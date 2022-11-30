Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Aurora woman wins Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way wrapped another year of its 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway. The event marked its 20th year of giving away a vehicle, donated by Tom and Kim Dinsdale from Dinsdale Automotive. People who donated $260 to the Heartland United Way got their...
KSNB Local4
High Wind Warning forces cancellation of Stuhr Museum event Friday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - People will have to wait one more day to enjoy a Christmastime favorite after the Stuhr Museum announced its Christmas Past & Present Member’s Night has been canceled. The reason for the cancellation is that Hall County is included in a High Wind Warning...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Cemetery expansion project entering Phase 2
Kearney Cemetery’s expansion project is readying to enter Phase 2. The $1 million project is developing 8.5 acres of land to add about 5,000 graves. “Our current old part of the cemetery is 90% full, and the last addition we did is over 50% full, so it’s just time to add on to the cemetery,” explained Cemetery Supervisor Steve Baye. “It’ll be my third expansion project since I’ve been here.”
Kearney Hub
The Buckle ready to roll out new spot at Hilltop Mall
KEARNEY — The Buckle announced Thursday it will open at its new location at the Hilltop Mall on Tuesday. The Kearney store is among several at the mall that have relocated in recent months. In addition to changing its entry to face west toward Hilltop’s main parking lot, The Buckle’s new location has undergone extensive remodeling.
Kearney Hub
J.J. Stover has a new gig: Booking country stars for Kearney stage
KEARNEY — At age 49, J.J. Stover’s career path has taken many turns, but he said it’s exciting to be rolling on his latest venture as a concert promoter. “I have two goals — to help the community and get larger concerts,” Stover said while listing the acts he’s booked for Dec. 9 in the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
klkntv.com
Flipped semi near Wood River caused 24-hour closure on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tipped-over semi caused Interstate 80 from Wood River to Shelton to close for 24 hours, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near mile marker 291, just south of Shelton. No one was injured in the crash, but the semi...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man pleads no contest to motor vehicle homicide
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man is pleading no contest to motor vehicle homicide after a crash killed his wife. According to court documents, on the morning of Mar. 12, a car driven by Juan Velasquez Montanez left the road and struck an object. Police determined he was driving drunk....
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
agdaily.com
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
knopnews2.com
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
1011now.com
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska until January
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen will remain in jail custody in Nebraska for the rest of 2022. Tyler Roenz, 18, appeared via video from the Hall County Jail for an extradition hearing Wednesday morning in Hall County Court. The teen is facing a fugitive from justice charge...
albionnewsonline.com
Property owners oppose vacating county road
Property owners in the Bogus Creek area south of St. Edward asked Boone County Commissioners on Monday not to vacate a portion of 320th Avenue. They appeared for a public hearing on the road vacation after commissioners received a recommendation to vacate the quarter mile road section from Dan Stankoski, highway superintendent.
doniphanherald.com
Sutton man ordered to pay fines for 2021 deck collapse during Fourth of July party
More than a year after a deck collapsed at a Fourth of July gathering near Sutton, injuring at least 17 people, a Fillmore County judge ordered a 21-year-old man to pay a series of fines for his role in hosting the clamorous party that led to the collapse. Cameron Kleinschmidt-Rouse's...
KSNB Local4
Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon
The latest key winner drawn at Eakes in Grand Island, for the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. New details coming out about the death of Said Farah. Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Hazardous materials spill prompts eastbound I-80 closure at Shelton
SHELTON, Neb. - Emergency crews worked through winter weather conditions to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Shelton and Wood River because of the issue. Specific details are still scarce, but hazardous materials crews were summoned to the scene about two miles east of the Shelton exit around 8:00. The Nebraska State Patrol said at the time that the closure could be lengthy.
Kearney Hub
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest
MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
KSNB Local4
New details coming out about the death of Said Farah
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday. In the morning portion, the doctor who performed the autopsy on said Farah’s body testified before the court. She said that four substances were found in the victim’s body including meth and...
klkntv.com
Driver caught in Grand Island with drugs, open liquor bottles and gun, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested a man whose SUV was full of drugs, weapons and liquor. This happened just after midnight on Saturday, near West 4th and North Eddy Streets. Officers say they first noticed that Sergio Lopez-Perez was driving with bad...
News Channel Nebraska
Police make arrest related to Minden burglary and car theft
MINDEN, Neb. -- One person is in custody in a case involving a burglary and a stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress in Auto Way Bowl. When police arrived, they found a glass door had been broken and the business...
albionnewsonline.com
Boone Central School Board names finalists for superintendent post
After a special meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 29, the Boone Central School Board named five finalist candidates to fill the superintendent’s position in the 2023-24 school year. The finalists will be interviewed in special meetings next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6. Finalist candidates are:. – Derek Ippensen,...
