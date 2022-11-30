Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Crews close lanes along the interstates in northern Kentucky, Sunday
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two lane closures will take effect along the interstates in northern Kentucky for sign installation this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lane closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 while crews install and replace panel signs. Click the video player above to watch...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Highland Co.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Bracken County in northern Kentucky... Southeastern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio... Brown County in southwestern Ohio... Southwestern Highland County in southwestern Ohio... * Until 1115 PM EST. * At 1027 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Felicity, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include... Georgetown, Mount Orab, Bethel, Williamsburg, Augusta, Sardinia, Felicity, Neville, Russellville, Hamersville, Mowrystown, Higginsport, Chilo, Willow Grove, Bradford, Saltair, Point Isabel, Feesburg and Johnsville.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Montgomery Road in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Montgomery Road in Montgomery. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Harrison Avenue in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Harrison Avenue in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening. Click the...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Seward Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Seward Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Fox 19
Sunny and cold
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day. There will be plenty of sunshine as we settle into the 30s. Sunday looks dry for the Bengals game. The sky will be variably cloudy and temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s. Rain chances return once again Sunday night and last into Tuesday morning.
lovelandmagazine.com
Butler • Clermont • Hamilton • Warren: COVID-19 deaths and cases rising
CDC recommends use of COVID-19 Community Levels to determine the impact of COVID-19 on communities and to take action. CDC also provides Transmission Levels (also known as Community Transmission) to describe the amount of COVID-19 spread within each county. Healthcare facilities use Transmission Levels to determine infection control interventions. The...
WLWT 5
Crash reported with injuries on Foley Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Crash reported with injuries on Foley Road in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WHIO Dayton
Greene County man living in Hawaii will take threat of volcano eruption over tornadoes
NEAR MANUA LOA, Hawaii — For the second time since Doug Eck and his wife relocated from Greene County to Hawaii after he retired from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a major volcano has erupted. This time, the world’s largest volcano -- Mauna Loa -- is sending fountains of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Fox 19
Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to Donaldson Highway in Erlanger for a reported crash with injuries
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to Donaldson Highway in Erlanger for a reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Assault with injury reported on Blue Rock Hill Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Assault with injury reported on Blue Rock Hill Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Winston Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Winston Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have...
NKY homeowners 'cautiously optimistic' about Brent Spence Bridge project
KYTC officials say groundbreaking for the project could be as soon as November 2023 with construction beginning in early 2024; however, that timeline hinges on federal grants being approved.
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
Comments / 0