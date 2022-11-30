ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shady Spring, WV

WVNS

Mount Hope man arrested in Fayette County shooting

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– An arrest was made in a homicide investigation in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Kayce Simms was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred at Mountainair Mobile Home Park on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Warrants were issued on Friday, December 2, 2022, […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing man, police say

CRAIGSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County woman has been charged after officers said she stabbed a man with a steak knife. Officers were dispatched to an altercation on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. at a home in Craigsville in Nicholas County, according to Sheriff Nunley with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Treyvon Pankey, 21, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17, 2022, Pankey sold approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence. Pankey admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine and an AR-15, .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence on March 8, 2022.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Suspect identified that was shot and killed by police in Mercer County

UPDATE: PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YAHOO!

Search for killers in Bland service station murders continues

BASTIAN, Va. — Nearly 40 years ago two young service station workers in Bland County, Va., were brutally gunned down during an armed robbery of their business. Today, the hunt for their killers continues. Darren Walker, 20, of Bland, and Steven Shinault, 25, of Max Meadows, were murdered on...
BASTIAN, VA
YAHOO!

Trial for murder suspect Isis Wallace remains on course for early 2023

Dec. 1—PRINCETON — A 2023 trial date remained in place Wednesday after a status hearing in Mercer County Circuit Court for a Bluefield woman charged with first-degree murder after the March shooting death of a 13-year-old girl. Isis Wallace, 22, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing

UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]

CRAIGSVILLE, WV
CRAIGSVILLE, WV
WVNS

Suspect arrested in connection to Fayette County shooting

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Bluejay Road in Scarbro, on Friday, November 18, 2022. Sheriff Mike Fridley said that on Wednesday, November 30, officers with the Oak Hill Police Department located and arrested Eddie D. Morgan in connection to the shooting. Morgan is charged […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

4 more suspects arrested in West Virginia gas station drug investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four more people have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation at a Charleston gas station. Criminal complaints from Kanawha County Magistrate Court states these four people were arrested on the following charges: Sylvester Lee Harris, 58, of Charleston – Possession with Intent to deliver a Controlled Substance Andre Haussan […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Loudendale man won’t go on trial next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If a Kanawha County man ends up going on trial for allegedly murdering his parents in 2020 it won’t be until next year. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit had a status hearing Wednesday in the case of Takanao Kambara. Kambara, who was scheduled to...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YAHOO!

Richlands Police Department makes drugs and weapons arrest

Dec. 1—RICHLANDS, Va. — Two suspects were in custody and facing multiple charges Wednesday following a vehicular and foot pursuit which led to a K9 finding firearms and narcotics. Officers with the Richlands Police Department responded Tuesday evening to a call about a possible breaking and entering in...
RICHLANDS, VA
Lootpress

West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man charged for leading police on chase, crashing head-on into patrol car

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man has been charged in Nicholas County after he allegedly led multiple deputies on a chase and crashed head-on into a patrol car. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley says 28-year-old Brandon Eads, of Charleston, fled from officers with the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department, Summersville Police Department, and West Virginia State Police.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening. Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI. Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Large police presence in Mercer County off I-77

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Large police presence in Mercer County. There is a large police presence just off I-77 at exit 20, the Camp Creek Exit. It is reported that a male suspect was wanted for murder, but Lootpress hasn’t been able to confirm this information yet.

