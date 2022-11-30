ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, TN

David Estes

David Estes, age 55, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a mechanic, jack of all trades, and of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Oscar...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Kenneth "Ken" Mausolf

Kenneth "Ken" Mausolf, age 60, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Alpena County, MI, and a retired maintenance supervisor with NHC Healthcare. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Albert and...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Michael Ray Mashburn II

Michael Ray Mashburn II, age 40, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, December 02, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, former stocker with Jones Apparel, and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Mashburn; and...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Robert Young

Robert “Bobby” Young age 86 years old was born March 17, 1936 to the late William Leroy and Katherine Young. He died November 17, 2022. He received his education in Giles County Public Schools. Robert was married to Mrs. Edith Young. Robert worked for Lewisburg Water Department where...
PULASKI, TN
Hunter LeAnn Smith

Hunter LeAnn Smith, age 29, of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN and a member of Antioch United Methodist Church. Hunter was a multi-faceted individual who excelled in every thing she did....
LEOMA, TN
Tennessee could increase EV fee

The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
TENNESSEE STATE
THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 WEST AT THE 8.4 MILE MARKER. ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS WILL FRIDAY DECEMBER 9TH IN MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
'A threat to national security'

Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Betty McGill Henson

Betty McGill Henson, 84 of Muscle Shoals, passed away November 27, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Elkins Funeral Home in Florence, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 10 AM in the chapel. She is survived by her children, Loralee Henson Kimbrough (Mike), Sheila Wiedemeyer, and Jim Henson, grandchildren,...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
Odelus Holden

Oledus Holden, 97, of Killen, passed away November 29, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. Daughters: Jenny Lovell & Deborah Gray (Steve) Sister: Maggie Heathcoat. (5) Grandchildren; (5) great grandchildren. Preceded in death by:. Husband: Edward Holden. Parents:...
KILLEN, AL

