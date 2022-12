Kentucky could use a win to enhance its resume while Michigan will be playing to get back into the Top 25 when the two meet Sunday in the Hall of Fame Showcase in London. The No. 19 Wildcats (5-2) have posted five double-digit wins against overmatched competition but have lost their only two outings against top-flight opponents to Michigan State (86-77 in double-overtime) and then-No. 2 Gonzaga (88-72).

