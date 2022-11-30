Read full article on original website
Club Q victim’s visitation unites friends across cities
The parking lot was full at the Springs Funeral Services Friday night, where a visitation was held for Daniel Aston, one of the victims of the Club Q shooting. Rogelio Mares reports. Club Q victim’s visitation unites friends across …. The parking lot was full at the Springs Funeral...
Local miner shares love of its history
Imagine working someplace where it is always dark, damp and dirty. For one Coloradan, it is his dream job and he would not have it any other way. Dan Daru reports. Imagine working someplace where it is always dark, damp and dirty. For one Coloradan, it is his dream job and he would not have it any other way. Dan Daru reports.
What’s the median salary in Colorado?
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law
The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered
Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Pinpoint Weather...
Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs
High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs.
Mountain lions active: What to do if you see one
If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports. If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports.
Hundreds charged under new fentanyl laws
Colorado law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of the state’s new fentanyl-specific drug charges. DJ Summers reports. Colorado law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of the state’s new fentanyl-specific drug charges. DJ Summers reports. Boebert ‘not committed’ to McCarthy as House speaker. The next Congress and...
Colorado Weather: Wind gusts bring power outages and the threat of wildfires and avalanches
Wind gusts caused power outages, dust plumes, and fire and avalanche danger Friday and through the weekend — a classic Colorado weather conundrum. Metro Denver had multiple power outages Friday afternoon. CORE Electric reports 109 residents lost power in Jefferson, Douglas, and Elbert counties. Jefferson County had the most number of residents impacted.
Police launch investigation into 'illegal search'
The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home was search by a SWAT team for stolen goods, but they came up empty handed. Alex Rose. Police launch investigation into ‘illegal search’. The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home...
4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)
Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
The Horvath family's journey to the World Cup
Peter is a former high school All-American and hall-of-fame school soccer coach in Colorado. He and his son have become household names, especially at Columbine High School. Joshua Short reports. The Horvath family’s journey to the World Cup. Peter is a former high school All-American and hall-of-fame school soccer...
12.3 9am WX
After a windy Friday with mountain snow, Denver's weather will dry out before the next storm system hits the state. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Peter is a former high school All-American and hall-of-fame school soccer coach in Colorado. He and his son have become household names, especially at Columbine High School. Joshua Short reports.
Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute
A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house
(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
For Colorado’s ozone, a leaf blower for 1 hour is same as 1,100 miles in a car. That’s why some urging switch to electric.
Standing on a leaf-strewn lawn at Sloan’s Lake Park early on a sunny December day, Jordan Champalou says cutting ozone by switching to cleaner engines is as easy as pressing a button. And then he presses the button. One of the battery-powered leaf blowers he employs in his lawn...
Denver weather: Dry before next storm on Monday
Denver's weather will have less wind heading into the weekend with dry weather here to stay before the next storm system moves in. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver's weather will have less wind heading into the weekend with dry weather here to stay before the next storm system moves in. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
