“Canelo is going to shut everybody up” – Richard Schaefer
By Allan Fox: Promoter Richard Schaefer is predicting that Canelo Alvarez will “shut” his doubters up and come back from his loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2023. The former Golden Boy promoter Schaefer attributes Canelo’s narrow 12 round unanimous defeat to WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) last May to an “off night,” which was caused by “stuff” going on in his personal life.
Fury vs. Chisora 3 – Tonight’s Live Results From London
By Mark Eisner: Tyson Fury will be looking to close the chapter in his one-sided fights with the capable Derek Chisora tonight when the two meet for their trilogy bout at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England. Fight action will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for the Fury...
Who Are the Best of the “Big 12” Heavyweights?
By Ken Hissner: The “Big 12” heavyweights who are not world champions that are unbeaten or with only one loss are who to watch out for going into 2023. Starting with Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez, 21-0 (14), of Miami, Florida, whose best win was over Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba, then 15-0.
Juan Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3 – Crowd of 9,000+ expected says Eddie Hearn
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn says he’s expected a huge crowd of 9,000+ fans for tonight’s trilogy fight between WBC & Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez on DAZN at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Hearn says the...
Derek Chisora says Tyson Fury is the reason he got the opportunity
By Barry Holbrook: Derek Chisora is bitter despite being given the opportunity that he didn’t earn for a world title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) says the sole reason he’s getting this fight is because of Fury, as he told his promoters he wanted him, and they went along with it.
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder can happen in England in May says Eddy Reynoso
By Dan Ambrose: Eddy Reynoso says he’s favorable to the idea of his fighter undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defending against his WBO mandatory John Ryder next, potentially in England. Ryder’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already contacted Reynoso about making the fight with Canelo (58-2-2 39 KOs), and...
Prograis: “I’ll really hurt Teofimo for real”
By Jim Calfa: Regis Prograis wants to hurt former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez after hearing him call him “slow” in an interview. Teofimo hasn’t talked of wanting to mix it with Prograis, so the chances of Regis getting his wish to hurt him are slim right now.
Crawford analyzes Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez fight
By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford expects former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez to walk down and impose his will on former IBF 168-lb champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their match in March. The World Boxing Council has ordered the Plant vs. Benavidez fight as a final...
Lennox lewis says Chisora must pressure Fury hard
By Robert Segal: Lennox Lewis says Derek Chisora is going to need to put massive pressure on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for him to win their trilogy fight this Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. The former heavyweight champion Lewis is giving Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs)...
Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko to be announced soon
By Craig Page: Bill Haney says he thinks there would be an announcement soon on his son, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 14 KOs), and #1 WBC Vasyl Lomachenko. Bill points out that it won’t be him that makes the announcement for the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight because that’ll...
Eddie Hearn: Conor Benn “will be fighting sooner than you think”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says that with the information that he knows about Conor Benn’s case over his failed drug tests, he believes there’s a “good chance” that he won’t be receiving a ban. As such, Hearn says he expects Benn (21-0, 14 KOs)...
Bob Arum blasts Hearn over his Fury-Chisora 3 PPV predictions
By Scott Gilfoid: Bob Arum blew his stack on Thursday when told that Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has predicted a low number of pay-per-view buys for this Saturday’s Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora trilogy match on BT Box Office at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Upon being told...
Munguia rejects Janibek fight, wants Golovkin or Charlo next
By Craig Daly: Jaime Munguia has made it clear that he’s not interested in using his #1 ranking with the WBO to challenge middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly for his title. You can argue that no one expected Munguia to agree to a fight against Janibek (13-0, 8 KOs) because...
Adrien Broner targeting Regis Prograis after February fight
By Brian Webber: Former four-division world champion Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner posted on social media to let Regis Prograis that he intends to challenge him for his WBC light welterweight title after the first fight of his three-fight deal with BLK Prime in February. Broner waited until Prograis...
Boxing Results: Josh Kelly defeats Troy Williamson, Arthur
By Charles Brun: Josh Kelly (13-1-1, 7 KOs) used his fast feet to defeat top ten 154-lb contender Troy Williamson (19-1-1, 14 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England. The former Eddie Hearn promoted Kelly, 28, picked up his third...
Bob Arum insists Fury wants Usyk next
By Charles Brun: Bob Arum insists Tyson Fury won’t pull a “circus act” and run out of the ring on Saturday night to avoid Oleksandr Usyk if he successfully defeats Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Arum says that WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23...
Estrada vs Gonzalez 3: Start Time, Date, TV Channels
Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez meet in an epic trilogy fight on Saturday night (December 3) at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on DAZN – and the Super-Flyweight legends opened up on their remarkable journeys to the pinnacle of the sport. The...
Fury will be arrested if he slaps Usyk says David Haye
By Jim Calfa: David Haye says Tyson Fury will get arrested if he goes ahead with his threat to slap Oleksandr Usyk in the face if he sees him ringside this Saturday night for his fight against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Fury slapping Usyk in an unprovoked manner would be seen as a physical assault.
Fury vs Chisora III: Start Time, Date, TV Channels
Fury vs Chisora: Exclusively Live On ESPN In The US & BT Sport Box Office – Main Card: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT. Fury v Chisora is now available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £26.95 in the UK. The fight will see Fury...
“It’s Not on” – Tyson Fury on Oleksandr Usyk fight
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says he’s “NOT” agreed to a fight against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk next because he only focuses on one fight at a time, and right now, he’s concentrating on Derek Chisora for Saturday night. If Fury doesn’t fight Usyk next,...
