MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette has two new piers for residents and visitors to enjoy. The Founders Landing Pier Project utilized funds from the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to erect the piers. The piers opened just after Thanksgiving, but there are a few small items left to be completed in the spring. Construction on the project started last summer and cost $5.7 million to complete.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO