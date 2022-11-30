ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Rams McVay Not Ready to Name A Starting QB vs. Seahawks

By Harrison Reno
RamDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoVnr_0jRqMlbW00

The Los Angeles Rams are keeping their cards close to the vest on who will be starting at quarterback Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams do not have a clear starter at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday made it five straight games without a win for the Rams.

With their first two choices, Matthew Stafford and John Wolford, out with injuries, L.A. handed over the keys to Bryce Perkins .

Despite throwing his first career touchdown pass and completing 13 of his 20 passes, his final stat line included two interceptions while being sacked three times. Not the performance the L.A. faithful were hoping for in his first career start.

Speaking with the media on Monday, McVay was non-committal on naming a starter if Wolford returns from his neck injury.

"I think we're going to work through that," McVay said about who will start Sunday. "It might be a combination of both. I think a lot of it entails,"

McVay continued: "alright, let's look at their body of work, and then let's take a look at Seattle and how we best feel is going to be the things that we want to try to be able to activate."

So, could the Rams possibly play both against Seattle?

"I think both of those guys are potential candidates to play if not use both," McVay said about Perkins and Wolford, leaving many guessing.

RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
