Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Acadiana Christian School temporary closure announced
Acadiana Christian School in New Iberia, Louisiana will be closed tomorrow, December 2, 2022 due to a plumbing issue.
vermiliontoday.com
Abbeville native gets music wing named after him
Robinson was band director in St. Landry Parish for 34 years. Abbeville native Wade Robinson was caught off guard when he learned why he was at a dedication program at Plaisance Middle School in St. Landry Parish. For 34 years, Robinson drove from Abbeville to then Plaisance High School and...
At this Louisiana Farm, Activism, Family, and Food Form the Sweetest Harvest
For the Provost family, harvesting winter’s sugarcane crop isn’t just a living — it’s a way of life.
Popular Sub Shop Opening in Costco Shopping Center
Jersey Mike’s Subs will be coming to the Lafayette area near Costco.
Abbeville Meridional
James Kelly Frederick
ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of James Kelly Frederick, 91, who passed away peacefully Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Lafayette, LA. Reverend Louis Richard will officiate the Mass. Serving as altar server will be Trenton Romero. The readers for the Mass will be Ali Miller and Jed Frederick. Gift bearers will be Maria Romero and Ashley Meaux. Entombment will take place in St. Paul Mausoleum in Abbeville, LA. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Blake Romero, Nathan Romero, Caleb Frederick, Noah Frederick. Honorary pallbearers will be Bradley Duhon and Canaan Frederick.
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Nov. 16-29
BAR: 116 Bertrand Drive, description, review of commercial, drainage and calculations for Wrong Iron Lafayette; applicant, Carubba Engineering; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $1,374,144. FITNESS CENTER: 3803 Moss St., description, interior remodel and tenant improvement for Planet Fitness; applicant, PB2 Architecture + Engineering; contractor, Planet Construction; $1.3 million. WAREHOUSE: 120 Scott...
Where Should Lafayette’s New Heymann Center Be Located?
Where will Lafayette choose to build a new Heymann Performing Arts Center? That's a question that many around the region are asking. And many are expressing the opinion that choosing the perfect location should be studied, vetted, discussed, and debated before the first shovel of dirt is turned over. Members...
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
One More Acadiana Business Closing, But Another Opening Soon
Today's edition of "As The Businesses Turn" features one Youngsville bar closing its doors while a former Lafayette business is getting a new name and tenant.
Christmas Movies Filmed in Acadiana
The Christmas season is officially here and it seems that everyone is looking to get into the holiday spirit by watching movies. So if you are one of those people that likes to curl up on the sofa and watch a good holiday movie this time of year then you will love this.
KLFY.com
This snowball stand specializes in burgers and buckets!
LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY)– The juice is loose in Loreauville this week at Snowball Express! Gerald Gruenig dug into their Sour Apple Caramel Bucket Snowball and DJ Sal mix plate for this week’s Acadiana Eats. SNOWBALL EXPRESS. 7904 Loreauville Rd. (337)-944-6011. HOURS. Wednesday & Thursday: 4 p.m. – 8...
Popular Youngsville Restaurant Bourrée Suddenly Announces They Are Closing Their Doors Permanently
A popular Youngsville eatery has announced they are suddenly closing their restaurant doors for good. Bourrée has served Youngsville and the greater Acadiana with their delicious food since 2019, but on Tuesday night (Nov. 29), the restaurant made a shocking announcement via their official Facebook page that they would be closing down for good.
KLFY.com
New Iberia school closed Friday due to plumbing issues
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Christian School, New Iberia campus, will be closed to students Friday, Dec. 2 due to plumbing problems. Principal Monique Sanchez said students will report back to campus, Monday, Dec. 5 unless stated otherwise. She said Friday’s Christmas performances will take place as scheduled...
999ktdy.com
Good Samaritan Delivering Packages Found on Side of Ambassador Caffery
If you're waiting on a special package to be delivered, you may have a good samaritan knocking soon. Gabriele Stoute posted this photo on Facebook and it shows a package that was damaged while being delivered. However, there's much more to the story. According to Gabrielle's social media post, this...
Santa and the Coca-Cola Truck Coming to Your Town Soon
Click the link to see the location nearest you and round up the family for a fun afternoon of hanging out with Santa.
KLFY.com
Laugh Gas 5
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — BigMyke from Poets’ Life Entertainment joined Passe Partout to talk about the Laugh Gas comedy show in Opelousas at the Amber Lee building this Saturday, Dec. 3. This will be the biggest show of the comedy series with the most comedians on the stage ever in the series. There will be a national headliner surrounded by local talent. For tickets, search ‘Laugh Gas 5’ on Eventbrite.
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center Offer Free Pet Adoptions
It is that time of the year that many start to think about adding an addition to their families... in the form of a pet. And this year the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is partnering with Bissel Pet Foundation to help provide free pet adoptions. This free...
Breaux Bridge man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
Lafayette Parish Students Arrested After Threat Against Northside
The arrests come as LPSS and law enforcement continue to crack down on threats made against schools.
'America's Funniest Videos' Finalist From Lafayette Selling Merchandise
Terrance St. Julien's video has been chosen as a finalist on ABC's America's Funniest Videos. Now he's got some merchandise to help promote the video.
