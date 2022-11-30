ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KDVR.com

Club Q victim’s visitation unites friends across cities

The parking lot was full at the Springs Funeral Services Friday night, where a visitation was held for Daniel Aston, one of the victims of the Club Q shooting. Rogelio Mares reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Local miner shares love of its history

Imagine working someplace where it is always dark, damp and dirty. For one Coloradan, it is his dream job and he would not have it any other way. Dan Daru reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

What’s the median salary in Colorado?

Colorado's median salary is one of the nation's highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado

Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law

The close race in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered

Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Mountain lions active: What to do if you see one

If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Hundreds charged under new fentanyl laws

Colorado law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of the state's new fentanyl-specific drug charges. DJ Summers reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Police launch investigation into 'illegal search'

The ACLU of Colorado is suing on behalf of a 77-year-old whose home was search by a SWAT team for stolen goods, but they came up empty handed. Alex Rose.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)

Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

The Horvath family's journey to the World Cup

Peter is a former high school All-American and hall-of-fame school soccer coach in Colorado. He and his son have become household names, especially at Columbine High School. Joshua Short reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

12.3 9am WX

After a windy Friday with mountain snow, Denver's weather will dry out before the next storm system hits the state. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute

A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house

(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Dry before next storm on Monday

Denver's weather will have less wind heading into the weekend with dry weather here to stay before the next storm system moves in. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO

