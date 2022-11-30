Musikfest has unveiled the poster for their 2023 festival, which will mark the 40th anniversary of the annual Bethlehem tradition. The poster was designed by an Allentown family of artists called Maltas Con Leche, helmed by father Rafael Menendez and including his six children, ranging in ages from 4 years old to 22 years old, according to a release from ArtsQuest. The poster will be officially unveiled at the Banana Factory as part of Friday evening’s First Friday events, which run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Members of the family will be on hand to unveil their work.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO