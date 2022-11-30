ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity

VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
VERNON, CT
hartfordschools.org

Superintendent Update - December 2, 2022

Thank you for your continued partnership. Please see below for some updates from Hartford Public Schools. It’s almost time to decide which school you want to attend next year! The Regional School Choice Office (RSCO) Open Choice and On-Time applications open on Monday, December 5. Hartford Public Schools is proud to present specialized district schools and theme-based magnet schools, each offering a unique curriculum and exciting opportunities for students. Now is the time to consider what kind of learning environment is the best fit for your child and their future. To find out more information and to access the School Choice Application, click here. There, you can also view the School Transition Chart to see which District schools are part of your zone’s established pathway.
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’

Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Paras ​“Extra Duty” Pay Bump OK’d

Paraprofessionals who help run the public school district’s before and after school programming will receive an ​“extra duty” pay hike of more than $10 per hour for their work this school year. That’s thanks to a vote taken by the city’s Board of Education Monday night....
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

NJ Investors Buy Winchester Lofts

Two New Jersey-based investors have purchased the 158-unit Winchester Lofts luxury apartment complex — capping off a two-year local real estate spending spree that has seen that same landlord duo buy a total of 632 New Haven apartments for a price tag likely well in excess of $100 million.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New 'Truck Tax' begins in January

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000. BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy