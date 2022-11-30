The Good Shepherd Center of Monroe County was founded in 1986 as the Monroe County Benevolence Fund with the support of area pastors and churches. The purpose of the organization was to help and minister to those in need or financial crisis caused by sudden or unexpected circumstances. Any resident of Monroe County can benefit from the services of the organization to receive food, clothing or financial aid for utility bills. ...

MONROE COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO