Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Carr scores 33, Auburn High boys win in Georgia

The Auburn High boys basketball team traveled to Georgia and came back with a win Friday night, besting Hardaway in Columbus, Ga., 70-62. Ja Carr had 33 points in the win. Adam Gonia had another nine points. Auburn High will be back at home hosting Loachapoka on Monday. Friday’s win...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Tigers win! Auburn volleyball tops Creighton in NCAA Tournament

In crunch time, the young Tigers rose to the moment, as the Auburn volleyball charged back in the fifth and final set to beat No. 4-seed Creighton 3-2 on Friday in Omaha, Neb. The Tigers won the fifth set 15-11 to beat host Creighton on its host court. Madison Scheer...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

State champs! Auburn High flag football wins state championship

The Auburn High girls flag football team won the AHSAA state championship on Wednesday, topping Oxford 26-20 on Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was a storybook finish for the Auburn High girls: The Tigers won the state championship in their home town, as the AHSAA’s Super 7 event rotated to Auburn this season.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Kristianna Ware touchdown pass from Brooke Hallman

AUBURN, AL
wdhn.com

Former Eufaula football standout to transfer from Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Ms. (WDHN) — Mississippi State sophomore and former Eufaula Tiger, Rara Thomas, has announced via social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Thomas has 62 career catches, 878 yards, and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with MSU. First, I would like to thank God because without...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star

AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table

Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
MOBILE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hugh Freeze has reportedly offered Auburn positions to 8 staffers from Liberty

Hugh Freeze is bringing some familiar faces along to The Plains. FootballScoop reported Thursday that Freeze has offered positions at Auburn to 8 members of his Liberty staff. All 8 are expected to join the AU staff:. Kent Austin – co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks at Liberty. Maurice Harris –...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium

Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Hugh Freeze hires Jeremy Garrett as new Auburn D-line coach

Hugh Freeze's first on-field assistant hire is a transplant from his Liberty staff. Jeremy Garrett has been brought over as Auburn's new defensive line coach, Auburn Undercover was informed on Thursday. Garrett comes to the Plains after a highly successful 2022 campaign at Liberty, and the two prior seasons as an assistant D-line coach in the NFL.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Miss Auburn top five announced

Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Watch now: Hear Auburn students react to the hiring of Hugh Freeze

Auburn football’s hiring of Hugh Freeze has been met with both support and derision. Freeze was Liberty University’s head coach since 2019 and was at Ole Miss from 2012 to July 2017 before resigning after an investigation found he had a pattern of personal misconduct. Liberty itself is often under scrutiny as a university, currently the subject of a Board of Education investigation into how the university handles sexual misconduct on campus. Liberty also hired Ian McCaw, the former Baylor athletics director who resigned there amid a widely reported sexual abuse scandal.
tigerdroppings.com

Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze

Charles Barkley defended Hugh Freeze's shady past after Auburn hired him this week as their new head coach... "One thing about being in the ‘Bible Belt,’ there’s a lot of people around here who think they’ve never made a mistake in their life,” Barkley said. "I never pay attention to that noise, and that’s what it is noise. Ain’t none of us perfect, but for some reason when you’re in the ‘Bible Belt,’ I saw a sign ‘Don’t judge anyone.’ They judge everyone.”
AUBURN, AL

