Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Couple revamps Bethlehem gastropub as they plan 7th city restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind several popular restaurants in downtown Bethlehem has brought their unique vision and flair to another Christmas City dining establishment. Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district, in the summer took...
lafayette.edu
Walking in a winter wonderland
In an event that brought the Lafayette College and Easton area communities together, the Quad was transformed with beautiful lights to mark the start of the winter season Twitter. Photography by Adam Atkinson. President Nicole Hurd welcomed members of the campus and Easton area communities to witness the first-ever lighting...
abc27.com
Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway
EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family
A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular Lehigh County tavern reopens just in time for holiday get-togethers
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Reconnecting with old friends over drinks and light bites is a timeless holiday tradition. And if you're fresh out of egg nog, tired of Christmas cookies or just prefer catching up somewhere besides your living room, consider stopping by a recently reopened pub in Lehigh County.
Bah Humbug: Bucks County 'Grinch' Cuts Family's Holiday Lights
Not every Bucks County resident is feeling the holiday spirit. Police in Lower Makefield Township were called to a home on the 1200 block of Knox Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. There, officers learned a vandal had cut the wires powering the home's decorative Christmas lights,...
Lackawanna County getting ready for Winter Market
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County’s Winter Market is set to kick off Friday night. This is the ninth year the event is set to take place on Courthouse Square in Downtown Scranton. Over 50 local vendors are getting ready to sell their wares, food, and drinks. While you’re there, you can enjoy live […]
Musikfest unveils 40th anniversary poster for 2023 festival
Musikfest has unveiled the poster for their 2023 festival, which will mark the 40th anniversary of the annual Bethlehem tradition. The poster was designed by an Allentown family of artists called Maltas Con Leche, helmed by father Rafael Menendez and including his six children, ranging in ages from 4 years old to 22 years old, according to a release from ArtsQuest. The poster will be officially unveiled at the Banana Factory as part of Friday evening’s First Friday events, which run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Members of the family will be on hand to unveil their work.
WNEP-TV 16
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
The Grinch of Schuylkill County has returned. But this Grinch isn't looking to steal Christmas at all, but rather give Christmas to kids in need.
National Smoothie Chain to Open Their Next Location in a Busy Part of Quakertown
The new smoothie spot will give Bucks County residents a great option for healthy food. A popular smoothie chain will be opening there latest location in Bucks County, in the midst of one town’s busiest area. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new shop for WFMZ 69 News. Tropical Smoothie...
WFMZ-TV Online
After 3-year hiatus, Easton's beloved Josie's Deli to reopen in 2023
EASTON, Pa. - After a three-year hiatus, a beloved Easton eatery is set to reopen in 2023, just in time to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Josie's New York Deli, which temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to reopen in early spring in its "completely renovated" digs at 14 Centre Square, owner Josie Koury said.
Berks County greenhouse owner hosts poinsettia show for more than 40 years
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the annual poinsettia show is underway in Berks County.
WFMZ-TV Online
New, stricter tips from Palmer Twp. PD for holiday shoppers
New, stricter tips from Palmer Twp. PD for holiday shoppers. Criminals in the Lehigh Valley have already started scamming and stealing holiday cheer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
glensidelocal.com
Phase II of Willow Grove Shopping Center breaks ground
Federal Realty Investment Trust recently broke ground for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center, tentatively scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023. The 211,000 square-foot shopping center will feature newly designed walkways, street level vibrancy, updated public amenities, outdoor dining, and a “pocket” plaza...
Bagel Shop in Langhorne, PA Closes Without Warning
It looks like Einstein Bros. Bagels in Langhorne (28 Doublewoods Road/Route 332 and Newtown Pike) is closed for good. Although its Facebook page says "Temporarily Closed" the sign on the door says otherwise. It reads, "Sorry, we're permanently closed." One of my co workers stopped by for breakfast last week...
The Loss of a Young Newtown Mother, Local Teacher Leaves Community Grieving
A Bucks County native and local teacher’s recent passing has left several communities mourning her and remembering her story. Jillian Mele wrote about the late local teacher and mother for 6ABC. The sudden loss of 30-year-old Jennifer Krasna, a Newtown mother and teacher who was loved and adored by...
WFMZ-TV Online
GRAMMY© Award winner is returning to The Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Four time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban is returning to The Great Allentown Fair on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022. The tickets to the show are priced at $99, $119 and $129, and include admission into the fair.
Warrington Couple Find Their Dream Home Thanks to a Wrong Turn
The homeowners found their dream estate by chance while driving through Bucks County. A Bucks County couple is feeling rather lucky after a chance sighting helped them to secure the home of their dreams. Laura Hoover wrote about the lucky coincidence for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Larissa and Joshua Weiskopf found...
Easton’s Weyerbacher has a new owner and is close to reopening
Weyerbacher Brewing Co.’s second bankruptcy case in three years is resolved, and the Easton business is preparing to reopen under new ownership. Savant Beverages LLC led by CEO Ed Lozano closed on the purchase Oct. 3, he told lehighvalleylive.com. That’s the same day an order was entered dismissing the bankruptcy case opened June 27 in federal court, court records show. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
