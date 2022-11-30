Read full article on original website
27 horses seized in Pierce County animal cruelty investigation
Twenty-seven horses were seized earlier this week as part of an animal cruelty investigation in Graham, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday. According to the sheriff’s department, on Monday, deputies and animal control officers served a search warrant on the property near Graham-Kapowsin High School. The warrant stems from an investigation launched after a complaint about the treatment of horses on the property.
New details emerge as testimony opens criminal trial for NW sheriff’s false-reporting case involving Black newspaper carrier
The 911 dispatcher who answered Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s call reporting a threat to his life nearly two years ago feared the county’s top lawman was being targeted when he put out a countywide alert rallying dozens of officers to the scene. “In my perception of what...
Ed Troyer’s lawyer: ‘No evidence to support these criminal charges’
After multiple delays, including a recent bout with the flu before Thanksgiving, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is now being tried for two misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false statement. Troyer is on trial for an incident that happened in October 2021, when he allegedly called an...
Defense, prosecution offer different opening statements during criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff
Opening statements were delivered on Wednesday in the closely-watched criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. From the start, the jury was presented with two radically different versions of the confrontation at the heart of the case.
Seattle Police arrest man accused of attempted rape while out on DOC work release
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted rape and robbery he allegedly committed while he was still in the custody of the Department of Corrections (DOC) under a work release program. On Aug. 30, officials say 31-year-old Jordan Alexander escaped his DOC work release...
Centralia Man Convicted of Theft Charged With Escape After Allegedly Failing to Report to Lewis County Jail
A Centralia man convicted on a theft charge in September now faces a felony escape charge after he allegedly failed to report to the Lewis County Jail to serve his sentence. The defendant, Daniel Joseph Widders, 36, was initially charged with second-degree theft in May for a September 2021 incident where Widders’s business, Widders Lawn Maintenance, took a $1,000 deposit for a job that Widders never completed.
I-5 carjacker of semi-truck identified
Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead by police after hijacking a truck on I-5, later charging at officers while wielding a knife. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the subject had been identified as Neil A Costin, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia. The Royal Canadian...
27 horses seized from property in Graham during animal cruelty investigation
Deputies say they assisted animal control officers with serving a search warrant on a property near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday. The warrant stemmed from an animal cruelty investigation that was launched following a complaint about the treatment of the horses on the property.
Jury selection begins in criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer
Jury selection officially started in the high-profile criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Court proceedings were delayed last week after Troyer’s attorney said he was sick with the flu.
Police searching for suspect in killing of Puyallup barbershop owner
PUYALLUP, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, just after 5 p.m., a Puyallup barber was giving a haircut to an eight-year-old boy at the JQ Barber Shop on East Stewart Avenue, when he was shot and killed by a man who entered the store. “The barbershop owner had been shot...
At least 2 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Roy, sheriff’s department says
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Roy. Deputies said a 51-year-old man was found dead at a home Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., along with his son’s 24-year-old girlfriend. The son, also 24 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Vigil grows as friends remember Jose Velez who was shot and killed in his Puyallup barbershop Wednesday
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A vigil was held outside of JQ’s Barbershop in Puyallup where the owner of the barbershop, Jose Velez, was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Puyallup police are still looking for the suspect in this shooting. Customers, friends and owners of neighboring businesses came to leave...
Seattle police arrest man accused of attempted rape with bag of knives in August
Seattle police detectives have arrested a man accused of attacking a Capitol Hill business owner while carrying a bag of knives in August. Just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, a man walked into a shop on East Madison Street, where he pulled a large knife out and threatened the business owner.
Seattle police arrest man after November domestic violence incident and shooting
Seattle police detectives have arrested a man after he allegedly shot at police in November while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her.
DUI driver who killed passenger in 2012 arrested again for drunk driving on I-5
SEATTLE — A woman who killed her passenger after crashing while driving drunk on I-5 in Seattle 10 years ago was arrested again for suspicion of driving under the influence on I-5. According to court documents, a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper pulled over 50-year-old Maria Guadalupe Hill on Nov. 15 while she drove northbound on I-5 in Seattle.
Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner
SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
Office Of Law Enforcement Over Oversight Takes Exception To New Sheriff’s Office Policies
The King County’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) is not on board with new polices for the King County Sheriff’s Office related to the use of body-worn cameras and the video footage obtained. According to OLEO director Tamer Abouzeid, the policy in place does not properly safeguard against the potential to manipulate the fact-finding efforts of investigations into the conduct and actions of officers during engagements with citizens.
Homicide in Puyallup: Police say barber was shot multiple times as child sat in chair
A Puyallup barber was shot and killed while he was cutting a child’s hair Wednesday evening, according to Puyallup police. The call for the shooting in the 100 block of East Stewart Avenue came in at 5:09 p.m., according to Puyallup police spokesperson Ryan Portmann. Portmann said the 43-year-old...
Police academy warned Tacoma Police about officer charged in Manuel Ellis' death
A new investigation from The Seattle Times uncovers a memo sent from the state's police academy to the Tacoma Police Department. That memo warned the department about the behavior of a new recruit: Timothy Rankine. In December 2018, Rankine was given a test at the state police academy. It was...
Glenoma Man Accused of Child Molestation Arrested Friday on Warrant, Released Monday on Unsecured Bail
A Glenoma man accused of molesting and taking nude pictures of an 11-year-old girl was arrested Friday on a warrant and was released Monday on unsecured bail following his preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court. Lewis County Superior Court initially issued the defendant, 51-year-old Lance Pugh, a summons notice...
