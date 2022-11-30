ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIRO 7 Seattle

27 horses seized in Pierce County animal cruelty investigation

Twenty-seven horses were seized earlier this week as part of an animal cruelty investigation in Graham, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday. According to the sheriff’s department, on Monday, deputies and animal control officers served a search warrant on the property near Graham-Kapowsin High School. The warrant stems from an investigation launched after a complaint about the treatment of horses on the property.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Convicted of Theft Charged With Escape After Allegedly Failing to Report to Lewis County Jail

A Centralia man convicted on a theft charge in September now faces a felony escape charge after he allegedly failed to report to the Lewis County Jail to serve his sentence. The defendant, Daniel Joseph Widders, 36, was initially charged with second-degree theft in May for a September 2021 incident where Widders’s business, Widders Lawn Maintenance, took a $1,000 deposit for a job that Widders never completed.
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

I-5 carjacker of semi-truck identified

Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead by police after hijacking a truck on I-5, later charging at officers while wielding a knife. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the subject had been identified as Neil A Costin, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia. The Royal Canadian...
MASON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

DUI driver who killed passenger in 2012 arrested again for drunk driving on I-5

SEATTLE — A woman who killed her passenger after crashing while driving drunk on I-5 in Seattle 10 years ago was arrested again for suspicion of driving under the influence on I-5. According to court documents, a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper pulled over 50-year-old Maria Guadalupe Hill on Nov. 15 while she drove northbound on I-5 in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner

SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Office Of Law Enforcement Over Oversight Takes Exception To New Sheriff’s Office Policies

The King County’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) is not on board with new polices for the King County Sheriff’s Office related to the use of body-worn cameras and the video footage obtained. According to OLEO director Tamer Abouzeid, the policy in place does not properly safeguard against the potential to manipulate the fact-finding efforts of investigations into the conduct and actions of officers during engagements with citizens.
KING COUNTY, WA

