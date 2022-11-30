Gwyneth Paltrow visits New Haven pizza shop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza.

Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph.

Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by Paltrow.

Paltrow penned a sweet message to the pizzeria employees, thanking “all the amazing people at Sally’s Apizza” for making the “perfect pizza.”

Paltrow poses with two Sally's Apizza employees. Paltrow autographed a Sally's Apizza box and penned a sweet message to employees.

