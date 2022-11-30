Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Hope man arrested in Fayette County shooting
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– An arrest was made in a homicide investigation in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Kayce Simms was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred at Mountainair Mobile Home Park on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Warrants were issued on Friday, December 2, 2022, […]
WDTV
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing man, police say
CRAIGSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County woman has been charged after officers said she stabbed a man with a steak knife. Officers were dispatched to an altercation on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. at a home in Craigsville in Nicholas County, according to Sheriff Nunley with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.
Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Treyvon Pankey, 21, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17, 2022, Pankey sold approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence. Pankey admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine and an AR-15, .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence on March 8, 2022.
wchstv.com
Prosecutor: Charleston murder case where 72-year-old woman killed was 'fueled by jealousy'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New details were revealed in court Thursday during an arraignment hearing for a man accused of murdering a woman in Kanawha City earlier this year. Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was recently indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher,...
UPDATE: Suspect identified that was shot and killed by police in Mercer County
UPDATE: PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
YAHOO!
Search for killers in Bland service station murders continues
BASTIAN, Va. — Nearly 40 years ago two young service station workers in Bland County, Va., were brutally gunned down during an armed robbery of their business. Today, the hunt for their killers continues. Darren Walker, 20, of Bland, and Steven Shinault, 25, of Max Meadows, were murdered on...
YAHOO!
Trial for murder suspect Isis Wallace remains on course for early 2023
Dec. 1—PRINCETON — A 2023 trial date remained in place Wednesday after a status hearing in Mercer County Circuit Court for a Bluefield woman charged with first-degree murder after the March shooting death of a 13-year-old girl. Isis Wallace, 22, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge...
Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Woman arrested after man stabbed in the neck in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nicholas County dispatchers said a woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the neck. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Woodbine Road in Craigsville, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the man who was stabbed was in stable condition at Summersville...
Suspect arrested in connection to Fayette County shooting
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Bluejay Road in Scarbro, on Friday, November 18, 2022. Sheriff Mike Fridley said that on Wednesday, November 30, officers with the Oak Hill Police Department located and arrested Eddie D. Morgan in connection to the shooting. Morgan is charged […]
Louisiana man dead after officer involved shooting on I-77 in Mercer County
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 3 PM | CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, […]
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
4 more suspects arrested in West Virginia gas station drug investigation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four more people have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation at a Charleston gas station. Criminal complaints from Kanawha County Magistrate Court states these four people were arrested on the following charges: Sylvester Lee Harris, 58, of Charleston – Possession with Intent to deliver a Controlled Substance Andre Haussan […]
wchsnetwork.com
Loudendale man won’t go on trial next week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If a Kanawha County man ends up going on trial for allegedly murdering his parents in 2020 it won’t be until next year. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit had a status hearing Wednesday in the case of Takanao Kambara. Kambara, who was scheduled to...
YAHOO!
Richlands Police Department makes drugs and weapons arrest
Dec. 1—RICHLANDS, Va. — Two suspects were in custody and facing multiple charges Wednesday following a vehicular and foot pursuit which led to a K9 finding firearms and narcotics. Officers with the Richlands Police Department responded Tuesday evening to a call about a possible breaking and entering in...
West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
WDTV
Man charged for leading police on chase, crashing head-on into patrol car
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man has been charged in Nicholas County after he allegedly led multiple deputies on a chase and crashed head-on into a patrol car. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley says 28-year-old Brandon Eads, of Charleston, fled from officers with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Summersville Police Department, and West Virginia State Police.
WSAZ
Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening. Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI. Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving...
lootpress.com
Large police presence in Mercer County off I-77
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Large police presence in Mercer County. There is a large police presence just off I-77 at exit 20, the Camp Creek Exit. It is reported that a male suspect was wanted for murder, but Lootpress hasn’t been able to confirm this information yet.
WSAZ
‘It is what it is,’ neighbor unsurprised over apparent drug activity at East End Par Mar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chains on the door, covered gas pumps and newspapers piling up on the steps of the East End Par Mar all show the signs of temporary closure. Regular customers at the store looked confused Wednesday as they tried to get their regular items. It comes one...
Comments / 0