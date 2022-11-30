ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Is Patrick Mahomes The Magic Johnson Of Football?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 3 days ago

The Lakers Hall of Famer may have a spiritual successor in the NFL.

Legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg, who has represented players in the NBA, NFL, MLB, boxing and various Olympic sports across a four-decade career, served as the inspiration behind the title character in Cameron Crowe's "Jerry Maguire."

Steinberg recently spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports about his career and thoughts on the current sports landscape, among a variety of other topics (check out the full interview here ).

Robinson drew an apt comparison between Hall of Fame Lakers point guard Magic Johnson, a 12-time All-Star who won five championships and three MVP awards with Los Angeles, and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in terms of the way they perform on the field and hardwood.

When asked if he saw the parallel between the duo, Steinberg responded, "I do, and I also see an ambition in both of them to make a real difference off the field, both in terms of charity and in terms of entrepreneurship."

"I think they're both part of a new generation that sees themselves as businessmen, that sees themselves as owners and entrepreneurs," Steinberg continued. "And so for this generation of athletes, they can invest in being owners and businesses, and not simply having played for a team, but perhaps be owners of teams, and being business successes, and seeing themselves as taking equity in businesses they endorse."

Steinberg has perhaps had the biggest impact in football. He has had eight clients selected as the top pick in their respective NFL drafts.

Several other football luminaries have previously relayed to Robinson their conviction that Mahomes has a lot in common with Johnson, including former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes and CBS NFL commentator Nate Burleson .

The 27-year-old Mahomes, who has already claimed a Super Bowl championship, Super Bowl and league MVP awards, and four Pro Bowl appearances, has plenty of career left. Let's see where it goes from here. In the short-term, Mahomes has an exciting brand-new project off the field: baby son Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes III, born to Mahomes and wife Brittany yesterday .

