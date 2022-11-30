ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

04-29-48-54-58, Cash Ball: 4

(four, twenty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli

A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Henry J. Austin Health Center Hits the Road For Trenton Youth

Helping Trenton’s youngest residents is certainly a vision we can all get behind!. As a part of its “A Vision for Trenton Youth” initiative, the Henry J. Austin Health Center (HJAHC) has been hitting the road to teach the surrounding communities more about how they can support Trenton students. Through the Vision to Learn program, Trenton children are given the opportunity to access vision care and corrective vision services that they might not otherwise be able to access. According to research, 1 in 4 children in public schools lack the glasses needed to help them see and fully participate in class. Now, HJAHC has made it their mission to serve 12,000 children and address this ever-pressing need.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores

A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Welcoming East Coast Capital, Trenton’s Only Mortgage Banker

Although any new business in Trenton is a wonderful thing, it is even better when that business meets a previously unmet need for our city’s residents. Today, East Coast Capital stands as Trenton’s only mortgage banker. Branch manager and building owner Jody Scarpinato is also a fully licensed insurance producer. As the city continues to develop, we are always inspired when entrepreneurs choose to bring their expertise to the Capital City. Read on to learn more about East Coast Capital, what they do, and why their work is so important for our great city.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail

A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
CLEMENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. cops seek driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Maryland man visiting family

Authorities in Gloucester County are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian from Maryland last week. The victim, identified as Douglas Smith, 61, was in New Jersey visiting family on Nov. 23 when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broad and South Delaware streets in Paulsboro shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to Paulsboro Police Chief Gary Kille.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man admits he helped rob 13 stores in 2 states

A Union County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a conspiracy to rob multiple liquor stores and convenience stores in New Jersey and New York during a six-month period. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to numerous conspiracy and robbery charges. Fontanez also pleaded...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses

Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase

TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton teenager was arrested after a shooting and brief foot chase in the area of Oakland Street last Monday. The Trenton Police Department announced today that a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested after a shot spotter alert notified police of the gunshots. Two shots were fired in total. “.While in the area and conducting their investigation, they observed a juvenile offender running from the area of the shots fired and ordered him to stop,” the Trenton Police Department said today in a statement. “After a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody and found in The post 15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
