Charles Barkley defended Hugh Freeze's shady past after Auburn hired him this week as their new head coach... "One thing about being in the ‘Bible Belt,’ there’s a lot of people around here who think they’ve never made a mistake in their life,” Barkley said. "I never pay attention to that noise, and that’s what it is noise. Ain’t none of us perfect, but for some reason when you’re in the ‘Bible Belt,’ I saw a sign ‘Don’t judge anyone.’ They judge everyone.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO