The Carencro Country Christmas returns to Carencro this weekend. And according to one of Santa’s elves, there could be snow at this event. Yes, actual fluffy icy snow. The Carencro Country Christmas has been a family tradition for the last 25 years—no cost to attend. The event starts this Friday, December 2nd at City Hall with the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at 6 pm. There will also be holiday music, food vendors, and activities around the Patriots Pavilion. Santa will be on the scene taking photos. So get your Christmas lists ready.

CARENCRO, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO