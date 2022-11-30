Thank you for your continued partnership. Please see below for some updates from Hartford Public Schools. It’s almost time to decide which school you want to attend next year! The Regional School Choice Office (RSCO) Open Choice and On-Time applications open on Monday, December 5. Hartford Public Schools is proud to present specialized district schools and theme-based magnet schools, each offering a unique curriculum and exciting opportunities for students. Now is the time to consider what kind of learning environment is the best fit for your child and their future. To find out more information and to access the School Choice Application, click here. There, you can also view the School Transition Chart to see which District schools are part of your zone’s established pathway.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO