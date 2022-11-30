Read full article on original website
PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity
VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Stakeholders: Health Care Is Expensive And Outcomes Aren’t Better Than In Most Comparable Nations
Health care industry stakeholders began a Thursday morning hearing in Hartford with a sobering assessment of the state’s health metrics: Connecticut is among the most expensive states to receive health care in the United States, a country that pays more for worse health outcomes than most comparable nations. Those...
hartfordschools.org
Superintendent Update - December 2, 2022
Thank you for your continued partnership. Please see below for some updates from Hartford Public Schools. It’s almost time to decide which school you want to attend next year! The Regional School Choice Office (RSCO) Open Choice and On-Time applications open on Monday, December 5. Hartford Public Schools is proud to present specialized district schools and theme-based magnet schools, each offering a unique curriculum and exciting opportunities for students. Now is the time to consider what kind of learning environment is the best fit for your child and their future. To find out more information and to access the School Choice Application, click here. There, you can also view the School Transition Chart to see which District schools are part of your zone’s established pathway.
darientimes.com
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
Eyewitness News
Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
New Britain breaks ground on massive fuel cell facility
Officials in New Britain broke ground Thursday on a massive fuel cell facility at the old Stanley Works complex.
The week in CT news: Family of Randy Cox reacts to charges, Black vet lawsuit, energy rate relief
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This...
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
Paras “Extra Duty” Pay Bump OK’d
Paraprofessionals who help run the public school district’s before and after school programming will receive an “extra duty” pay hike of more than $10 per hour for their work this school year. That’s thanks to a vote taken by the city’s Board of Education Monday night....
This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Luke Bronin will not seek a third term as mayor of Hartford
Luke Bronin, Hartford's mayor since 2016, could be a Democratic candidate for governor if Ned Lamont decides not to run again in 2026.
Supporters say Hartford’s Mayor Bronin led the city competently in a time of crisis
When Democratic Hartford Mayor Bronin took office, the city was nearly bankrupt, the new minor league baseball stadium was behind schedule and the city’s neighborhoods needed investment. “I think everyone will remember Luke Bronin for getting the city out of bankruptcy, for leading the city the way he did...
NJ Investors Buy Winchester Lofts
Two New Jersey-based investors have purchased the 158-unit Winchester Lofts luxury apartment complex — capping off a two-year local real estate spending spree that has seen that same landlord duo buy a total of 632 New Haven apartments for a price tag likely well in excess of $100 million.
Bristol Press
New assisted living facility opens in Bristol, promises social opportunities for residents
BRISTOL – KindCare has opened a new assisted living facility in Bristol, with owners promising a focus on social opportunities for residents and regular initiatives to give back to the community. KindCare has renovated and repurposed the former Rite Aid at 430 N. Main St. The 60,000 square foot,...
Eyewitness News
New 'Truck Tax' begins in January
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000. BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
Eric Coleman announces bid for Hartford mayor
Just one day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin revealed he isn't running for the third time in 2023, a former Superior Court judge and Democratic state senator announced his bid for mayor.
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
Eyewitness News
I-Team gets money back for salon owner whose Square account was hacked; how to protect yourself
WETHERSFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - If you’re a business owner, there’s a good chance you use a credit card. A credit card processing machine that makes it easier for customers without cash to pay. But what happens if your business account is hacked?. $8,000 MISSING:. When Kelly Mesen isn’t...
Waterbury man charged with stealing pandemic unemployment benefits
Harrington is accused of using real identifying information of people without their prior knowledge to submit fraudulent applications for unemployment assistance. The post Waterbury man charged with stealing pandemic unemployment benefits appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
22nd annual “Girl Within” fundraiser celebrates success of young women in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Supporting girls in need and helping build resiliency is the goal for “The Village for Families & Children.”. Each year, the village serves nearly 20,000 girls, women, men and children throughout the community. Those services include helping fight against food insecurity, substance abuse, mental health...
