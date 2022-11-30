The King County’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) is not on board with new polices for the King County Sheriff’s Office related to the use of body-worn cameras and the video footage obtained. According to OLEO director Tamer Abouzeid, the policy in place does not properly safeguard against the potential to manipulate the fact-finding efforts of investigations into the conduct and actions of officers during engagements with citizens.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO