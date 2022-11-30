ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

americanmilitarynews.com

Fire on US carrier Abe Lincoln off CA coast; 9 injured

A fire broke out on the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Tuesday morning and nine sailors were injured as the crew battled to contain the blaze. The U.S. Navy’s San Diego-based 3rd Fleet confirmed the fire on the ship in a Wednesday press release. The aircraft carrier was reportedly conducting routine operations about 30 miles off the coast of Southern California when the fire broke out.
MilitaryTimes

Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment

The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Defense One

Only Half the Parts Are Waiting When US Attack Submarines Come in For Repairs

When a U.S. attack submarine arrives for shipyard maintenance, Navy rules say the vast majority of the necessary parts and materiel must be there waiting. But most jobs actually begin with half or even fewer of the needed items on hand. That means delays, extra cost, and usually, stealing items from other projects, which compounds the problems across the sub force.
VIRGINIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

A record 6 women completed the Marine infantry officer course in 2022

Six women — a record high — graduated from the grueling Marine Infantry Officer Course in fiscal year 2022, the Marine Corps has confirmed. A total of 12 women have now completed the course out of 39 female Marines who have attempted it, according to data provided to Marine Corps Times by Capt. Phil Parker, a Training Command spokesman, in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Treasures from "Ship of Gold" wreckage up for auction 165 years after iconic ship sank in hurricane

Since the recovery of sunken treasure began decades ago from an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of South Carolina, tens of millions of dollars worth of gold has been sold. But scientists, historians and collectors say that the real fortunes will begin to hit the auction block on Saturday. For the first time, hundreds of Gold Rush-era artifacts entombed in the wreckage of the S.S. Central America will go on public sale.
OREGON STATE
MilitaryTimes

This officer is the first woman to serve as XO of a submarine

A woman is serving as the executive officer of a submarine for the first time — just over 10 years after the Silent Service opened to women. Lt. Cmdr. Amber Cowan, who joined the Navy in 2010, reported for duty to the ballistic missile submarine Kentucky, based out of Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, as its executive officer Nov. 12.
LOUISIANA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force promotes 1 in 5 eligible airmen to chief master sergeant

The Air Force announced Wednesday it has tapped more than 500 airmen for promotion to chief master sergeant, the service’s highest enlisted rank. In total, about one in five eligible airmen — 514 of 2,526 senior master sergeants — made the cut. That’s a slight uptick from last year, when the selection rate dipped to 18%, though the annual rate continues to hover around 20%.
NEWS10 ABC

4 sailors at Virginia naval center die by apparent suicide in a month

The Navy and local authorities are investigating the suspected suicide deaths of four sailors all assigned to the same ship maintenance center in Norfolk, Virginia, in the span of less than a month.  All four were assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) at Naval Station Norfolk, the Navy confirmed to The Hill on Friday.  […]
NORFOLK, VA
MilitaryTimes

Soldier dies nearly 20 years after being wounded in Iraq

ELWOOD, Ill. — A soldier who suffered catastrophic injuries while serving in Iraq nearly two decades ago has died and been laid to rest in northern Illinois with full military honors. Former U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Gomez, 42, of Wheaton died Nov. 22 after developing pneumonia and kidney problems....
WHEATON, IL
MilitaryTimes

System snafu leaves junior sailors without rent money for months

Roughly 175 junior sailors were forced to go without their Navy-provided rent money this fall due to a system hiccup that emerged as the service continues to transform its pay and benefits systems. The issue arose in September and impacted petty officers 3rd class who were attending the Navy’s nuclear...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
maritime-executive.com

Video: Australia Completes 3D Survey of WWII Japanese Submarine

Australia completed its first 3D survey of a wreck in deep waters off the coast near Darwin. It is hoped that the unique project which took three years to complete will provide critical new details about a WWII-era Japanese submarine sunk by the Australians and will also provide information for the preservation of the site which is recognized as a war grave by both the Australians and the Japanese.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Arizona City Celebrated WWII Veteran’s 105th Birthday with Amazing Surprise

Athena Wright was a young woman in her 20s when she embarked on the adventure of a lifetime, as well as the greatest sacrifice of all: enlisting in the US military during World War II. Nearly 80 years after the conflict came to an end, Wright is a living example of the powerful effect that selflessness and helping others can have.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

