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR | Shining a Light on 2022
AS FINALS APPROACH AND the days grow ever shorter, we prepare to end the fall semester and another year at The Sun. Soon, we will bid goodbye to 2022 — a year of hard work, rejuvenation and growth for the Cornell and Ithaca communities. Here at The Sun, we...
