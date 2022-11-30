Read full article on original website
northjacksonpress.com
New Principal For Section High School
The Jackson County Board of Education has named Blake Wigley as the person to fill the position of Principal at […]. The Jackson County Board of Education has named Blake Wigley as the person to fill the position of Principal at Section High School in January. You must be...
WDEF
Outdoor Chattanooga renames building after former director
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Philip Grymes, the former Director of Outdoor Chattanooga, was honored today by his friends, family and colleagues. The organization renamed its River Street building after him today. With numerous family members, former co-workers and three past and present Scenic City mayors in attendance, the community gathered...
WDEF
Regents name new President for TCAT Athens
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Board of Regents has appointed a new president for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Athens. She is Susan L. Hatto, the current dean for industrial education at Montcalm Community College in Michigan. Hatto will replace retiring President Stewart Smith early next year.
chattanoogacw.com
Community shares Howard School overpopulation worries at Hamilton Co. School Board meeting
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County School Board’s School Facilities Committee invited alumni, teachers and parents of the Howard School to sit in on a meeting on Monday about overpopulation. While the board says the meeting was not organized for open forum, concerned community members spoke out...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Students & Families Invited To Winter Break Spectacular
To kick off the holiday vacation for thousands of students in Hamilton County, “Winter Break Spectacular” is returning to Miller Park for an afternoon of holiday themed activities on Friday December 16th. The free and open to the public event will begin at 2pm with holiday music, oversized...
WDEF
Red Bank High student charged with bringing a knife to school
RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Red Bank High student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. Hamilton County officials describe it as a “large kitchen knife.”. They say the school SRO arrested the student at school, who admitted to bringing the knife to harm another student.
chattanoogapulse.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga Recognized By Tennessee First Lady Marie Lee
The Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga announced today that the Club was selected by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee to be featured in this year’s 12-days of giving. “Our organized is honored to be selected by First Lady Lee” stated Jim Morgan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga, “and we used this opportunity to highlight our robust literacy and academic enrichment programs”.
WTVC
3 dead in Middle Valley "death investigation" says Hamilton County Sheriff
Hamilton County, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett says three people have died in this "death investigation." The sheriff's office has not yet released a cause of death for the three dead people. From our Newschannel 9 Skyview, you can see a big part of the structure...
wutc.org
A Dalton Expansion For The Chattanooga Area Food Bank
The high inflation of the past year has deepened the crisis of hunger from coast to coast. Food banks have been squeezed by higher prices - and by higher demand from the people who need food. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank - which operates in several counties in Southeast Tennessee...
WDEF
Murray School administrator arrested for relationship with a student
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – A school administrator in northwest Georgia has been charged with child molestation and statutory rape. Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry was Director of Federal Programs and Enrollment for the Murray County school system. But a GBI investigation found the 43 year old had a sexual relationship...
wutc.org
“One Small Step” For Chattanooga And The Tennessee Valley
“Do you believe we have more in common than what divides us?”. “Who have been the most influential people in your life? What did they teach you?. “Is there someone you disagree with - but still love or respect?”. “What are your hopes for the future?”. Those are some of...
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
Good Shepherd lottery to help charity
The Good Shepherd Center of Monroe County was founded in 1986 as the Monroe County Benevolence Fund with the support of area pastors and churches. The purpose of the organization was to help and minister to those in need or financial crisis caused by sudden or unexpected circumstances. Any resident of Monroe County can benefit from the services of the organization to receive food, clothing or financial aid for utility bills. ...
WDEF
Amount of Homeless Students on the Rise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s been two weeks since the evictions at the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge.But even before that event, homelessness among students in Hamilton County was on the rise. According to Duoloyi Ministries, it is believed that up to 1,400 students in the Hamilton County school system...
‘Quiet Hero:’ Georgia elementary school nurse saves parent who was bleeding out at school
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses are seen as caregivers, life savers, even angels, but Adairsville Elementary School Nurse Carla Hardy is adding ‘hero’ to her long list of titles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Recently, Hardy was informed of a parent on...
WDEF
Adventure Cycling Association announces East Tennessee trail
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Adventure Cycling Association has designated two new U.S. Bicycle Routes in the country, including one that goes right through our area. The USBR 21 trail through East Tennessee begins at the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park on the Kentucky boarder and drops through Knoxville to Chattanooga.
WTVC
Former Hamilton Co. DA files motion for evicted Budgetel residents to get their belongings
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Former Hamilton County DA Neal Pinkston is filing a motion requesting that the current DA Coty Wamp allow two evicted Budgetel residents to go and get their personal belongings from the closed down motel. The motion is requesting that Ruby Williamson and her fiancé Emmanuel...
Anderson Co.'s Gavin Noe picks up trash at away stadium after helping school to first football state title game
CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County football star Gavin Noe was all class after last Friday's win over Red Bank in the 4A state semifinal. It wasn't because the running back and linebacker performed at an extraordinary level to help send his school to its first-ever football state championship. It is what he did after the game.
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
WSMV
WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested. 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s...
