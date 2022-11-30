ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Gwyneth Paltrow visits New Haven pizza shop

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2y8a_0jRqN7TC00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza.

Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph.

Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by Paltrow.

Paltrow penned a sweet message to the pizzeria employees, thanking “all the amazing people at Sally’s Apizza” for making the “perfect pizza.”

Paltrow poses with two Sally’s Apizza employees. (IMAGE CREDIT: Sally’s Apizza)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yd40u_0jRqN7TC00
Paltrow autographed a Sally’s Apizza box and penned a sweet message to employees. (IMAGE CREDIT: Sally’s Apizza)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

