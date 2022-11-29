ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Louisiana places 11 on Sun Belt Teams

Louisiana placed 11 players on the All-Sun Belt teams, including four players on the first team. Yearly awards and conference teams were announced by the league office Thursday. Rhys Byrns, who is a repeat first-team selection and four-time all-SBC pick, was joined by Zi’Yon Hill-Green, safety Bralen Trahan, and return...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Fountain Memorial Christmas Service

Fountain Memorial will hold its annual Christmas Service this Saturday, December 3rd. The service will be inside the funeral home chapel. The service is expected to last about an hour. Fountain Memorial is located at 1010 Pandora Street in Lafayette. For more information, call 337-981-7098.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Arts Market This Saturday

The Lafayette Art Association will have its First Saturday of the Month Art Market this Saturday, December 3rd. There will be a special indoor and outdoor market and Gallery. You can meet the artists. There will also be demonstrations. The Lafayette Art Association Gallery is located at 1019 Auburn Avenue....
LAFAYETTE, LA
Carencro Country Christmas: THIS WEEKEND

The Carencro Country Christmas returns to Carencro this weekend. And according to one of Santa’s elves, there could be snow at this event. Yes, actual fluffy icy snow. The Carencro Country Christmas has been a family tradition for the last 25 years—no cost to attend. The event starts this Friday, December 2nd at City Hall with the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at 6 pm. There will also be holiday music, food vendors, and activities around the Patriots Pavilion. Santa will be on the scene taking photos. So get your Christmas lists ready.
CARENCRO, LA
Singing Christmas Tree At First Baptist Church

A holiday tradition is back! The Singing Christmas Tree returns to First Baptist Church Friday, December 9th – Monday, December 12th. The tree will feature over 100,000 lights. The show is all new this year, featuring music by the choir and orchestra. Performances are Friday, 7-9 pm, Sunday from...
LAFAYETTE, LA

