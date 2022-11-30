Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Desmond Howard puts Playoff contender on upset alert
USC can secure its spot in the College Football Playoff tonight when the Trojans play the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. But ESPN’s college football analyst Desmond Howard believes the Trojans could be trouble. “You’re looking at a Utah team that knows, not thinks…they...
lineups.com
NCAAF Utah Vs. USC Predictions, Picks, Odds (12/2/22)
It’s sad to see the regular season come and go, but now we shift our focus towards conference championship week. With games being played on both Friday and Saturday, we get another weekend for our betting pleasure. Friday’s main event? The rematch between the Utah Utes and USC Trojans.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah
It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
KUTV
Utah upsets No. 4 Arizona 81-66 at Huntsman Center
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 22 points and Utah handed No. 4 Arizona its first loss of the season, 81-66 on Thursday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Carlson went 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Rollie Worster had 12 points, 11 rebounds and...
How BYU basketball quietly made history
For the first time in BYU basketball history, five Black players were on the same court at the same time. And BYU’s first Black player, Keith Rice couldn’t be prouder.
Utes fans who want Rose Bowl tickets need to act fast
Utes fans who missed their shot to see their favorite team battle in the Rose Bowl Game in January are getting a surprise second chance.
BYU Offers Stanford RB Commit LJ Martin
BYU is looking to flip the commitment of one of Stanford's top skill players
KUTV
No. 16 Utah women cruise past Mississippi Valley 109-42
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting and No. 16 Utah rolled to a 109-42 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. Gianna Kneepkens added 12 points and three reserves reached double figures for the Utes (7-0),...
lvsportsbiz.com
USC vs Utah Sold Out For Pac-12 Championship Football Game In Vegas Friday; Stadium Capacity For This Event Is 61,195
The Southern California vs Utah Pac-12 championship football game set for Friday in Las Vegas is sold out, while the conference plans to return to Allegiant Stadium in 2023 as part of an extended deal with the stadium, Raiders, LVCVA and MGM Resorts International. “MGM Resorts and the Pac-12 Conference...
kslsports.com
Tony Finau Debuts Utah Jazz Golf Bag, Ryan Smith On Bag
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Tony Finau has completed his opening round at the Hero World Challenge, while sporting a new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and will enter round two just three shots off the pace. Finau, who is sporting a slick new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
Utah’s population skyrocketed between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
KUTV
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
KUTV
Troopers respond to over 100 crashes in Utah on snowy morning
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to over 100 crashes on the morning following a snowstorm. The storm moved in early Friday morning and impacted roads for drivers around the Wasatch Front, even in areas where snow had stopped falling. Officials said they...
Go to Utah's Hogle Zoo for just $5 during these days in December
Utah’s Hogle Zoo has an early holiday gift for the animal-loving community, as online tickets will cost only $5 for certain days in December.
ksl.com
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
ABC 4
Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
