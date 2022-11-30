ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - "You don't do it for the money, you do it for the victims", that coming from Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick. Waldick speaking to the Allen County Republican Party about his years in the courtroom. He will be taking a seat on the bench of the 3rd District Court of Appeals that he was elected to in November. Friday he shared memories from early in his 37-year career as he learned the ropes and commented on some of the cases that hit him to his core. The Leland Avenue firebombing, the Eureka street shootings, and the Wangler case among others. He says cases take a long time to prepare for court and in that time bonds can form with the victims and their families.

