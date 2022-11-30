Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
David Estes
David Estes, age 55, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a mechanic, jack of all trades, and of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Oscar...
radio7media.com
Kenneth "Ken" Mausolf
Kenneth "Ken" Mausolf, age 60, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Alpena County, MI, and a retired maintenance supervisor with NHC Healthcare. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Albert and...
radio7media.com
Michael Ray Mashburn II
Michael Ray Mashburn II, age 40, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, December 02, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, former stocker with Jones Apparel, and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Mashburn; and...
radio7media.com
Hunter LeAnn Smith
Hunter LeAnn Smith, age 29, of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN and a member of Antioch United Methodist Church. Hunter was a multi-faceted individual who excelled in every thing she did....
radio7media.com
Robert Young
Robert “Bobby” Young age 86 years old was born March 17, 1936 to the late William Leroy and Katherine Young. He died November 17, 2022. He received his education in Giles County Public Schools. Robert was married to Mrs. Edith Young. Robert worked for Lewisburg Water Department where...
radio7media.com
Betty McGill Henson
Betty McGill Henson, 84 of Muscle Shoals, passed away November 27, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Elkins Funeral Home in Florence, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 10 AM in the chapel. She is survived by her children, Loralee Henson Kimbrough (Mike), Sheila Wiedemeyer, and Jim Henson, grandchildren,...
radio7media.com
Odelus Holden
Oledus Holden, 97, of Killen, passed away November 29, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. Daughters: Jenny Lovell & Deborah Gray (Steve) Sister: Maggie Heathcoat. (5) Grandchildren; (5) great grandchildren. Preceded in death by:. Husband: Edward Holden. Parents:...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 WEST AT THE 8.4 MILE MARKER. ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS WILL FRIDAY DECEMBER 9TH IN MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
clarksvillenow.com
Tennessee River American Red Cross names Lori Ann Tinajero executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross is pleased to announce that Lori Ann Tinajero has been named as the Tennessee River Chapter Executive Director. The chapter serves Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Stewart and Wayne counties in Tennessee. In addition to these counties, the Tennessee River chapter also includes Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
radio7media.com
Janet Elizabeth Frank
Janet Elizabeth Frank, age 87, of Pulaski, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was a member at Murphy Hill First Baptist Church in Tony, AL. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her family and her church family. She was born on September 19, 1935...
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Fire Seeking Qualified Applicants
LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF FULL TIME FIREFIGHTER. APPLICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER LOCATED AT 702 MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG AND MUST BE RETURNED TO JOB CENTER BY 3 PM ON DECEMBER 14TH. STARTING SALARY IS 41,895 DOLLARS.
Preservation and the Big Business of Historic Tourism in Spring Hill
Spring Hill, as part of Maury County and Williamson Counties, is beginning to see tourism growth and with travel and tourism as the third largest employer in Tennessee, and the second largest source of income for the state, growing tourist dollars coming into the city is good for both business owners and residents.
WBBJ
UPDATE: E-911 says Coln has been found safe
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Emergency Communications says Coln has been found safe. HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — An alert has been issued for a missing Hardin County 14-year-old. The alert was sent by Hardin County Emergency Communications District for Ryder Coln. E-911 says that Coln was last...
radio7media.com
Rotary Club gets overview of Locator 911 system
DR. MICHAEL TYLER AND DANNY COUPLES PRESENTED A PROGRAM ABOUT THE LOCATOR 911 SYSTEM AT THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB FRIDAY. THE LOCATOR 911 SYSTEM CONSISTS OF A SMART L E D LIGHT BULB THAT YOU USE TO REPLACE YOUR EXISTING FRONT PORCH LIGHT BULB OR THE LIGHT THAT IS MOST VISIBLE FROM THE ROAD. YOU’LL THEN NEED TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE LOCATOR APP. WHEN 911 IS CALLED, THE APP CONTROLS THE BULB, CONVERTING IT TO A STROBING BEACON THAT CHANGES COLOR FROM RED TO BLUE TO WHITE. THIS IDENTIFIES THE EXACT LOCATION THAT 911 WAS CALLED FROM. AS A COMPANY, LOCATOR 911 IS WORKING WITH LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS AND CIVIC CLUBS TO SUPPLY BULBS FOR FUNDRAISING AND DISTRIBUTION TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT THELOCATOR911.COM.
radio7media.com
Summertown Utility District Board of Commissioners
THE SUMMERTOWN UTILITY DISTRICT BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY DECEMBER 12TH AT THE SUMMERTOWN UTILITY DISTRICT OFFICE LOCATED AT 104 SHADY STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6.
radio7media.com
Tuscumbia Christmas Parade Scheduled for December 15th
THE CITY OF TUSCUMBIA HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE CHRISTMAS PARADE HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOF THURSDAY DECEMBER 15TH AT 6.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Friday, December 2 to Saturday, December 3, 9:00am-4:00pm. The Maury Christmas Historic Home Tour is a Maury County tradition dating back to the 1950s. A variety of public and private homes will open their doors to guests during this weekend event. Tour times are 9:00am to 4:00pm both days. One $25 ticket gives tour-goers access to all of the tour sites.
radio7media.com
Arrest in Florence
ON TUESDAY MORNING AROUND 1:45 AM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE WALGREENS PHARMACY ON NORTH WOOD AVENUE. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED BRADEN BONER IN THE AREA. BONER, 19, OF CULLMAN, ALABAMA, WAS INTOXICATED AND ARRESTED FOR MINOR POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL AND PUBLIC INTOXICATION. A SEARCH OF HIS PERSON YIELDED BURGLARY TOOLS IN HIS BACKPACK. OFFICERS THEN LOCATED DAMAGE TO THE PHARMACY CONSISTENT TO THE TOOLS LOCATED ON BONER. BONER WAS THEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE, AND POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS. BONER WAS RELEASED ON A $17,700 BOND.
Three Middle TN animal shelters unite to find holiday homes for pets
In hopes of helping more families wake up to find furry friends under their Christmas trees, three animal shelters in Middle Tennessee are teaming up for the next three weeks to conduct "Operation Silent Night."
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to Tennessee
Photo byPublic Domain- Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities.
