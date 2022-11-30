ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Related
northjacksonpress.com

New Principal For Section High School

The Jackson County Board of Education has named Blake Wigley as the person to fill the position of Principal at […]. The Jackson County Board of Education has named Blake Wigley as the person to fill the position of Principal at Section High School in January. You must be...
WDEF

Outdoor Chattanooga renames building after former director

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Philip Grymes, the former Director of Outdoor Chattanooga, was honored today by his friends, family and colleagues. The organization renamed its River Street building after him today. With numerous family members, former co-workers and three past and present Scenic City mayors in attendance, the community gathered...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Regents name new President for TCAT Athens

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Board of Regents has appointed a new president for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Athens. She is Susan L. Hatto, the current dean for industrial education at Montcalm Community College in Michigan. Hatto will replace retiring President Stewart Smith early next year.
ATHENS, TN
WDEF

Red Bank High student charged with bringing a knife to school

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Red Bank High student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. Hamilton County officials describe it as a “large kitchen knife.”. They say the school SRO arrested the student at school, who admitted to bringing the knife to harm another student.
RED BANK, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga Recognized By Tennessee First Lady Marie Lee

The Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga announced today that the Club was selected by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee to be featured in this year’s 12-days of giving. “Our organized is honored to be selected by First Lady Lee” stated Jim Morgan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga, “and we used this opportunity to highlight our robust literacy and academic enrichment programs”.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

A Dalton Expansion For The Chattanooga Area Food Bank

The high inflation of the past year has deepened the crisis of hunger from coast to coast. Food banks have been squeezed by higher prices - and by higher demand from the people who need food. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank - which operates in several counties in Southeast Tennessee...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Murray School administrator arrested for relationship with a student

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – A school administrator in northwest Georgia has been charged with child molestation and statutory rape. Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry was Director of Federal Programs and Enrollment for the Murray County school system. But a GBI investigation found the 43 year old had a sexual relationship...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
wutc.org

“One Small Step” For Chattanooga And The Tennessee Valley

“Do you believe we have more in common than what divides us?”. “Who have been the most influential people in your life? What did they teach you?. “Is there someone you disagree with - but still love or respect?”. “What are your hopes for the future?”. Those are some of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Connection

Good Shepherd lottery to help charity

The Good Shepherd Center of Monroe County was founded in 1986 as the Monroe County Benevolence Fund with the support of area pastors and churches. The purpose of the organization was to help and minister to those in need or financial crisis caused by sudden or unexpected circumstances. Any resident of Monroe County can benefit from the services of the organization to receive food, clothing or financial aid for utility bills. ...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Amount of Homeless Students on the Rise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s been two weeks since the evictions at the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge.But even before that event, homelessness among students in Hamilton County was on the rise. According to Duoloyi Ministries, it is believed that up to 1,400 students in the Hamilton County school system...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Adventure Cycling Association announces East Tennessee trail

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Adventure Cycling Association has designated two new U.S. Bicycle Routes in the country, including one that goes right through our area. The USBR 21 trail through East Tennessee begins at the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park on the Kentucky boarder and drops through Knoxville to Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace

Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested. 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

