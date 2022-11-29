ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermiliontoday.com

Abbeville native gets music wing named after him

Robinson was band director in St. Landry Parish for 34 years. Abbeville native Wade Robinson was caught off guard when he learned why he was at a dedication program at Plaisance Middle School in St. Landry Parish. For 34 years, Robinson drove from Abbeville to then Plaisance High School and...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

James Kelly Frederick

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of James Kelly Frederick, 91, who passed away peacefully Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Lafayette, LA. Reverend Louis Richard will officiate the Mass. Serving as altar server will be Trenton Romero. The readers for the Mass will be Ali Miller and Jed Frederick. Gift bearers will be Maria Romero and Ashley Meaux. Entombment will take place in St. Paul Mausoleum in Abbeville, LA. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Blake Romero, Nathan Romero, Caleb Frederick, Noah Frederick. Honorary pallbearers will be Bradley Duhon and Canaan Frederick.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Nov. 16-29

BAR: 116 Bertrand Drive, description, review of commercial, drainage and calculations for Wrong Iron Lafayette; applicant, Carubba Engineering; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $1,374,144. FITNESS CENTER: 3803 Moss St., description, interior remodel and tenant improvement for Planet Fitness; applicant, PB2 Architecture + Engineering; contractor, Planet Construction; $1.3 million. WAREHOUSE: 120 Scott...
LAFAYETTE, LA
K945

These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou

When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Christmas Movies Filmed in Acadiana

The Christmas season is officially here and it seems that everyone is looking to get into the holiday spirit by watching movies. So if you are one of those people that likes to curl up on the sofa and watch a good holiday movie this time of year then you will love this.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

This snowball stand specializes in burgers and buckets!

LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY)– The juice is loose in Loreauville this week at Snowball Express! Gerald Gruenig dug into their Sour Apple Caramel Bucket Snowball and DJ Sal mix plate for this week’s Acadiana Eats. SNOWBALL EXPRESS. 7904 Loreauville Rd. (337)-944-6011. HOURS. Wednesday & Thursday: 4 p.m. – 8...
LOREAUVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

New Iberia school closed Friday due to plumbing issues

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Christian School, New Iberia campus, will be closed to students Friday, Dec. 2 due to plumbing problems. Principal Monique Sanchez said students will report back to campus, Monday, Dec. 5 unless stated otherwise. She said Friday’s Christmas performances will take place as scheduled...
NEW IBERIA, LA
999ktdy.com

Good Samaritan Delivering Packages Found on Side of Ambassador Caffery

If you're waiting on a special package to be delivered, you may have a good samaritan knocking soon. Gabriele Stoute posted this photo on Facebook and it shows a package that was damaged while being delivered. However, there's much more to the story. According to Gabrielle's social media post, this...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Laugh Gas 5

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — BigMyke from Poets’ Life Entertainment joined Passe Partout to talk about the Laugh Gas comedy show in Opelousas at the Amber Lee building this Saturday, Dec. 3. This will be the biggest show of the comedy series with the most comedians on the stage ever in the series. There will be a national headliner surrounded by local talent. For tickets, search ‘Laugh Gas 5’ on Eventbrite.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy