Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts Playoff contender on upset alert

USC can secure its spot in the College Football Playoff tonight when the Trojans play the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. But ESPN’s college football analyst Desmond Howard believes the Trojans could be trouble. “You’re looking at a Utah team that knows, not thinks…they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lineups.com

NCAAF Utah Vs. USC Predictions, Picks, Odds (12/2/22)

It’s sad to see the regular season come and go, but now we shift our focus towards conference championship week. With games being played on both Friday and Saturday, we get another weekend for our betting pleasure. Friday’s main event? The rematch between the Utah Utes and USC Trojans.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah

It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah upsets No. 4 Arizona 81-66 at Huntsman Center

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 22 points and Utah handed No. 4 Arizona its first loss of the season, 81-66 on Thursday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Carlson went 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Rollie Worster had 12 points, 11 rebounds and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

No. 16 Utah women cruise past Mississippi Valley 109-42

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting and No. 16 Utah rolled to a 109-42 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. Gianna Kneepkens added 12 points and three reserves reached double figures for the Utes (7-0),...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Debuts Utah Jazz Golf Bag, Ryan Smith On Bag

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Tony Finau has completed his opening round at the Hero World Challenge, while sporting a new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and will enter round two just three shots off the pace. Finau, who is sporting a slick new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Troopers respond to over 100 crashes in Utah on snowy morning

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to over 100 crashes on the morning following a snowstorm. The storm moved in early Friday morning and impacted roads for drivers around the Wasatch Front, even in areas where snow had stopped falling. Officials said they...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
UTAH STATE

