Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Crews close lanes along the interstates in northern Kentucky, Sunday

NEWPORT, Ky. — Two lane closures will take effect along the interstates in northern Kentucky for sign installation this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lane closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 while crews install and replace panel signs.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Highland Co.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Bracken County in northern Kentucky... Southeastern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio... Brown County in southwestern Ohio... Southwestern Highland County in southwestern Ohio... * Until 1115 PM EST. * At 1027 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Felicity, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include... Georgetown, Mount Orab, Bethel, Williamsburg, Augusta, Sardinia, Felicity, Neville, Russellville, Hamersville, Mowrystown, Higginsport, Chilo, Willow Grove, Bradford, Saltair, Point Isabel, Feesburg and Johnsville.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Montgomery Road in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Montgomery Road in Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Harrison Avenue in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Harrison Avenue in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Sunny and cold

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day. There will be plenty of sunshine as we settle into the 30s. Sunday looks dry for the Bengals game. The sky will be variably cloudy and temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s. Rain chances return once again Sunday night and last into Tuesday morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Butler • Clermont • Hamilton • Warren: COVID-19 deaths and cases rising

CDC recommends use of COVID-19 Community Levels to determine the impact of COVID-19 on communities and to take action. CDC also provides Transmission Levels (also known as Community Transmission) to describe the amount of COVID-19 spread within each county. Healthcare facilities use Transmission Levels to determine infection control interventions. The...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash reported with injuries on Foley Road in Delhi Township

CINCINNATI — Crash reported with injuries on Foley Road in Delhi Township.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall's owner was told to bring the property into...
FAIRFIELD, OH

