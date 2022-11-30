ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Couple revamps Bethlehem gastropub as they plan 7th city restaurant

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind several popular restaurants in downtown Bethlehem has brought their unique vision and flair to another Christmas City dining establishment. Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district, in the summer took...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lafayette.edu

Walking in a winter wonderland

In an event that brought the Lafayette College and Easton area communities together, the Quad was transformed with beautiful lights to mark the start of the winter season Twitter. Photography by Adam Atkinson. President Nicole Hurd welcomed members of the campus and Easton area communities to witness the first-ever lighting...
EASTON, PA
abc27.com

Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
EASTON, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family

A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County getting ready for Winter Market

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County’s Winter Market is set to kick off Friday night. This is the ninth year the event is set to take place on Courthouse Square in Downtown Scranton. Over 50 local vendors are getting ready to sell their wares, food, and drinks. While you’re there, you can enjoy live […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Musikfest unveils 40th anniversary poster for 2023 festival

Musikfest has unveiled the poster for their 2023 festival, which will mark the 40th anniversary of the annual Bethlehem tradition. The poster was designed by an Allentown family of artists called Maltas Con Leche, helmed by father Rafael Menendez and including his six children, ranging in ages from 4 years old to 22 years old, according to a release from ArtsQuest. The poster will be officially unveiled at the Banana Factory as part of Friday evening’s First Friday events, which run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Members of the family will be on hand to unveil their work.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

After 3-year hiatus, Easton's beloved Josie's Deli to reopen in 2023

EASTON, Pa. - After a three-year hiatus, a beloved Easton eatery is set to reopen in 2023, just in time to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Josie's New York Deli, which temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to reopen in early spring in its "completely renovated" digs at 14 Centre Square, owner Josie Koury said.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Phase II of Willow Grove Shopping Center breaks ground

Federal Realty Investment Trust recently broke ground for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center, tentatively scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023. The 211,000 square-foot shopping center will feature newly designed walkways, street level vibrancy, updated public amenities, outdoor dining, and a “pocket” plaza...
WILLOW GROVE, PA
94.5 PST

Bagel Shop in Langhorne, PA Closes Without Warning

It looks like Einstein Bros. Bagels in Langhorne (28 Doublewoods Road/Route 332 and Newtown Pike) is closed for good. Although its Facebook page says "Temporarily Closed" the sign on the door says otherwise. It reads, "Sorry, we're permanently closed." One of my co workers stopped by for breakfast last week...
LANGHORNE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

GRAMMY© Award winner is returning to The Great Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Four time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban is returning to The Great Allentown Fair on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022. The tickets to the show are priced at $99, $119 and $129, and include admission into the fair.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton’s Weyerbacher has a new owner and is close to reopening

Weyerbacher Brewing Co.’s second bankruptcy case in three years is resolved, and the Easton business is preparing to reopen under new ownership. Savant Beverages LLC led by CEO Ed Lozano closed on the purchase Oct. 3, he told lehighvalleylive.com. That’s the same day an order was entered dismissing the bankruptcy case opened June 27 in federal court, court records show. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy