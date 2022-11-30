Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
spectrumnews1.com
Assemblywoman Cervantes looks to uplift all Latinos in California
Assembly member Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside, will be the new chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The lawmaker is a trailblazer in the California Legislature. She is the first open LGBTQ female, first Latina millennial, and first Inland Empire lawmaker to chair the caucus. “Ever since I could remember from...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio’s weeklong deer gun hunting season has strong start
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state's annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week had a strong start according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Hunters checked 17,193 deer on Nov. 28, the first Monday after Thanksgiving. Ohio's gun season is open through Sunday, Dec. 4 and re-opens again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
spectrumnews1.com
Caroline Menjivar becomes 1st LGBTQ legislator to represent San Fernando Valley in state Senate
LOS ANGELES — Hiking through veterans park in Sylmar is just one place California State Senator-elect Caroline Menjivar can be found on her days off. “It’s where I get to relax. I love being in the outdoors,” she said as she walks her dog, Woody, through the park.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus back open for pet adoptions
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus is back open for pet adoptions. It comes after staffing shortages forced them to pause adoptions back in September. While the shelter itself remained open, the public could not come adopt pets. Kathy Shillinglaw with the Wisconsin Humane Society...
spectrumnews1.com
St. Edward repeats in OHSAA Division I football title game
CANTON, Ohio — For the first time in seven years, there is a repeat champion in Division I football in the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Just like in in 2014-15, it’s St. Edward pulling off the back-to-back titles. What You Need To Know. St. Edward beat Springfield...
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal residents can celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary for a discounted price
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Walt Disney Co. prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, Disneyland is offering Southern California residents an opportunity to celebrate at their Anaheim theme parks. Disney announced Thursday that residents living in Southern California within the 90000-93599 zip codes and Northern Baja California...
Comments / 0