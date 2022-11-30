THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 WEST AT THE 8.4 MILE MARKER. ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS WILL FRIDAY DECEMBER 9TH IN MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO