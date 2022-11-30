Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Alabama and Auburn coaches attend Super 7 finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 is the culmination of the state’s best amateur football. Perhaps it was fitting then, that Friday night’s finale featured a few signs of the future. Representatives from both Auburn and Alabama’s staffs descended upon Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A...
Opelika-Auburn News
Tigers win! Auburn volleyball tops Creighton in NCAA Tournament
In crunch time, the young Tigers rose to the moment, as the Auburn volleyball charged back in the fifth and final set to beat No. 4-seed Creighton 3-2 on Friday in Omaha, Neb. The Tigers won the fifth set 15-11 to beat host Creighton on its host court. Madison Scheer...
Opelika-Auburn News
Carr scores 33, Auburn High boys win in Georgia
The Auburn High boys basketball team traveled to Georgia and came back with a win Friday night, besting Hardaway in Columbus, Ga., 70-62. Ja Carr had 33 points in the win. Adam Gonia had another nine points. Auburn High will be back at home hosting Loachapoka on Monday. Friday’s win...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dream denied for Auburn High: Thompson wins state title
Auburn High made it to the biggest stage but couldn’t overcome a dynasty and a Thompson team on its way to a fourth consecutive state title. The Tigers fell 49-24 in front of a large contingent of their own fans, but the Warriors’ offense was dominant in a way they could not keep up with.
flywareagle.com
Auburn football HC Hugh Freeze to appear on ESPN’s College Gameday
ESPN’s College Gameday show is set to air from Arlington, Texas, this weekend, and a guest representing Auburn football will be joining the show. Newly hired head coach Hugh Freeze will join Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, and Lee Corso this Saturday. Gameday is set to cover the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2007 as #10 Kansas is set to face off against #3 TCU.
247Sports
Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star
AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
wdhn.com
Former Eufaula football standout to transfer from Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Ms. (WDHN) — Mississippi State sophomore and former Eufaula Tiger, Rara Thomas, has announced via social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Thomas has 62 career catches, 878 yards, and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with MSU. First, I would like to thank God because without...
WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn
The 4-star from Thomasville, GA has reopened his recruitment, but has not shut the door on the Tigers
What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table
Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn OL Keiondre Jones to enter transfer portal, leaves option to return open
Auburn football has suffered its first transfer portal hit after the hiring of Hugh Freeze, as offensive lineman Keiondre Jones announced Thursday on Twitter that he’d be entering the portal on Dec. 5. With Freeze poised to hire a new offensive line coach instead of Will Friend, Jones plans...
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin family member mocks Hugh Freeze and AU
One of former Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin’s family members is very obviously unhappy with how things unfolded on the Plains, showing an extreme level of disdain for AU following the Hugh Freeze coaching hire. Freeze was hired four weeks to the day after Harsin was dismissed after...
tigerdroppings.com
Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
Charles Barkley defended Hugh Freeze's shady past after Auburn hired him this week as their new head coach... "One thing about being in the ‘Bible Belt,’ there’s a lot of people around here who think they’ve never made a mistake in their life,” Barkley said. "I never pay attention to that noise, and that’s what it is noise. Ain’t none of us perfect, but for some reason when you’re in the ‘Bible Belt,’ I saw a sign ‘Don’t judge anyone.’ They judge everyone.”
Sterling Dixon, nation's No. 6 linebacker, commits to Alabama over Auburn, LSU
Mobile Christian (Alabama) star Sterling Dixon, the nation's No. 6 linebacker in the class of 2024, publicly committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over Auburn and LSU on Thursday afternoon: But the truth is the 6-foot-3, 211-pound 'backer has been locked in to future in Tuscaloosa for much longer ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze bringing Liberty defensive assistant to Auburn, per report
Hugh Freeze is in the process of creating his staff at Auburn shortly after taking over as the head coach of the Tigers with the program parting ways with Bryan Harsin earlier this season. Among the moves Freeze is making as he heads back to the SEC is to bring...
Auburn grads, students say Hugh Freeze hire reflects school handling of rape cases: ‘Embarrassing’
When Madeline Burkhardt, a third-generation Auburn University graduate, heard about the school’s hire of head football coach Hugh Freeze, she pulled out her notes app and started typing a letter. She felt someone should know the story of her grandmother, Mary Rosser Burkhardt, who was one of a small...
247Sports
Hugh Freeze hires Jeremy Garrett as new Auburn D-line coach
Hugh Freeze's first on-field assistant hire is a transplant from his Liberty staff. Jeremy Garrett has been brought over as Auburn's new defensive line coach, Auburn Undercover was informed on Thursday. Garrett comes to the Plains after a highly successful 2022 campaign at Liberty, and the two prior seasons as an assistant D-line coach in the NFL.
Auburn Plainsman
Miss Auburn top five announced
Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Hear Auburn students react to the hiring of Hugh Freeze
Auburn football’s hiring of Hugh Freeze has been met with both support and derision. Freeze was Liberty University’s head coach since 2019 and was at Ole Miss from 2012 to July 2017 before resigning after an investigation found he had a pattern of personal misconduct. Liberty itself is often under scrutiny as a university, currently the subject of a Board of Education investigation into how the university handles sexual misconduct on campus. Liberty also hired Ian McCaw, the former Baylor athletics director who resigned there amid a widely reported sexual abuse scandal.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment
As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
