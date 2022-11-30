ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Assemblywoman Cervantes looks to uplift all Latinos in California

Assembly member Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside, will be the new chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The lawmaker is a trailblazer in the California Legislature. She is the first open LGBTQ female, first Latina millennial, and first Inland Empire lawmaker to chair the caucus. “Ever since I could remember from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ohio’s weeklong deer gun hunting season has strong start

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state's annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week had a strong start according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Hunters checked 17,193 deer on Nov. 28, the first Monday after Thanksgiving. Ohio's gun season is open through Sunday, Dec. 4 and re-opens again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
OHIO STATE
Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus back open for pet adoptions

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus is back open for pet adoptions. It comes after staffing shortages forced them to pause adoptions back in September. While the shelter itself remained open, the public could not come adopt pets. Kathy Shillinglaw with the Wisconsin Humane Society...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
St. Edward repeats in OHSAA Division I football title game

CANTON, Ohio — For the first time in seven years, there is a repeat champion in Division I football in the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Just like in in 2014-15, it’s St. Edward pulling off the back-to-back titles. What You Need To Know. St. Edward beat Springfield...
OHIO STATE
SoCal residents can celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary for a discounted price

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Walt Disney Co. prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, Disneyland is offering Southern California residents an opportunity to celebrate at their Anaheim theme parks. Disney announced Thursday that residents living in Southern California within the 90000-93599 zip codes and Northern Baja California...
ANAHEIM, CA

