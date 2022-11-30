ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobody gets out of bearing their cross, says Will Smith

Will Smith believes that "nobody gets out of bearing their cross". The 54-year-old actor plays a slave who makes his way to freedom in his new movie 'Emancipation', and Will admits that the role has really resonated with him. The Hollywood star told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Peter has been in my...
Butte Central product commits to play women's basketball at Montana Tech

BUTTE – There is nothing like the feeling of playing at home. Butte Central forward Brooke Badovinac understands as much as any student-athlete the meaning of playing at home. “I had offers from Carroll College, Montana Western, Montana Northern, and MSU-Billings,” Badovinac said. “It came down to Tech because...
