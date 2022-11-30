ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Kearney Hub

Kearney Cemetery expansion project entering Phase 2

Kearney Cemetery’s expansion project is readying to enter Phase 2. The $1 million project is developing 8.5 acres of land to add about 5,000 graves. “Our current old part of the cemetery is 90% full, and the last addition we did is over 50% full, so it’s just time to add on to the cemetery,” explained Cemetery Supervisor Steve Baye. “It’ll be my third expansion project since I’ve been here.”
Kearney Hub

The Buckle ready to roll out new spot at Hilltop Mall

KEARNEY — The Buckle announced Thursday it will open at its new location at the Hilltop Mall on Tuesday. The Kearney store is among several at the mall that have relocated in recent months. In addition to changing its entry to face west toward Hilltop’s main parking lot, The Buckle’s new location has undergone extensive remodeling.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

J.J. Stover has a new gig: Booking country stars for Kearney stage

KEARNEY — At age 49, J.J. Stover’s career path has taken many turns, but he said it’s exciting to be rolling on his latest venture as a concert promoter. “I have two goals — to help the community and get larger concerts,” Stover said while listing the acts he’s booked for Dec. 9 in the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Flipped semi near Wood River caused 24-hour closure on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tipped-over semi caused Interstate 80 from Wood River to Shelton to close for 24 hours, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near mile marker 291, just south of Shelton. No one was injured in the crash, but the semi...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man pleads no contest to motor vehicle homicide

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man is pleading no contest to motor vehicle homicide after a crash killed his wife. According to court documents, on the morning of Mar. 12, a car driven by Juan Velasquez Montanez left the road and struck an object. Police determined he was driving drunk....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska until January

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen will remain in jail custody in Nebraska for the rest of 2022. Tyler Roenz, 18, appeared via video from the Hall County Jail for an extradition hearing Wednesday morning in Hall County Court. The teen is facing a fugitive from justice charge...
NEBRASKA STATE
albionnewsonline.com

Property owners oppose vacating county road

Property owners in the Bogus Creek area south of St. Edward asked Boone County Commissioners on Monday not to vacate a portion of 320th Avenue. They appeared for a public hearing on the road vacation after commissioners received a recommendation to vacate the quarter mile road section from Dan Stankoski, highway superintendent.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hazardous materials spill prompts eastbound I-80 closure at Shelton

SHELTON, Neb. - Emergency crews worked through winter weather conditions to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Shelton and Wood River because of the issue. Specific details are still scarce, but hazardous materials crews were summoned to the scene about two miles east of the Shelton exit around 8:00. The Nebraska State Patrol said at the time that the closure could be lengthy.
SHELTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest

MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
MINDEN, NE
KSNB Local4

New details coming out about the death of Said Farah

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday. In the morning portion, the doctor who performed the autopsy on said Farah’s body testified before the court. She said that four substances were found in the victim’s body including meth and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police make arrest related to Minden burglary and car theft

MINDEN, Neb. -- One person is in custody in a case involving a burglary and a stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress in Auto Way Bowl. When police arrived, they found a glass door had been broken and the business...
MINDEN, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Boone Central School Board names finalists for superintendent post

After a special meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 29, the Boone Central School Board named five finalist candidates to fill the superintendent’s position in the 2023-24 school year. The finalists will be interviewed in special meetings next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6. Finalist candidates are:. – Derek Ippensen,...
BOONE COUNTY, NE

